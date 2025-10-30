Halloween Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, October 31, 2025

Today's daily horoscope for October 31, 2025, is here for each zodiac sign. The Moon moves into Pisces on Halloween. After months of overstimulation and feeling the weight of collective tension, it’s time to soften.

The world feels vast and unknowable, yet Friday brings us a moment to retreat. This is a Halloween to let your heart and imagination take the lead. What subtle messages are you ignoring, what gentle longings are whispering in your dreams? Today's Pisces energy permits us to feel without judgment from others or ourselves. Let's find the meaning in your astrological sign's daily forecast.

Your zodiac sign's Halloween horoscope for Friday, October 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re being called to retreat. The world can often be quite demanding, but on Halloween, the rules are different.

Sometimes the only way forward is to surrender, let your feelings wash over you, and take note of what emerges. Your intuition is a flashlight in a darkened room. Listen closely.

The whispers and fleeting daydreams are telling you what you need to see. Action can wait. Reflection is your point of expansion on Friday.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, connections both old and new are more electric than usual on Friday. The people around you are messengers in disguise, bringing insight in ways you might not immediately recognize.

Each small interaction you have with other people in your local coffee shop or even on social media can reflect something meaningful back to you about yourself. Notice who sparks energy and who drains it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when you commit to your routine, it can become a place of revelation. The little things, like making coffee, touching a worn book, walking the familiar street, feel heavier with meaning.

Your inner world is intimate and nuanced, vibrating with detail. You are the attentive observer, and today, your senses are antennas.

Pay attention. The ordinary becomes extraordinary if you notice, and small acts of care toward yourself ripple out in ways no one will immediately see.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your heart is a cinema today, playing reels of past joys, griefs, and longings. Memories surface at the perfect time, demanding attention and understanding. What new intimate experiences do you want to have in the world?

The real is here, in waves, in tears, and in laughter remembered. Sit with it. Observe it. Allow it to teach you. Emotional depth is your superpower today, and vulnerability is the plot twist that leads to clarity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, self-compassion is precisely what you’re befriending today. The world may have taught you to perform, dazzle, and hold the spotlight at all costs, but now the stage is empty, and the applause doesn’t matter.

Today, your most radical act is turning inward, noticing your own needs, and speaking to yourself with kindness instead of judgment. You don’t need to fix everything.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, inspiration lurks in the shadows, especially when it comes to your relationships. Under Friday's deep Pisces Moon, connection itself becomes a form of art.

This Halloween is the time for talking, listening, and unraveling layers of thought until truth begins to shimmer between you and others. Today, insight hides in the in-between.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, matters of intimacy and trust become illuminated, often when you least expect them. There's no other day quite like Halloween when the veil lifts in small, startling ways.

On Friday, take notice of a look that lingers too long, a conversation that reveals what’s been left unsaid, or a sudden clarity about what reciprocity really feels like.

You may find yourself quietly reassessing who truly nourishes you, who honors your boundaries, and who quietly siphons your energy under the guise of closeness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the flow of energy, resources, and priorities shifts beneath your feet. On Friday, you’re learning the currents.

Respect the waters that you’re in. Observe the motion and act only when timing is perfect. Let go of the illusion of control, because in actuality, subtle observation is your strength.

Even minor decisions have resonance, and the world rewards your patience more than your force.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, sanctuary calls on Friday. Retreating into familiar spaces and connecting with what feels safe is more than needed.

Take this time to be still before the next adventure, so that you can gather the strength as it’s preparing you to restore your foundation.

Small rituals and comforts are nourishing today. The external chaos may rage, but your inner fort is impenetrable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your curiosity is contagious today. You’re drawn to the unusual, the hidden, the overlooked corners of knowledge and life, and those around you can’t help but catch your excitement.

Today, your enthusiasm becomes an invisible current, inviting others to follow you into unexpected territories of thought. What unusual ideas or perspectives have caught your attention lately, and how can you engage with them more deeply?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your values are under delicate morphing today. What once felt solid and immovable may now shimmer with nuance, revealing layers you hadn’t noticed before.

It’s as if the blueprint of your priorities is being redrawn in invisible ink, only visible when you pause and reflect.

Pay attention to your intuition, as the shifts in what matters most to you today are guiding you toward a more authentic path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Moon in your sign, today is total immersion. Art, reflection, kindness, and listening (to yourself and others) are how you know you’re on the right track.

Surrendering to what you feel, allowing your empathy to lead, and honoring your creative impulses open doors to connection and subtle magic.

What you notice, feel, and create now can ripple far beyond your immediate perception, touching lives and illuminating paths in ways only you can.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.