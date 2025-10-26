Monday's one-card tarot horoscope is here with a specific message for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 27, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Capricorn, so the luminaries are a blend of water and earth energy. What can ground you is nurturing the work you know will produce a solid result in the future. Even slow progress works out.

Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Pentacles, which symbolizes diligence, effort and persistence. You're reminded that true success rarely happens by chance. What leads to success won't likely happen overnight. Commit to what you do; be nurturing and patient. See how steady work will build the life you want to live.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about October 27, according to Monday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess, reversed

Aries, your zodiac sign can be pretty perceptive, but when you're busy working and doing your thing, it's hard for you to catch what's going on. You're distracted. But your tarot card, The High Priestess, reversed, is letting you know that today is the day that your intuition catches up with you.

On Monday, you see what you need to see. It's hard for anyone to pull the wool over your eyes. The information you need comes through with clarity. Listen to your gut because it protects you by telling you the truth that you need to know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you're ready for an adventure. You are open to fresh ideas and willing to work hard for what you perceive as a worthy experience.

Your tarot card for the day, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, shows you that being independent doesn't mean you also must remain isolated or protected from the company of others.

Trust life's timing; take your time for your worth to shine through. Instead, focus on practicing gratitude and being thankful for the journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, so you missed out on what you thought would be a great opportunity. It's OK for you to feel sad about what could have been, but that doesn't mean you can't experience a better one in the future. You may have to look a little harder for it.

Today's tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is about starting a new endeavor. A fresh start doesn't have to be something that you rush. You can savor the moments as they unfold, learn the lessons you need, and realize that disappointment produces wisdom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you need a soft place to land — a soulful person who can show you the love you have wanted and needed for a long time. Today's Moon in Capricorn may cause you to feel slightly disappointed in how a situation worked out in your life. You might feel like you ought to have done more, or maybe seen things from a different angle.

Your daily tarot card for today is the Nine of Wands, reversed, and it's a reminder that it's best to move beyond grudges. Don't let yourself become angry at who you were. See through the situation and move forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant, reversed

Leo, you can be a traditionalist at times. You are a stickler for the rules when you feel sure that they do what they are supposed to do. Yet, today's tarot card, The Hierophant, is asking you to reconsider what you see.

It's OK to ask questions or to analyze your feelings and ideas. You can challenge what you know, including your own inner authority.

Ask yourself if your knowledge fits the current scenario. Change isn't a breakup with the past. It's allowing new energy to enhance your future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Libra, it's hard to make a decision when you're unsure. And you may feel like a Scale tipping in one direction, then another. You may not have enough information. Perhaps you're worried someone will dislike what you choose. The Two of Swords can symbolize confusion at times.

So right now, you might prefer to keep the peace by doing nothing at all. It's not going to be easy for you to stay in this particular state of mind because it's disharmonious, and you don't like it when things feel rocky.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups, reversed

Ask yourself what you feel inside. Today's perfect for journaling your thoughts and ideas, Scorpio. With the Moon in Capricorn, a lot of questions could come up for you. You'll feel committed to what you believe.

The Eight of Cups, reversed, invites you to contemplate your emotions. What are you going through? Are you hoping to keep things the same out of loyalty or fear?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician, reversed

Sagittarius, you're a magical zodiac sign whose imagination is full of fun and delightful things. You can conceive beautiful ideas, and you love to test new plans to see what your mind will birth next.

The Magician tarot card, when it's reversed, can feel slightly disruptive to you. It can denote that you're feeling blocked intuitively. Perhaps what you want to manifest isn't coming to pass when you thought that it would.

A delay may be the universe's way of asking you if your intention and purpose are aligned. Look within to explore your thoughts to see.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Pentacles

Capricorn, you are always looking for new ways to outdo yourself. When it comes to being competitive, you're always trying to beat your own record. This trait of yours is a good thing because it shows you're open to growing and evaluating how to be your best self.

The Page of Pentacles encourages you to remain curious. It's an incredible skill and talent to have that's rare and hard to create if it's not a part of your way of being. Ask questions. Be open to what the universe says. See where the future can lead you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Swords

Aquarius, you are good at hiding your feelings and fears. You don't always show when you've been hurt by someone you love. You may find other things to do to keep your mind off problems, and today's healing may have you reaching for a distraction.

The Six of Swords is the peace after an inner storm. Embrace the calm you feel after a difficult and emotionally challenging time. The outcome isn't always the point in a journey. It can be knowing that you were authentic and felt deeply when you could have shut yourself out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

You're an emotional zodiac sign, Pisces, and when you feel something, you experience it intensely. You aren't afraid to admit that you can't help yourself when you are being sensitive.

The Ten of Cups is a symbol of harmony — both inner and outer — and you may feel thankful for this respite from what you are going through right now. You understand that love and joy can be a bit messy, and you don't mind. You're here for the ride.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.