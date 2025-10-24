The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From October 27 - November 2, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from October 27 to November 2, 2025, is here. The universe is always working in your favor. However, when it seems like something isn’t manifesting on your timetable, it can cause doubt. This is where it’s essential to trust in yourself and your connection to the universe, knowing that its time is far superior to your own.

By practicing patience and trust, you can better work with the energy of the universe as you realize that everything is always working out in your favor. While the week ahead starts to bring in new opportunities and advancements for your career, it’s important to recognize that this is what the universe has been working to bring together all along. You were never on the wrong path or being punished for previous choices, but simply in a divine pause as the universe worked on your behalf to shift matters in your favor.

Trust in your ability to seize the right opportunity at the right time, especially as Mars in Scorpio trines Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, October 27. This energy calls you to take action by knowing that this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. While this energy is ripe with lucky energy, it also takes into account your emotional state. You won’t find your energy drained in your best life. Instead, you will be energized, so focusing on how you feel will be crucial to being able to accept the new opportunities as they arrive. And arrive they will, as Mercury moves into Sagittarius and the First Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius.

The First Quarter Moon calls you to take action, not from a place of determination as Mars insists, but through a heart-centered approach knowing what is in your best interests. While Mercury in Sagittarius will bring insight and new beginnings wrapped in luck, it will also take you on a meandering journey when it begins its retrograde on November 9. This could lead you to have to hold off on moving ahead until Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 11, but trust that it will be worth the wait.

There is a direct connection to your emotions and the luck you receive in the week ahead, so be sure that you are only committing to what truly resonates with your soul and don’t ever give up on manifesting your best life.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, October 29

Make a wish for the kind of life you want to live, beautiful Aries. On Wednesday, October 29, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises in your house of wishes, giving you an incredible opportunity to take action toward a better life.

Aquarius energy represents the ability to listen to your soul and to entertain the possibilities if you thought you could actually make them a reality. During this time, you may want to consider ideas or opportunities that you once cast aside. Be willing to break from the norm or traditional path and explore new and unique ways to better yourself and your life.

You are entering a phase of having to revisit long-lost dreams in order to redirect your path toward greater abundance, so consider what you once wished for because now you will be able to make them reality.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, October 29

Taurus, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise on Wednesday, October 29, asking you to reflect on how connected you feel to the work that you do. While success and wealth are often in your soul’s blueprint, it doesn’t mean that they should always take precedence over what you feel called to pursue.

You are gradually getting acclimated to a new way of approaching life that asks you to begin with your heart, rather than any obligations. Oftentimes, this is a call to engage in humanitarian, volunteer, or civil engagements that can make you feel like you’re making a real contribution to the world around you.

In this case, it’s not necessarily that your career has to change, but that you have to open yourself up to the possibilities to feel like you are working within your purpose. Be sure that you aren’t dismissing any divine nudges during this time because you’re not just meant to be a success, but also to serve a benefit in the lives of others.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, November 2

You get to make up your own rules, dearest Gemini. Your career has been a constant theme for the last decade, but especially since 2023. During this time, you’ve discovered what your purpose is and invested the time in effort to make your professional dreams come true.

However, as part of this process, you’ve had to leave behind external measures of success and instead start thinking about it holistically. While you may still be striving for success, you are no longer okay with sacrificing your well-being or time with those who matter most to achieve it.

This paves the way for a true epiphany on Sunday, November 2, as the Piscean Moon aligns with Mars in Scorpio. During this time, you may restructure your life, allowing time for your own pursuits, applying for a new job, or you may decide that you want to work remotely instead. While this will bring changes to your career, it’s all about you being in the position to make your own rules for the kind of life you want to live.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, October 29

You must take charge of your destiny, Cancer. On Wednesday, October 29, Mercury will enter Sagittarius, inspiring you to focus on the work that you do. Sagittarius is a philosophical zodiac sign that achieves success through engaging in new experiences. Yet, for you, it also involves what your best life would look like.

While you may be focused on work matters at the moment, it’s important to also start listening to yourself when it comes to what you genuinely want. With this energy, you may be adopting an unconventional approach in your career through travel, remote work, or even branching out overseas. While adventurous and exciting, this also encourages you to leave your comfort zone and take a chance on creating the life you really want to live.

You can have that safe place in the world you call home, and still let yourself explore all the world has to offer. Now, you can finally find the balance that works best for you.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, November 2

Reflect on how you define home, dearest Leo. Your home should be somewhere that fosters your growth, and as the Piscean Moon aligns with Mars in Scorpio on Sunday, November 2, you will receive insight into what that means for you.

Scorpio is the zodiac sign that governs where you live and with whom. Currently, it’s also an area of your life that you’re seeing a great deal of activity within. Whether you’re contemplating relocating or growing a personal relationship, you are meant to embrace change in this area of your life.

Yet, change can often feel challenging for you, especially when it differs from what you had originally planned or hoped for. This is where divine trust comes in. You are being guided to reflect on how you define home, and where you actually want to live.

There is some energy to suggest that you may need to take a longer-term trip or relocate permanently. This isn’t to the next town over, but in regard to longer-distance travel. This energy does favor change, but also a readiness to finally take the next step in creating what works for you.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, October 27

Be direct, dearest Virgo. As Mars in Scorpio aligns with Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, October 27, you will be able to be direct in your conversations that will serve to bring greater abundance to your life.

Although you are one of the ruling signs of Mercury, the planet of communication, you can often experience difficulty in expressing yourself clearly. Mars in Scorpio activates your house of communication, helping you to be direct and honest, while Jupiter, the luckiest planet in the zodiac, brings about positive turnarounds and help from precisely who is meant to help you elevate your life to the next level.

Instead of being passive when approaching conversations, try to take a risk to become assertive. This can help you clear away any self-editing or people pleasing that you might do during the course of conversations.

There is a reason that in order to receive what you ask for, you first need to speak up. The universe can’t conspire in your favor if you’re still not being direct with what you want.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, October 29

Let yourself explore what resonates with your soul, Libra. Mercury will enter Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29, taking you on a journey of discovery. This journey is about you discovering what truly resonates with your soul and what direction you are meant to take your life in.

You may be asked to traverse a path from your past with the help of a new perspective as this transit unfolds. Mercury in Sagittarius is your opportunity to truly discover who you are and what is meant for you in this lifetime. You will be bold, curious, and able to find luck in everything that you do.

Mercury will station retrograde on November 9 until November 13 as part of its retrograde, but once direct, it will reenter Sagittarius on December 11, just in time for your New Year's resolutions.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, October 27

This is your time to shine, sweet Scorpio. On Monday, October 27, Mars in Scorpio will align with Jupiter in Cancer, giving you all the motivation you need to create your best life.

Try to build yourself up. Tell yourself that you can accomplish anything and that only you know what is meant for you. The luck and positive changes in store for you will have to be chosen. This means that you must be sure you’re not talking yourself out of what you want or giving your power away to others during this time.

Mars in your zodiac sign is helping you become focused and directed. You are also able to finally understand what it is you truly want for yourself, which means you can then take action on it.

With Jupiter hanging out in your house of luck through June 2026, you are in for a breakthrough year, making this truly your time to shine and live the life that has always been destined for you.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, October 29

Be willing to entertain a new idea, Sagittarius. Wednesday, October 29 is a powerhouse day for you. Not only does Mercury shift into your zodiac sign of Sagittarius, but the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises in your house of communication.

Mercury in Sagittarius allows you to communicate clearly, speak your mind, and honor your truth. Yet, as the First Quarter Moon rises, you may have to entertain a new perspective or idea. Aquarius rules your house of sacred understanding, and at this stage of the moon, you’re having to engage with the universe. This means being open to seeing life play out differently than you had imagined, or shifting your definition of success.

While you may see your life begin to change in dramatic ways, it all begins with your ability to shift your mindset. Never underestimate the power your thoughts have over the life that you are able to manifest.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, October 29

Attract everything that you deserve, Capricorn. On Wednesday, October 29, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise in your house of wealth and abundance. Aquarius energy is one that you are just beginning to work with after Pluto shifted into this air sign at the start of the year. This new path for you is about uncovering any lingering wounds involving what you deserve or are worth, so that you can seize new financial opportunities.

While Pluto is hard at work helping you to embrace new sources of income, the First Quarter Moon offers a powerful time for you to harness the power of attraction. A First Quarter Moon represents a decision or action toward achieving your goal. In this case, it involves finances, or in building a life that allows you the freedom and security that you are seeking. With this energy, it’s essential that you work on validating your worth, so that when that big chance comes along, you will be in the position to take it.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, November 2

Don’t accept less than you deserve, sweet Aquarius. You are headed towards a breakthrough in your professional and financial life as Mars in Scorpio aligns with the Piscean Moon on Sunday, November 2.

Mars is currently in your house of career, bringing about motivation, direction, and significant change. However, as it aligns with the Pisces Moon, you will experience a surge of worthiness and confidence that will allow you to ask for exactly what it is you deserve.

This is an excellent time to advocate for a higher wage, a new position, or greater responsibility in the workplace. Don’t downplay your talents or what you bring to your role. Instead, recognize just how valuable you are, as this will help you to attract the success and wealth that you deserve.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, October 29

Make a plan for your future success, dearest Pisces. You are in store for greater luck in your professional life, and it’s all thanks to Mercury entering Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29.

Mercury in Sagittarius will bring success, new opportunities, and new financial opportunities, but it will be a journey. Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on November 9 and will remain there until November 18. Once Mercury is direct, it will then re-enter Sagittarius on December 11, helping you to move ahead with your plans for success.

It’s important to recognize that you are meant to pause before making any decisions, investigate every option, be open to directions, and most importantly, be patient with this process. This is something that will work out for your greatest good, but you need to see it all the way through in order to receive the rewards.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.