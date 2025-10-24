5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting October 27

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from October 27 to November 2, 2025. This week has a get-up-and-go quality that’ll feel refreshing compared to the last couple of weeks.

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Sagittarius on October 29. Suddenly, the thing you’ve been trying to articulate for weeks comes out clean, confident, and compelling. It’s excellent energy for making your case for a raise or year-end bonus, booking travel (especially that tied to learning or career growth), and giving your audience, whether that’s a partner, best friend, or family, something new to think about.

Outside of work, this week's energy invites more truth and less overthinking in daily life. Sagittarius is notorious for its honesty, so say what you actually mean in texts and conversations instead of trying to beat around the bush. Set aside some time for joy (especially from something that doesn’t require a purchase) and give your body the rest it’s been requesting. If a relationship needs repair, lead with clarity and a concrete next step. If a boundary needs to be set, speak it once and follow through.

The week favors choices that make your life feel not only more manageable, but more enjoyable, too. While everyone benefits from the optimistic energy this week, five specific astrological signs have the best horoscopes all week by far.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re in your element once Mercury strides into your sign. You have the best horoscope all week as conversations open doors because your timing is impeccable and your message lands exactly the way you intended. People are receptive to your optimism this week, and your relationships will thrive when you say the quiet part out loud.

You may be busy physically and mentally this week, so be sure to set aside some time to recharge. Don’t forget to spend some time getting fresh air, and commit to getting to bed on time to avoid accumulating sleep debt.

2. Aries

Aries, you have the best horoscope this week now that Mercury is in a fellow fire sign helping you build momentum. Pick the direction you want to go in and the universe will support you on your journey. Just remember to finish one thought before jumping into the next and try not to overschedule yourself.

Relationships respond to straightforwardness this week. If you’re partnered up, it’ll be helpful to be concrete about what you need, and offer something specific in return. For example, maybe they handle dishes on your work-heavy days while you take weekend breakfast duty.

3. Leo

Leo, this week the spotlight returns in a way that actually pays. You have the best horoscope this week because Mercury in Sagittarius helps you frame your talent and work so that decision-makers can immediately picture the result, making it hard to say no to your requests.

When it comes to relationships, this week, love wants presence, not perfection. If you’re coupled up, plan one date that reflects your taste, like a gallery or museum night, attending a small concert, or even a Halloween movie marathon at home — and leave your phones in another room! If you’re single and in the market to meet someone, places like book events and coffee shop pop-ups are the place to be this week.

4. Libra

Libra, precision is key to making the most of this great week. Use it to clear bottlenecks at work and at home. Then make a small cut that pays you back daily, whether that’s canceling an unused subscription or making sure you’re not autopaying for anything twice. Document what works this week, because you’re building a playbook you can reuse.

Relationships thrive this week. If you’re partnered, choose a weekly check-in and stick to it. Just fifteen minutes to look at schedules, meals, and money together can make a big difference. If you’re dating, ask a question that gets past small talk, then notice if they return the curiosity.

Say yes to fewer social plans this week, focusing on the ones that matter more to you. You’ll enjoy people again when you don't feel like you're rushing.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, you have one of the best horoscopes this week as your network lights up and daily life gets easier. You’ll feel the lift in your social life first. Plans come together without chaos, a friend connects you to a solution you’ve been hunting for, and group dynamics feel lighter because you’re clearer about what you want out of them.

Use the mental space you gain this week to take care of your environment. Then set a boundary that protects your energy, like turning off one set of notifications and choosing two times a day to check messages. This is just the start of building a good habit that can benefit you for weeks to come.

