Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, October 27 — Follow Your Heart Today

On Monday, October 27, 2025, Mars in Scorpio will ignite a powerful energy in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. It's time to take action on your deepest desires. As this energy merges with Jupiter in Cancer, you will be called to take bold action as you will feel that luck is finally on your side. Mars represents what motivates you, and in Scorpio, it is the delicious truth of your heart. This energy will inspire you to follow your heart, take action in your romantic life, and do whatever it takes to have the love you’ve always wanted.

While Mars in Scorpio helps to reveal your deepest desires, Jupiter in Cancer reminds you of what genuinely matters. Scorpio may rule the depths of your emotions, but Cancer represents your internal compass. There’s no point in continuing a relationship that feels lifeless. Just as there is nothing to gain by only ever trying to make a relationship work without enjoying it, you deserve to have your emotional needs met. That can only happen by following and honoring your truth. Let it inspire you to be bold in the name of love, and to not give up on what it is you most want because it is finally within reach.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 27, 2025:

Aries

Throw caution to the wind, dearest Aries. You have done a great deal of work to find balance in making overly impulsive decisions. Yet, you must still be sure to trust your heart. This is the only way to continue progressing your relationship and honoring your deepest desires.

Today inspires you to be honest with that special person in your life. Tell them how much you want them in your future, suggest moving in, and be open to planning a life together. It doesn’t matter if it feels like perfect timing or not, as you are ready to take this next step.

Taurus

Your forever love is the greatest journey you will ever take, Taurus. You often seek instant answers when it comes to relationships. While your desire for stability is a healthy one, that doesn’t always mean you can have everything figured out in your relationship.

Today, try to be open to what arises. Be willing to change your perspective, lean into understanding, and let yourself be moved by love. Just because you may have written off a particular person in your life, doesn’t mean that is the end, and today may finally bring about a new beginning.

Gemini

You deserve every ounce of this love, Gemini. While you’ve been in the midst of one of the best relationships of your life, you haven’t quite been able to make the progress that you desired. This was due to a financial issue on your behalf or that of your partner.

It felt limiting and as if you couldn’t have what you wanted due to financial issues. That will all resolve itself today, as suddenly you will experience a windfall and will finally feel that everything is aligning in your favor.

Cancer

Be willing to be your true self, Cancer. If Jupiter in Cancer teaches you nothing else, it’s that you are meant to be your full and radiant self. This energy helps you expand your presence in the world, take up space, and remember who you truly are. Yet, it’s also an auspicious time in love as you can attract someone who is truly aligned.

This will begin to take shape today as Mars moves through Scorpio, inspiring you to take action on your romantic desires. You will feel loved for who you are, life will change in all of the best possible ways, and this is just the start of the greatest relationship of your life.

Leo

Spend some time connecting with your heart, Leo. There has been a great deal of activity in your sector of home, family and love recently. This means that you are either sorting out details, relocating, or merging lives with the person that you love.

Yet, you must be willing to pause and be sure that you are fully connected with your heart. You can’t be making moves that you think you should, but rather, you are called to make at a soul level.

Jupiter in Cancer will help with this, but before proceeding, ensure that the path you’re on is connected to your heart.

Virgo

Make space for new love, sweet Virgo. You are entering the perfect storm of new connections and romance. This energy will help you attract the right people into your life and enable you to forge new romantic connections with definite possibilities. While this is the perfect energy if you’re currently single, it can still help open your life up if you are already in a relationship.

Use this time to reintroduce yourself to the world. Embrace your social side. Be willing to see every person that crosses your path as a beneficial connection. Don’t close yourself off from any possibility, as this is your time to expand your life and enjoy all that love has to offer.

Libra

Choosing yourself always pays off in the end, Libra. While you have been tasked with deep lessons of what it means to choose yourself over the last year, you are now moving into a phase of rewards. Because you never gave up or accepted less than you deserve, you will finally call in a partner who can genuinely add to your life.

You will meet this person through work or another professional or educational experience. Their values will be in alignment with yours, and through this relationship, you will reach even greater heights of success. Choosing yourself was the first lesson; now it’s up to you to choose love.

Scorpio

Quiet your mind so you can hear your soul, Scorpio. Mars in Scorpio is a productive and active time in your life. It helps you understand what is important to you and take action based on your dreams and desires, rather than those imposed by others. As Mars in Scorpio aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, you are entering one of your luckiest periods in years.

Jupiter in Cancer is helping to expand your life, bringing in new opportunities for romance and wealth. Now with Mars in your zodiac sign, the only thing you must do is listen to your inner self so that you can finally take action. Don’t hold yourself back any longer; move with confidence, knowing the time is finally right.

Sagittarius

Surrender to this love, beautiful Sagittarius. You’ve moved through so many lessons that you must realize this current relationship is meant to be in your life. You don’t have to question their intentions or your worthiness of love.

Instead, you are being called to surrender to the love that surrounds you. Let yourself embrace the deep emotional connection you’ve built and devote yourself entirely to this person. You have undergone considerable healing, so now you are finally moving into a place of understanding why it’s all been worth it.

Capricorn

Let yourself fully enjoy this life, Capricorn. Learning to enjoy life should never feel like a karmic lesson, but for you, it has. To fully enjoy your life and the relationship that you have in it, you must also let go of control. You must make time for the special person in your life and let love guide your every move.

You aren’t in this life to just work or achieve success, but to enjoy it. Let today be a call to action to slow down and spend time with the person you love, or friends. Focus on what makes you love your life and remember that this is also what genuinely defines success.

Aquarius

Hold space for your personal growth, dear Aquarius. Your professional life is always deeply personal to you. You don’t just crave success, but you need to feel that you are engaging in meaningful work. This can often lead you to choose professional paths that limit the space for romance. Yet, today, all of that changes.

You will be called to reorganize your priorities, shift your schedule to remote work, and create more space for romance and the relationship in your life. This allows you to achieve a greater balance in your life and remember that you are the one who gets to decide how to live it.

Pisces

There is nothing that you wouldn’t do for love, sweet Pisces. Yet now is the time when you will have to prove it. You will receive an offer to travel to a long-distance lover or participate in a trip. This offer is all about leaving your comfort zone and traveling for love, whether it seems like it or not.

Your romantic fate was never going to be found where you currently are, but instead through the ability to demonstrate that you will cross oceans for love. This is the start of a new chapter of your life, and it will have you realizing that love is always worth taking a chance on.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.