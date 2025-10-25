Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, October 26 — True Intentions Are Revealed

Mercury in Scorpio will trine retrograde Saturn in Pisces in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Sunday, October 26, 2025, bringing about greater seriousness in your relationship and the possibility of dream fulfillment. Mercury in Scorpio is like the ultimate truth serum. Whether you want to honor or tell the truth, it has a way of revealing your true intentions and desires. During this time, the truth may create challenges, or you may feel anxious about approaching future topics with your partner; however, your forever love must be built on nothing less than genuine honesty.

Retrograde Saturn invites you to get serious about your relationship and the future that you’re dreaming of. Saturn is the planet of divine timing, karmic lessons, and determination. While not the most romantic planet, if you want your relationship to last, it’s the energy of Saturn that you need to make it happen. Whatever Saturn brings together can never be undone, so there is a specific romantic bond that this planet can help to create. Instead of fearing the energy of Saturn, learn how to work with it so that you can build the future you want with the person you love most.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 26, 2025:

Aries

Give yourself the time to work through everything, dear Aries. Despite the great momentum you’ve had in your relationship, today’s energy could make you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces is for your benefit, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to work through its lessons.

Today would be best spent in quiet solitude. Be willing to readdress your wounds and try not to think that you already know it all or are completely healed. There is always deeper work to do, no matter how far you’ve come. By leaning into this period of quiet reflection, you also gain the ability to make positive changes.

Taurus

You must first know what authenticity means to you, Taurus. Since 2023, Saturn has been moving through Pisces, igniting a time of learning what relationships in your life are authentic and which aren’t. This was meant to be a period of restructuring your life and romantic relationship.

As Mercury in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn today, your relationship will undergo a litmus test for the future. Regardless of the choices or progress made, today it will finally reveal whether the relationship in your life aligns with your authentic truth.

Gemini

Self-doubt never leads to your forever love, Gemini. Today, Mercury in Scorpio will align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, creating doubt when it comes to your genuine needs. You have done a great deal of work in understanding what you need to feel your best, including boundaries.

Yet today you may start doubting yourself, which could lead to you taking a backseat in your relationship. Be sure to continue demonstrating your commitment and recognize that you are the one person you should trust in your life. Only you know what you truly need, so trust in your ability to communicate that to your partner.

Cancer

Honor your dreams for the future, Cancer. Mercury in Scorpio is igniting themes of commitment, marriage, and romance. As it aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, you will have to honor your dreams for romance to progress your relationship.

Saturn in Pisces points to plans, but also to a deep spiritual relationship with your partner. Be sure to avoid settling for less during this time. Instead, honor your dreams for a truly inspiring connection and trust that by doing so, you will always attract what is meant for you.

Leo

Take a pause, dear Leo. You need to reflect on whether you have been fighting against the love that you want.

You may have been feeling threatened that certain stations didn’t look how you had thought, or that your soulmate isn’t someone that you can control. You are on the verge of making headway in your romantic life, but you must be sure that you’re open to change.

Today’s energy will significantly impact your relationship and where you call home. Be sure to be honest and vulnerable, rather than argumentative and manipulative. Trust that it is safe to receive this love, so that you can finally get out of your own way.

Virgo

Hold space for what feels difficult, Virgo. Today's energy will prompt you to focus on effective communication. Try to be proactive and create space for a meaningful conversation with your partner, or be open to talking through matters with a significant ex.

Since 2023, Saturn has been moving you through karmic lessons in your romantic life. Now, as Mercury in Scorpio aligns, it’s time for the truth. Be sure to be honest, lean into your emotions, and see your partner for who they truly are, rather than who you wanted them to be.

There is a great possibility for a future here, but you must ensure that your communication style evolves in line with this relationship.

Libra

Be unapologetic about what you deserve, Libra. You spend so much time trying to keep the peace and just go with the flow that you forget you need to ask for what you want to receive.

The energy of Mercury and retrograde Saturn brings about a period of divine reckoning in your romantic life. This will have you finally choosing yourself over keeping the peace. You will be able to say what it is you want, or what you deserve, and rather than fear your partner’s reaction, you will see it as a barometer for the relationship.

This period has been about you learning to advocate for yourself, and as you do, you should prepare to receive the love you’ve always deserved finally.

Scorpio

It’s finally safe to move forward, Scorpio. While it hasn’t been easy, Saturn in Pisces was meant to help bring about the relationship and life that you’ve always wanted. Piscean energy governs your house of marriage, commitment, and joy.

With Saturn here, you have had to learn some tough lessons, but on the other side, there is true love. Today’s energy presents an opportunity to move forward and take a serious step toward creating a life with the person you love. However, you will have to make the first move and not hold back in saying exactly what you want.

Sagittarius

Do what is right for yourself, Sagittarius. No rule says you must have a specific type of romantic relationship, or that your life has to look like that of others. You have always had the freedom to craft what you desire; you just needed to learn that for yourself.

Today’s energy will bring about a significant development in your relationship, stemming from your own healing process. This will bring you one step closer to feeling like you finally have your life together, but it won't look like you thought it would. Instead, it will be better.

Capricorn

Slow down and give yourself grace, Capricorn. Saturn in Pisces has been a tumultuous time as it’s affected how you communicate within your romantic relationship.

You’ve had to get serious about the love and relationship you want for yourself, but you’ve also had to do the work to become vulnerable. This has been a valuable time for you to grow, allowing you to see that being serious about love doesn’t solely mean being logical or pragmatic.

Today's energy will provide you with an opportunity to discuss your process with your partner and to let your heart take the lead finally. Just be sure you’re trusting your emotions and remember that this moment is what you’ve been working towards.

Aquarius

You deserve to be loved for who you are, Aquarius. You never had to prove yourself to be loved. Nor did you have to overwork through effort or gifts to feel like someone is choosing you.

As Mercury in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, you will remember this truth and take a step back into your personal power.

This will actually create space for someone in your life to come forward. It can be confronting to realize that you never had to do anything to be loved for who you are, but it is an integral part of the healing process.

Pisces

You are free from what has held you back, dearest Pisces. Saturn’s time in Pisces has been some of the most intense years that you’ve ever faced. This energy not only affected your sense of self but also your romantic and professional realms.

While you’ve had to remain dedicated and work through the challenges, you are now emerging on the other side.

Today, you are called to take your future seriously, realizing that you are no longer being held back in the ways you previously were. It is safe to move forward, it is safe to plan, and most importantly, it is safe to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.