3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From October 27 - November 2

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract luck and love all week from October 27 - November 2, 2025. This week, good fortune in romance can be found much more easily on three days of the week: Success Day (Tuesday), Receive Day (Wednesday), and an Establish Day (Saturday).

Heaven and Earth align harmoniously on these days, creating an energetic pattern in the week's flow that fosters a strong sense of connection in relationships. Avoid short-term romance. Flings, one-night stands, and flirtatious acts without purpose will prove to be a waste of time.

Instead, good things happen in romance for the animal signs that can demonstrate emotional maturity. Self-reservedness in partnerships, with an air of fidelity, attracts luck. A deep desire for serious commitment is what will produce love. Acts of kindness and forgiveness will encourage closeness and foster healing in already established relationships.

Expressing gratitude and being open-hearted demonstrate strength and sincerity, setting the foundation for intimate conversations and emotional disclosures. Let's see how this week will be for the three Chinese animal signs whose fortune is looking positive in love, according to astrology:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your animal sign will attract luck and love the week of October 27 by letting your charismatic personality shine. You may be the initiator of a new relationship or, perhaps, you'll be the one who tries to rekindle a flame of passion in an existing partnership. One thing about your sign is that you're unafraid to take risks. You like the idea of winning someone over, and it can be a little fun to find what works and produces the result you hope to see.

This is the week when you'll want to show off your romantic side. It's the edge that gets you the love you desire! When you match your passionate personality with intention and purpose, it's super hard not to notice your sincerity. Being intentional is what will create sparks in your romantic relationships (and some luck with love) for you this week.

The two Chinese animal signs you're most compatible with will be the Tiger (for passion) and the Sheep (for their ability to ground your energy). You'll find warmth and a sense of harmony with both. Your luckiest day for love this week is Tuesday, October 28, a Geng Wu 庚 午Metal Horse Success Day. This day is the perfect one to discuss marriage, moving in with someone, or getting engaged. If there's talk about a breakup, it will resolve, since this week's energy doesn't support division among individuals who are in love but are having conflicts.

Your lucky colors for romance include crimson and metallic gold. Each of these colors amplifies fire and metal energy, encouraging the Law of Attraction to work in your romantic life. If you want to use Feng Shui, place two red candles on the south side of your home to attract vitality and passion. Clear away clutter from your bedroom and workspace since stagnant Qi blocks success in all forms.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, everyone is looking for someone who shows the loyalty and devotion you readily give in a romantic relationship. Your reliability fosters positive energy that makes you alluring and attractive to both luck and love from others. Your groundedness — the way you hold space for a long-term relationship without sending mixed signals — will come across as charming, protective, safe, and dependable. You'll find luck and love in situations rooted in value and in partners who pursue harmony (not drama).

The week of October 27, you're most compatible with the Rabbit and Tiger Chinese animal signs. These two zodiacs relate to your moral values when it comes to relationships; they want similar things that you do, so it's easier to tell and have the same outlook on what a partnership should be like.

This week, even if you're on the shy side, you'll want to be more verbally expressive about your ideals. Transparency is a very alluring character trait and will help foster connectedness with your love interest. This is also a great time to create new routines and establish patterns for how you do things as a couple. You'll foster security and trust by being slightly more predictable.

Wear earthy greens and soft browns to signal luck in what you want and to draw more of it into your love life. Darker and richer shades will support your long-term goals and success. To use Feng Shui to eliminate bad luck and create good fortune, place a bamboo tree or jade plant on the east side of your home for emotional growth. A crystal dog figure, with or without a family photo in the center of your home, will help attract loyalty and foster a sense of unity in your life.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you'll attract both luck and love the week of October 27 - November 2, through your intimate relationships when you act with a sense of gentleness and care. It may be hard to do at first, but maintaining an open heart will keep your spirit receptive to positive energy and allow good fortune in romance to flow to you easily. This week, you'll want to listen intently and share your ideas and thoughts without expecting the future to unfold a certain way.

The two animal signs you're most compatible with are the Horse and the Pig. The Horse Chinese zodiac sign will encourage you to be creative and playful; the Pig animal sign will foster an emotionally safe environment. How you communicate will matter all week. Practice small social gratitude gestures. Say thank you when someone does a nice thing for you. Send a thank you card when it feels appropriate. Give compliments, and when they are given, receive them without deflecting or minimizing the sentiment being expressed.

The lucky colors to wear for love this week include pink for gentleness and emotional refinement, and silver to help you stay detached when necessary. For Feng Shui, place a rose or a rose quartz in the southeast part of your home to attract harmony and love. You can also light a white candle each day for mental clarity and inner serenity.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.