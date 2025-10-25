Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, October 26 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

Today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 26, 2025, involves the Moon leaving Sagittarius and adventure to focus on work. The Moon moves into Capricorn, the sign of the executive, the planner, and the overachiever who never sleeps.

Don't panic about the sudden surge of adulting energy. It’s not stressful, but more like your inner CEO clocking in. The Capricorn Moon is a shield that enables practicality, strategy, and patience. Honor your need for structure, play the long game, and remember that sometimes the most radical thing you can do is build.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the world seems to have turned into a corporate stage set, and today you are the uncredited lead. Everything you do, from your decisions and gestures to the way you breathe, carries weight.

You might feel the pressure like a camera zooming in capturing your every move, but you’re not being watched to be judged. You’re being observed because the world needs proof of what you can build when no one is clapping.

Channel that quiet ambition on Sunday. Move with intention and let the power you hold today speak louder than any applause.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, ideas hover over you like ghosts of philosophies you’ve never fully explored. Take them seriously. Sift through what resonates and discard what feels like leftover noise.

It’s like wandering a night gallery where every painting is a question about your life. Some of the questions will unsettle you, some will excite you — but the act of facing them is where the magic happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there’s a thriller running in the background today, and you are both protagonist and detective. Secrets, shared stakes, and unspoken agendas drift through your day.

You could panic at first glance. But what if this is an opportunity to see the machinery of hidden forces for what it truly is? Stay alert. Listen to the cues. Your advantage comes from reading between the lines.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, relationships feel like negotiations between nations today. Every word and glance is coded and significant.

Tensions may surface, expectations clash, and you might feel the urge to retreat. But the real art is in presence.

Being fully conscious of what you want and what you’re willing to give transforms conflict into clarity. Compassion and decisiveness are your allies.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your routines are suddenly a stage, and you are being asked to perform the mundane with extraordinary precision. Health, responsibilities, and schedules may feel relentless on Sunday, but there’s rhythm here if you pay attention.

Today is a rehearsal for the big production. Every small act of discipline and every chore done with care adds to a crescendo that people might not necessarily notice, but your future self will thank you for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, passion projects and creative impulses arrive with a blueprint today. You can no longer simply drift into desire or inspiration.

Romance, artistry, and personal expression all require a balance of strategy and spontaneity. The result is ‘sustainable magic' that lasts even after the glitter fades.

Plan carefully, move intentionally, and let the world see the masterpiece that emerges from both heart and mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the home feels alive on Sunday, like a house that’s been holding its breath, waiting for you to walk through and notice it again. Old tensions, clutter, or family drama might surface, but don’t retreat.

Think of this as a renovation. Not just of walls and floors, but of emotional architecture. By the end of the day, what once felt chaotic may feel deliberate, supportive, and even beautiful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, words are both weapons and shields today. Communication carries gravity you can’t ignore. Emails, conversations, and gestures all ripple further than you expect.

A quiet observation now can prevent disaster later. Every carefully measured phrase, every intentional silence, becomes an instrument in shaping the reality around you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today casts a spotlight on how you measure worth and your sense of self. Whatever you commit to is part of a larger narrative where you’re both the protagonist and the tactician.

Channel your energy into what truly matters and let go of what’s hollow. And remember, integrity is the currency that multiplies silently long after flashier gains have faded.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are fully in focus on Sunday, whether you like it or not. How you appear, the authority you carry, and the intention behind your movements are being noticed with subtle scrutiny.

Power today is quiet, precise, and undeniable. Speak less, act with certainty, and let your presence do the work. Real influence doesn’t have to shout. It simply registers, like gravity pulling everything into alignment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today asks you to wander into the hallways of your own mind, exploring patterns and projects that usually stay hidden. Don’t fear the shadows; they are not enemies, only maps.

There are insights waiting, secrets that illuminate the path forward, and revelations that will shift the way you navigate challenges. Keep a notebook, stay curious, and trust that what you uncover is the key to subtle mastery.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, connections reveal themselves, some shining, some flickering, some barely recognizable in the dim light. This is curation, not judgment. Observe who elevates, who drains, and who aligns with your energy.

Decisions made today about collaboration, friendship, or intimacy will echo longer than the moment itself. Align yourself with what inspires, fuels, and excites you to become as big as your vision.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.