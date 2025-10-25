Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 26, 2025

On October 26, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius helps us get a grip on our ambition. We once didn't know if we had it in us to accomplish all that we dreamed of, but this transit seems to ramp up the optimism. It brings us the courage to take the next step.

On this day, three zodiac signs will feel as though we can finally succeed in making those dreams happen. We have faith in ourselves and in our own power. Confidence becomes a magnet that attracts only good. The more we believe in ourselves and trust our abilities, the faster doors open. The universe shows us that if we want it, we can have it.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This lunar phase in Sagittarius proves that your efforts are finally paying off, dear Virgo. You’ve been consistent and devoted, and you stuck with it even when things seemed very slow. Now, you're on the move.

Advertisement

On this day, October 26, you can expect to see something tangible take place, and it will be real and promising. This is how success begins to manifest for you, Virgo. You know what you're worth, and now you're being compensated for it. Finally!

You’re entering a period of well-earned stability, Virgo. You've stuck with the plan, and that's exactly why things are finally panning out. It's a good time to be alive, and it's a good time to be you.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius helps you see just how far you’ve come and what's left to accomplish. You’ve been working behind the scenes, laying foundations that are now ready to support something greater. This day presents you with a true turning point.

On October 26, you’ll experience success in an area that once felt close to impossible. You stayed the course, though, and now, it's paying off big time. Your persistence is what got you here, Scorpio, and here is a very good place to be.

You’ve shown yourself that you have the stamina to brave the storm. Thankfully, though, there's a clearing up ahead, and that's where your success lies. This is your chance to move in and experience your own courageous transformation.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Working with your own natural magnetism and drive will get you to higher ground on this day, sweet Sagittarius. The Waxing Moon in your sign certainly helps you feel ready for more. Your energy attracts exactly what you’ve been hoping to manifest.

On October 26, something clicks, and this psychic energy has you concocting a plan that will truly help you move forward. You don't mind taking risks during this lunar transit. In fact, it fires you up and gets you feeling excited.

Advertisement

Trust your intuition, Sagittarius. This is the beginning of a strong and successful new phase, and knowing you, who knows where it might lead. One thing is for sure: it is all positive.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.