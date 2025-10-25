4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 26, 2025

On October 26, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. It's time for raw truth and undeniable intuition. On Sunday, the universe strips away illusion and replaces it with intuitive knowledge.

It's time for us to see what's real. For four zodiac signs, that reality looks like courage, awareness, and instinct. We are ready to make things happen! On this day, we will, together, create a surge of awareness that cannot be ignored.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sunday's astrological energy sends a bolt of (metaphorical) lightning to your instincts, Aries. You’ll sense exactly what’s right for you and what isn’t, and you'll act on it accordingly. The universe will show you a sign so direct it’s impossible to miss, and it will feel like a confirmation.

On October 26, you’ll see that what you’ve suspected all along was true. This awareness empowers you to take decisive action, especially in areas where you’ve felt uncertain. No more second-guessing. This day is all about pure intuitive direction.

This is not a time for hesitation. Trust your gut completely. The universe is matching your fire with clarity, and it’s guiding you toward what’s next.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Sunday's astrological energy helps you to whip up your inner strength and face what you’ve been avoiding. No big deal, Taurus, you've got this. The signs you receive now will come through practical channels like money, work, or relationships. Yet they all point to one truth: something needs to change.

On October 26, you’ll notice the universe nudging you toward a much more courageous path. The energy of this day gives you the nerve to act, and once you do, everything will begin to change for you.

You’re learning to trust your instincts over your comfort zone, and that's big. What you sense is valid, Taurus. The universe is confirming it in unmistakable ways.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

On October 26, you’ll more than likely feel ready to follow your instincts without apology, Leo. This is a great moment for you to align with your purpose and just go for it.

Sunday's astrological energy ignites your confidence and reveals the deeper truth behind a situation. It's like the universe is removing the filter, and now you get to see what's real and act accordingly.

Take the signs seriously. They’re not warnings, Leo. They’re serious suggestions that are asking you to trust your strength. You are being guided toward something real and lasting. Come to think of it, this is exactly what you've wanted.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Get ready for a psychic experience, Pisces, as this day puts your intuitive channel on full volume. You’ll notice subtle messages everywhere, as in dreams or visions, and some of them will feel a little too accurate to dismiss. The universe is speaking your language now.

On October 26, you’ll feel guided to act on something you’ve been secretly feeling for weeks. The doubt disappears on this day, and you'll sense that you are ready to take on something new.

Follow what feels good to you, even if it defies logic. Not everything needs to make perfect sense. In fact, sometimes the best stuff happens when we just wing it. The universe is showing you the next step. Take it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.