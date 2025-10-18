What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 19, According To Sunday's Tarot Horoscopes

On October 19, 2025, each zodiac sign has a specific and special message from Sunday's tarot horoscopes. The Moon is in Libra, preparing for the upcoming New Moon in two days. The Moon will leave the earthy energy of grounded and analytical Virgo. Now, you'll be turning your attention toward relationships, which require flexible thinking and detachment. You have an opportunity to learn what relationships are all about during this window of opportunity since the Moon is in a transition phase. We are closing up a chapter and starting a new one.

Your collective tarot card for everyone today is the Three of Cups, a symbol of friendship and community when they come together for a common cause. The advice for today is to see things as you'd like them to be. Be optimistic and see the good in others. What you search for, you'll find. Why not let it be the height of human expression? Now, let's see what else is in store for every astrological sign on Sunday.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about October 19, 2025, according to Sunday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups

Aries, it's time for you to see the world for what it offers, not only what you think it provides. Sometimes you can limit your opportunities because you are too caught up in your emotions. The Four of Cups encourages you to see beyond what is in front of you.

Be willing to let yourself trust the viewpoints of others if it's hard for you to envision what you can't comprehend right now. What you don't want to do is limit yourself because of negative emotions (everyone has them!). Instead, borrow the optimism of others, especially during the healing phase.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you are used to being in charge, but everyone has a right to make their own decisions, like it or not. A friend or family member may upset you due to their desire to break free of tradition.

There may be someone who chooses to follow a different path, and it isn't what you would have picked for them. You may find it odd to want something other than the practices or routines of your kin. Reinventing the wheel may feel high-risk.

But, for today, your advice from the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card is to reevaluate why you personally follow certain traditions. One person's challenge may be what strengthens your convictions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

Be patient, Gemini. You have invested a lot of time, energy and effort into yourself and the people, places and things that you love. You are a treasure, and you know when you believe in someone (or a thing) that your instincts are rarely wrong.

Today, you're ready to grow a relationship, but the timing may be off or the situation may not be right. As your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles reveals, waiting can be frustrating for you. It's difficult to pull back when you want to turn the dial forward. Remind yourself, "Good things come to those who wait!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Devil

Cancer, today is the day that you do what you prefer not to do, but realize it's a good idea every once in a while. Today's daily one-card tarot, the Devil, encourages you to pull back the layers of your life and peek beneath the surface.

Starting today, you can confront the darker side of your personality and work on areas that need attention and improvement. Easier said than done, but it's a necessary part of your life's journey.

Appreciate this moment, Cancer. While it's never easy to face the flaws that you prefer to ignore, when you finally do address them, it's so healing. Plus, healing makes you stronger.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Wands, reversed

You can be so calm and cool, Leo. You're one of the more collected zodiac signs, especially when it comes to the emotions you feel about life, change, yourself and society's insanity at times. You refuse to allow something to get beneath your skin.

You know that every situation can change in an instant. Yet, today's one-card tarot is issuing you a warning, and that is to pay attention to your inner voice.

The King of Wands, reversed, indicates that you could feel set off by something that emotionally throws you off guard. Try not to allow a situation you can't control to cause you to become someone you're not.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

Virgo, you're so ready to start a new beginning. You feel like this is the right time. You're in your complete faith, and you're unafraid of leaping the moment a door opens for you to walk through.

The Fool tarot card is both an encouraging sign and a warning. You may fear being left out in the dark or missing an opportunity if you don't act quickly. Remember, though, Virgo. If something is truly meant for you, you don't have to be hasty or reckless.

You can exercise caution and take the time you need. The blessing will be there for you as divine timing aligns.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Take a deep breath, Libra, and let peace take hold of your emotions. Today's a big day for you with the Sun and Moon both in your zodiac sign.

You'll sense an energetic shift bringing new insight and clarity into your daily life. You'll know what is meant for you and what isn't. It will be much easier for you to allow circumstances to fall into place.

The Two of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, also encourages you to reprioritize your energy and effort. What do you need to focus on first? What might be the best thing for you to work on right now?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower, reversed

Scorpio, you are always on your toes, and you can tell when problems are coming. You sense it in your bones, and it alerts you on a very intuitive level to mentally prepare for the worst so you can avoid it.

Today's tarot card is giving you a heads up that a problem you have dealt with will change for the better. Rather than stay in self-protective mode, you can release the tension and relax. Everything will be OK!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Wands

Sagittarius, you set high standards for others, but what many don't realize is that the expectations you set for yourself are even greater.

When it comes to the people you allow to enter your life, you are picky. You are a friend to everyone, but those who enter your inner circle of trust are very few.

Today's message from the Four of Wands is that your current approach to making friends may be more detrimental than beneficial right now. Are you feeling alone or isolated? Do you wonder if you ought to let your guard down a bit to let someone you don't know very well in?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

Capricorn, you're the rock people need in their lives. You are the person that others feel like they can trust. You don't have to try super hard to prove yourself. Your track record is evidence enough.

Your tarot card for the day, the King of Cups, is a sign of your perseverance and endurance. You will be perceived as a presence that is safe, secure, warm, and comforting. Even in moments when life feels uncertain or there's inner turbulence, you carry yourself with quiet strength.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

You're super sharp-minded, Aquarius, and sometimes you don't dominate conversations because you're listening and trying to keep the focus and attention on others. You'd rather be viewed as a simple thinker than brag or take away from a person's chance to speak. This has often caused you to feel misunderstood or even downright disrespected.

Things are about to take a turn, though. The Ace of Swords signifies heightened awareness of who you are and what you offer in conversations and relationships. You're ability to add value will be undeniable. You'll redefine how people view you by insight and your words.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, you have a sweet disposition, so you prefer not to push your own needs or wants on others. You tend to keep certain longings to yourself. However, there are times when you must make your situation known.

Today's tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, says that money, love and trust all come together for you, Pisces, but there may be a few moments where you question the personal cost in exchange for material things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.