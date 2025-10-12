What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 13, According To Monday's Tarot Horoscopes

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 13, 2025. The luminaries that symbolize the time are the Sun in Libra and the Moon in Cancer. The Libra sun means our focus is on relationships, and you may prioritize others above yourself to maintain harmony, preserve the status quo, and keep interactions civil. The Moon will connect with Part of Fortune today, bringing a sense of higher calling that you will feel called to answer.

The collective tarot card for everyone is The Chariot, reversed, which is symbolic of our luminaries of the day and what they represent — relationship conflicts when you feel called to do something people may not see you doing or feel you're credible enough to complete. So today's advice is to listen to your heart. It's perfectly fine to take in what other people say to evaluate it and remain self and socially aware, but at the end of the day, you have to follow your own path. Let's explore what this means for your astrological sign.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about October 13, 2025, according to Monday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot for Aries: Justice

Aries, you have a streak of ethicalness to your zodiac sign's nature that runs deep. Today, your calling, according to the Justice tarot card, is to ensure you treat others fairly.

You may also be aware of how the world or your community treats people who are less fortunate or unable to speak up for themselves. Today's Justice tarot card, then, is a call to action.

You don't have to remain a passive bystander. You can encourage others to be more sensitive or work behind the scenes, either in social groups or online, to promote awareness and foster positive change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot for Taurus: Five of Wands

Taurus, bring the competition on. Today's full of challenges because you realize that you need to prove yourself to a person or group that needs a healthy reminder about what you bring to the table.

According to the Five of Wands tarot card, you may be compared, but take the situation on and work on self-improvement. Rise to a new height of excellence.

Let your work speak for itself, and be willing to allow people to scrutinize your talents so they can see you are exactly who you claim to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot for Gemini: Seven of Swords

How honest can you be? As a Gemini, you tend to be very forthright, and you often think as you speak. As a result, you may try your hardest to say all that you feel, but only discover later that you were unaware of a deeper issue.

Today's Seven of Swords tarot card insinuates being misunderstood, and as a result, you will misunderstand others. You may be perceived as being dishonest on Monday.

It can be tough to overcome the impressions others have of you if a misunderstanding occurs. You will need to be proactive to clear the air.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot for Cancer: Five of Cups

Cancer, you are always thinking about others, and when you recognize a friend going through a tough time, it's as though you're also going through a hard time. Today, you may recognize a friend who is going through a loss, and it breaks your heart to know you have limited control to help.

The Five of Cups is a sweet card mingled with sadness and relief. It's best to grieve, but also to recognize the circle of life for what it is.

You lose something, and then a new situation comes around to show you how you've grown. Outgrowing a friend can be painful; however, you have a chance to process it and heal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot for Leo: Strength

You are known as one of the most courageous zodiac signs in astrology, and yet there are days when you cannot sense your own fortitude or strength.

Today, however, you may experience a challenge that forces you to see what you're made of. You may need to dig deeply into your soul to explore the reason why you need to pull through a conflict or rise above a challenge. Believing in yourself will be important because you have what you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot for Virgo: The Hierophant

Virgo, you're a person who works very hard to establish your routines. You think through everything carefully, so once you've made a decision, changing it creates internal conflict.

You may feel this strong resistance much more than usual today, according to the Hierophant tarot card. If you want to stick with what you already know, consider what it is about your current method that is flexible. Finding a new way may take more time for you to adjust.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot for Libra: Page of Cups, reversed

You enjoy having and making a variety of friends, Libra, and when you have a chance to expand your social network, it feels very good to you. All are welcome in your corner, and you enjoy getting to know others better.

The Page of Cups, reversed, is issuing a slight warning to you. Be cautious about disclosing personal information without taking the time to get to know someone better. You may discover something about their personality that is immature and not ideal for your trusted social circle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, have a plan in place so that what you do brings the right results for your energy. Today, you may be slightly distracted by various activities, people, places or ideas.

And, as part of that distraction, you feel scattered and unsure if you're doing the right thing. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is perfectly timed to give you advice.

You're the person who gets to decide how to run your schedule. You can say no to things that don't make sense and yes to the things that do. Claim your right to organize and structure your day, and don't compromise unless you want to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups

Everyone needs a friend they can depend on who is sweet and gentle, yet also firm. You are that person who gives off nurturing energy and also a little bit of structure and advice when needed.

Today's tarot, the Queen of Cups, reminds you of the power you wield in the world. You are a voice of reason to friends and even strangers willing to hear your input.

To be this person, you need self-care and self-nurture. Take care of yourself as much as you do others to remain strong and able to serve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot for Capricorn: Three of Swords, reversed

Healing takes time, Capricorn, and it can be harder when you feel like a person has done to you things that you'd never do to someone else.

The feeling of betrayal cuts deeply when a trusted friend turns against you and reveals a side of themselves that you never imagined you'd see.

You can hold a grudge, but forgiveness is a gift you give to yourself. Choose a higher path. While you can't control what someone chooses to do in a moment, you can decide to be true to yourself in your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, even high performers can do too much. Today, ask yourself if everything you apply yourself to doing throughout your week will make a difference in your overall life.

The Two of Pentacles challenges your daily routines when it's reversed. It's asking you to evaluate your plans. Is the aim of how you spend your time to move your life forward? What can be delegated or deleted? If not? Then, why not?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot for Pisces: Ace of Cups, reversed

Pisces, how is life treating you lately? Are you feeling whole and complete so that you can be the best version of yourself possible? Or, are you feeling depleted and tired? Do you need some quiet time by yourself?

The answers will come to you, even if you currently feel like everything is just fine. The Ace of Cups, reversed, is giving you a moment to reflect and tell if you're in a place where your emotional cup is filling up or needs a refill. Listen to what your body is trying to say to you to know.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.