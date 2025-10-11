These 4 Zodiac Signs Finally Regain Control Over Their Lives Once Pluto Retrograde Ends On October 13

Pluto retrograde began on May 4, 2025, encouraging sometimes challenging introspection as bad habits and power struggles (both external and internal) were brought to life. Since then, life might not have felt very stable, especially for the astrological signs most affected. But these four zodiac signs will finally regain control over their lives once Pluto stations direct on October 13.

If you're one of these zodiac signs, "Your entire life's direction is changing," according to astrologer Helena Hathor. And while this might not sound like a huge deal, it's been a long time in the making. As Hathor explained in a video, "your entire life has been under vigorous scrutiny in the area of your chart ruled by Aquarius." Luckily, October 13 is the time for change as Pluto turning direct is bound to cement your life's direction.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you finally regain control over your career once Pluto stations direct on October 13. This is much needed, because "since May 4th, your whole career may have been completely destructured," Hathor said, explaining that "this is because Pluto has been reviewing what works and what doesn't work in what is going to uphold a long-term legacy and sustain you financially."

Advertisement

Since the beginning of May, you might've come across some controlling authority, most likely in the shape of a boss. However, though it might've felt like it at the time, this didn't happen for nothing. This challenging period has now transitioned you onto a clearer path to move forward, and according to Hathor, "Your career is about to take off."

From reaching significant milestones to becoming highly successful, Hathor said things will really become clear around October 21, when you may even see a significant boost in income.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, having Pluto retrograde in your sign can feel destabilizing, but you finally regain control over your life once Pluto turns direct on October 13. It might not feel like it just yet, but there's a bunch of change that's been happening inside of you that's about to be revealed to others. According to Hathor, "You have more power in your corner now."

Your sense of identity has been under review since May 4, and you've found yourself questioning who you are from time to time. Luckily, this is all about to change as your power and influence are about to dramatically improve.

"You're basically turning into a whole new person," Hathor said, and by October 13, you can expect to reveal your true self to "its deepest core." Expect your power to be so strong that no opposing force can stand in your way.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you finally regain control over your home life once Pluto retrograde ends. Lately, your home life has been chaotic, and it's been more and more difficult for you to sit through and navigate the emotional turmoil in your life.

"You may have also been under this review of your location and how it's not the actual best fit for you," Hathor added, "and you may have been planning a long-term move."

Advertisement

Thankfully, this is bound to change as Pluto turning direct helps clear out any remaning emotional debt in your personal life. This will feel like "a complete reset on October 13th with your inner world and with your family, with your mother, and it could be your career."

Either way, expect the way you feel about your home life to improve, because "Your entire emotional nature is changing this day," Hathor said, "including all the relationships that you have with your family members."

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, once Pluto retrograde ends on October 13, you finally regain a sense of control in your relationships. While "Pluto retrograde made you review all of your closest relationships," Hathor explained, "now it is affirming the ones that are to be standing with you that are true and firm and gonna see you see through the long term."

By October 13, you'll see a complete change within one of your relationships. Something is going to be exposed within the relationship, and it will come to light. With this in mind, only the strongest and most worthy relationships will survive.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.