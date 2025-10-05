These 4 Zodiac Signs Feel Like Something Is Off Right Now, But Everything Is About To Make Sense

Four zodiac signs have been feeling like something is off, but everything is about to make sense as Mercury enters Scorpio on October 6, 2025.

Mercury, the planet that rules communication and our thought processes, has been in Libra since September 18. During this time, we may have been more focused on prioritizing relationships and peacekeeping instead of facing any conflicts within our partnerships head-on. This energy makes us want to protect our hearts and emotions for the sake of preserving balance, but can also put us out of touch with how we're feeling and what we're thinking,

Advertisement

But now that the planet of communication is in Scorpio, the investigative qualities of this sign come forth. We become problem solvers, puzzles become intriguing, and secrets are brought to light. Four astrological signs will experience the impact of this transit a lot stronger than the rest of us, and if they've been feeling like something is off, everything will finally start to make more sense.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, everything is about to make a lot more sense as Mercury enters your sign. Prepare to feel more confident expressing yourself and speaking your mind as you develop a stronger relationship with your thoughts over the next few weeks.

However, with Mars also in your sign, it will be a period where you must use a lot of tact when interacting with others, especially when your emotions are beyond your control. While you might feel a lot more courageous during this period, don’t let your ego get the best of you. Although you will shine with the bright ideas you conjure, take the opportunity to help others when you can, especially as you meet new people or reconnect with people from the past.

Mercury in your sign helps you brainstorm new ideas, which will flow a lot more easily. This could become a powerful time to research and produce meaningful work. If you have experienced a creative block, reconnecting with new ideas becomes possible again.

Mercury will be in your sign until October 29. Until then, be open to learning about others, ready to receive constructive criticism, and act with maturity as you navigate this transit.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, if something feels off in your relationship right now, hold tight — everything is about to make sense. Mercury in Scorpio plants seeds within your relationship sector from now until October 29.

Advertisement

After the cloudy storm of this past eclipse season, you now feel more comfortable with your communication, even if this energy is making an opposition to your sign. Mercury in Scorpio will feel intense, making this an emotional period where you have the opportunity to bond with your romantic partner. For those who are single, Mercury allows you to connect with new people on a deeper level. Be mindful of who you share your emotions with, because you could be more vulnerable in love for the next few weeks.

However, your professional relationships could receive a boost during this time. Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, is also in this part of your chart, giving you the keys needed to work towards your goals. Don’t rush through your plans. Take things one step at a time and be willing to collaborate with others as a team.

Mercury can also help you bring healing to your friendships since you will be more transparent. Reconciliations are possible, especially with Jupiter and Saturn providing Mercury with support later on.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, when Mercury was in Libra, your friendships and social connections were important to you. It was a period where connecting with others was easier and making friends was thrilling since you were able to understand and relate to them with ease. Within the professional or academic sector, you may have started a group project that may still be in the works.

However, Mercury in Scorpio makes you curious and allows you to continue to focus on the dynamics you have with others, especially at home. For the next several weeks, Mercury joins Mars in this part of your chart, reminding you to be diplomatic and mindful of the way you interact with family or friends since tempers might flare.

Advertisement

From now until October 29, the past plays a key role in your transformation process, allowing you to move on from any grudges. You could uncover family history or work through any tense situations you are currently experiencing. Nevertheless, this is a period that reflects a potential fresh start with how you connect with your emotions.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, things have been feeling off at work, but things are about to start making a lot more sense since discovering what you want to do within your professional sector is part of Mercury in Scorpio. You also have the powerful energy of Mars in this sign, making this the catalyst to push you to achieve new heights. You are prepared to do so much more and pursue your passions.

While the Sun is still in Libra until October 21, you are inspired to pursue new territory within the academic sector. Focusing on the topics that pique your curiosity could be a game-changer during this Mercury transit because it will allow you to pour your energy into fruitful endeavors that could benefit you in the long run.

Mercury in Scorpio helps you to be a leader since all eyes will be on you. Be mindful of your words since Mars is also in the same sign. You might have a tendency to speak your mind and let others know what you’re thinking, but this should be a moment to work well with others and not let your impulsiveness get the best of you.

Advertisement

Mars could make you a warrior eyeing your next victory, and Mercury makes you the tactician, plotting to get to where you want. Although the energy can feel challenging since it will square your sign, you will still benefit and thrive with Mercury and Mars awakening your ambition and renewing your purpose.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.