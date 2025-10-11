Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, October 12 — A Comforting New Era Begins

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise on October 12, 2025, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday. Pay attention to this energy and what you’re being called to prioritize during this period, because it carries into Monday. This is crucial energy to work with when you want to improve a relationship or progress your connection toward greater commitment.

Cancer is the zodiac sign of home and family, signifying a deep need for safety, security, and consistency. Focus on how these themes play into your current relationship. If it is a healthy one, then you may want to release fears or doubts as you open to receive during this lunation. However, if you realize that you are lacking emotional safety or security in your connection, this is also a time to reflect on whether to end this relationship. Regardless of which scenario you find yourself in, it is important not to lose sight of the importance of being your own safe space. While a romantic partner should offer emotional safety, it’s always your job first to create that for yourself. Practice greater compassion for yourself, bring acceptance to all of your feelings, and practice “I am safe” affirmations to understand what it means for another to offer that to you.

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, October 12, 2025:

Aries

Home is more than just a place, beautiful Aries.

Themes of home have been prominent in your life during this past year, as Jupiter, now in Cancer, is set to bring growth opportunities. Cancer energy involves your home, but it also often represents creating a home and a relationship that is different from what you had as a child.

This is part of the healing process, and it’s something you should reflect on with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer. While you may be tending to the physical aspect of home and romance today, be sure that you’re also realizing it’s not just a place, but a state of mind.

Taurus

Forgiveness comes in many forms, dear Taurus.

While you are one of the most loving signs of the zodiac, you are also known for being stubborn at times. This stubborn streak can cause you to stick to your principles or the desires of the ego, rather than leaning into the qualities that actually foster the growth of a relationship.

Be mindful of compromise and forgiveness today, especially in your conversations with your partner. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer represents a divine chance to forgive your partner and find a peaceful resolution, but you can’t continue to be stubborn if you want to achieve it.

Gemini

When you know, you know, sweet Gemini.

You can’t rush the process of learning or gaining clarity. Instead, you can only accept it once it arrives and not rush the process while you’re still in it.

You’ve been immersed in lessons involving your shifting priorities and balance in your life. During the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, you are being urged to create space for an epiphany. This will give you insight into what matters most to you, as well as your feelings toward a special person in your life.

Let your emotions lead you, and trust that clarity has finally arrived.

Cancer

You can’t continue to carry the guilt around, dearest Cancer.

Guilt is a normal feeling to move through. This can come from realizing what you’ve learned since making a decision, or from feeling regrets surface from your past. Yet, guilt means that you are also still judging yourself.

You tend to be harder on yourself than you are on others, and so it’s time to extend this same grace toward yourself. Try to focus on releasing any guilt or regrets with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, so that you can have an open heart for all that is to come.

Leo

Hurt doesn’t have to define who you are, Leo.

As you navigate life and relationships, you will inevitably experience hurt. Whether accidentally or through the actions of a karmic partner, you can’t escape life without heartbreak. Yet, it’s also not your job to continually carry it around, defining yourself through this hurt.

Use the energy surrounding the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer to help release the hurt and try to envelop yourself in pure self-love. You have numerous opportunities coming your way, but you can’t continue to carry around this hurt.

Virgo

Allow yourself to enjoy the love that surrounds you, Virgo.

There will always be some obligation or task pulling at your attention; however, it’s your job to practice boundaries with the distractions. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer invites you to let go of anything that has been taking time away from your romantic relationship or friendships.

This should be a beautiful time of love, connection, and joy, but you must ensure that you’re creating space to enjoy it truly. Give yourself entirely over to the energy of this moon and the love that surrounds you, letting go of any worries or doubts as they are only stealing your joy.

Libra

Live unapologetically, dear Libra.

Living unapologetically is not something you innately do. Instead, it becomes an important lesson as you realize self-sacrifice never actually leads to the relationship or life you had hoped for.

Something has recently shifted within yourself, though, that has allowed you not only to choose yourself but also to feel unapologetic about it. While you may come off a bit colder with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, it’s important to realize there is nothing wrong with not getting tied up in the drama of others.

Everyone is responsible for their own happiness, and you’re just financially realizing how much you value yours.

Scorpio

You should be your own safe space, Scorpio.

While you are known as the intense water sign of the zodiac, that doesn’t always equate to feeling a sense of safety within yourself. Becoming your own emotional safe space means accepting your emotions, giving yourself grace through the lessons, and being proactive in protecting your peace.

Instead of thinking that safety rests within a particular relationship or place, allow yourself to realize that this is a feeling you can create within yourself. Once you do, the world will open up, and the opportunities you’ve been hoping for will finally arrive.

Sagittarius

Allow yourself to embrace the importance of love, Sagittarius.

As much as you may try to play it cool in relationships, there is no denying the effect that someone special has had on you in your life. While this is a beautiful occurrence, you have been withholding just how important this person is to you.

Nothing will be gained by keeping your feelings under wraps or by trying to act as if you are unaffected by this person. Use the emotional bravery of the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer to finally tell this person how you feel so that you can honor just how important love is to you.

Capricorn

It’s not your job to shoulder the emotional weight of a relationship, Capricorn.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer rises in your house of love and romance. This energy prompts you to reflect not only on what your partner needs, but also on what you need for yourself.

Rather than continuing the loop of feeling like nothing you do is ever good enough, try to step back and begin to honor your personal needs. It will be essential to communicate your feelings to your partner or the person you’ve recently started dating, as this can lead to true emotional fulfillment.

Aquarius

Stay home and cancel all your plans, Aquarius.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will be a time to focus on staying in, whether with friends, a partner, or by yourself. This energy is perfect for a cozy night in, romance, and inspired conversations, which is precisely what you need at this moment.

Cancer is a sign that represents homebody energy, and for you, also represents self-care and boundaries. Let go of trying to honor the plans you previously made or showing up for everyone, and instead make the choice to show up for yourself.

Pisces

Act on your intuition, dearest Pisces.

Cancer is an energy that represents family, romance, and creativity for you. With the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer rising, it represents a chance for you to act on your intuition and embrace these themes in your life.

It may not have felt like you’ve had time for love recently or been able to follow through on some of the ideas that you’ve had. However, with the energy available today, you will be able to honor your intuition and the love in your life.

If you’re single, this may also offer some final opportunities for closure, which will help attract new love into your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.