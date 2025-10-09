Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of October 13 - 19, 2025

During the week of October 13 to 19, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. The week starts off on a busy note, as three transits occur on Monday, October 13. The Last Quarter Moon rises in Cancer, Venus enters Libra, and Pluto finally stations direct in Aquarius. All of this energy is positive, and it will linger throughout the week.

Although these transits are each unique, they all emphasize the need to nurture the relationship that you hope will last forever. Practice boundaries in the days ahead and prioritize your relationship. Talk about how you can better show up for one another and invest energy into making the relationship work, and watch as deep love arrives.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer invites you to start the week on a clean slate. Let go of the emotions that you’ve been holding and open yourself to receiving the love you’re offered. Focus on the emotional connection you have been building in your relationship, so that as Venus shifts into Libra, you can enjoy the beauty of love. Venus will be in Libra from October 13 through November 6, bringing ease and compromise to your romantic life.

Venus also forms two trines in the days ahead. The first will be with retrograde Uranus on Tuesday, October 14, and the other will be with Pluto on the same day. With Pluto stationing direct on Monday, October 13, you should now have clarity regarding your feelings and those of your partner. This will allow you to make the most of the energy and find a way forward that you both can agree on. Relationships don’t just randomly last forever, but are consciously built to weather any storm.

1. Capricorn

Embrace the love that is offered to you, dear Capricorn. On Monday, October 13, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise. Cancer energy brings about a deeper connection with your partner, while the Last Quarter Moon represents what you must release to achieve that.

Emotional security will play a big role this week; however, you must take a step back and ensure that you’re not trying to carry this relationship on your own. Let go of trying to do it all, allow yourself to be vulnerable, and communicate your need to your partner.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer is a wonderful opportunity to let go of any past patterns or stories in your head, so that you have greater room to receive. During this time, be honest about what thoughts or behaviors from the past you are still leaning into. Instead of trying to handle everything, be honest about your needs. Whether this means practicing boundaries with work or finally letting your partner see your soft side, you need to recognize the importance of vulnerability in your relationship. This will allow you to better meet your partner’s needs and also have them meet yours. You have someone in your life who wants to be a true partner to you, so it’s time that you actually let them.

2. Aries

It’s your time for love, beautiful Aries. Venus will enter Libra on Monday, October 13, where it will remain until November 6. Venus is the planet of love, romance, and abundance, and in Libra, it is all about relationships. This is a beautiful time to find new love or reconnect with your current partner, but to do so, you must prioritize time together.

You’ve been so focused on your own personal growth lately that you may not have had the energy to fully invest in a relationship. Whether you’ve been single or keeping your partner at arm’s length, now is the time to reconsider the priority you give your love life.

Venus in Libra heightens all themes of love and romance, yet it is also important to reflect on the qualities of this air sign. Aries and Libra are polarizing zodiac signs. While relationships between these two signs tend to be very intense, it’s also essential to learn from one another. You are bold, courageous, and speak your mind more often than you should, Aries. Libra, on the other hand, is quiet, self-sacrificing, and seeks inner balance. Let yourself find balance during this period, so when that great love does come around, you will know precisely how to handle it.

3. Leo

The light is returning, Leo. Pluto will station direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13. Pluto can be a challenging planet to work with in romantic matters because it asks that you dig deep below the surface to find the truth. Yet, through that process, you are also encouraged to seek ways to transform your relationship and your approach toward love.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius was an incredible time for personal growth, though it may not have been easy. This would have brought to the surface any secrets, betrayals, or deception, whether by you or your partner. This period was also about truth, though, and how you genuinely feel toward the person in your life. While Pluto retrograde was about excavation, now that it’s direct, it is all about rebuilding.

In a long-term relationship, you often have to let go of what your relationship looked like in the past to have a brand-new beginning. Whether the past was amazing or something you’re still trying to heal from, you can’t expect to ever return to a previous state of togetherness. Relationships evolve, and so do you and your partner. Instead of looking backward, focus on what you want to build from this point on. Engage in hard conversations, and keep in mind that what is good for you should also benefit your partner. With the energy of Aquarius present, you may have to entertain the untraditional or unexpected, but when it comes to your forever love, it is always worth it.

4. Sagittarius

Let yourself embrace a change of heart, dear Sagittarius. On Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about an unexpected change in your romantic life. Venus in Libra highlights energy related to friends or someone special with whom you thought you had no future. At the same time, retrograde Uranus in Gemini will shake up your romantic life in the best way possible by bringing a surprising turn of events.

Uranus in Gemini is meant to help you understand what you genuinely want from a relationship and release you from any stagnant or outgrown romantic situations. If you have been looking at your relationship as merely an obligation, then the energy this week will be the first step in freeing yourself for the love that is meant for you. As Venus in Libra meets retrograde Uranus in Gemini, you may discover secret feelings or a connection with someone you previously considered just a friend. While you have been learning about boundaries when in a relationship, that doesn’t mean you should ignore this new connection.

If you are already in a relationship, then have a conversation about a separation or space if you’re not in the place for a true break-up. The person whom you previously considered just a friend has lasting potential in your life, but you need to go about it with integrity. After all, even a twin flame connection can be ruined by the low vibration of deceit. Be honest with a current partner, but let yourself explore this connection and embrace a change of heart, as it is all part of what you are meant to experience.

5. Libra

Make it up as you go along, sweet Libra. Although you are an air sign, you are not inherently comfortable going with the flow. Because of this quality, making plans and hitting important milestones in your relationship is crucial to your feeling safe and secure. However, sometimes these milestones end up not meaning much, especially if that’s all that you’re after.

Over the last few months, you’ve been able to figure out what you genuinely want from that special person in your life. Apart from social constructs or stereotypes, the truth is that you have the freedom and ability to design the relationship that fits your needs. Yet, this also means letting go of the plans you made and the perceived map to forever, so that you can better embrace the journey and make it up as you go.

On Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will unite with Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you into a space of greater freedom and authenticity in your romantic life. Venus will help you have the self-confidence to let go of the need for external validation and milestones. At the same time, Pluto, now direct, will show you all that is possible when it comes to sharing your life with someone.

This is a time for you to recognize that love doesn’t have to look one way. Lean into unconventional or non-traditional ways of creating a relationship. Whether this means having a unique ceremony, choosing to live together without getting married, or something else entirely, this period is all about giving yourself the freedom to design what feels right for you. Your relationship has always been unique, and now you will finally see just how beautiful that is.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.