Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 13 - 19, 2025

During the week of October 13 to 19, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. The week begins on a lucky note as three individual and powerful transits occur on Monday, October 13. On this day, Venus shifts into Libra, Pluto stations direct in Aquarius, and the Last Quarter Moon rises in Cancer. Although all of this occurs on a singular day, the effects and opportunities will last well into 2026. These planetary shifts represent an opportunity for expansion as you are urged to rediscover what it means to fall in love with your life instead of merely going through the motions of living.

The energy of the Cancer Moon allows you to embrace your intuition and seize opportunities so that you can feel a greater emotional connection to your life and the world around you. The more connected you feel, the greater luck you will be able to take advantage of. Venus’s move into Libra, one of its ruling signs, intensifies this energy. This is a beautiful, long-lasting transit that brings abundance, soul-deep connections, and the ability to embrace new experiences. Venus in Libra is about living a life that fills your heart with gratitude, especially in terms of who you surround yourself with.

As Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13, through May 6, 2026, you are entering a portal of transformation and growth. Pluto encourages you to question your previous beliefs and plans so that you can become your most authentic self. This version of yourself requires you to love your life and attract the full divine luck of the universe.

1. Aquarius

Get back to what you love, sweet Aquarius. Life has felt like a grind lately, as opposed to the inspired adventure that you prefer. To change matters for the better, you must address why you’ve been giving so much energy to things that drain you instead of what lights you up from within. You are meant to do remarkable things in this lifetime, but you can’t follow another’s script to achieve them. Spend some time getting back to how you always envisioned your life. This isn’t just about honoring your heart or enjoying yourself, but aligning with the universe.

Venus will shift into Libra on Monday, October 13, where it will remain through November 6. This transit offers you a chance to get back to what you love. You know what it feels like to live in alignment with your soul, but you haven’t allowed yourself to embrace that path in some time. Venus in Libra reminds you that you can’t continue down a path purely for accolades or money if it doesn't resonate with you or the life you dream of.

During this time, you will be drawn back toward what and who you love. Be sure to embrace both your heart’s desires and also the loving and supportive connections in your life. By honoring your inner desires and allowing yourself to believe that life doesn't have to always feel so hard, you will attract greater luck, abundance, and love through a series of invigorating new experiences.

2. Gemini

If it isn’t working, there is no reason to continue, dearest Gemini. You are the zodiac sign that is going through the most monumental phase of personal transformation. This energy is going to dramatically change your life over the course of 20 years. Yet this isn’t a process you must or can rush through. Instead, it’s about being aware of the little glimmers of change that the universe presents to you.

Pluto will station direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13. The planet first entered Aquarius in January of 2024, and though it dipped back into Capricorn during its retrograde, it reentered Aquarius, where it will now remain in November of 2024. When Pluto stations direct, it is all about new beginnings. This period will finally allow you to see growth in your life. During this time, you will be presented with opportunities to learn who your authentic self is through traveling and exploring new opportunities. Do not stick to any previous plans or obligations, and instead, let this phase be a time of discovery, so that you can finally see your dreams take off.

3. Scorpio

Be honest with yourself about what you’re feeling, dear Scorpio. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise on Monday, October 13, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional state. Cancer rules elements related to luck, abundance, and new experiences; however, it also asks that you consider your intuition and feelings. A Last Quarter Moon represents a time for you to reflect on what you no longer need, and in Cancer, it may involve letting go of previous beliefs and fears.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer is about making progress, not perfection, so practice grace for yourself and your process during this time. You are on the right path, but you must make sure you’re giving your feelings as much weight as the logical decisions you’re trying to make. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer on Monday, October 13, is connected to the upcoming Full Moon in Cancer on January 3, 2026. So, while you may not yet be ready to make a crucial decision about your life path, come 2026, you will be.

During this time, you must honor your intuition, journal what arises, and not doubt the feelings that you’re having. You may also want to consider planning for your future differently. Instead of focusing on milestones, brainstorm how you want to feel in your new life. This can include connectedness, joy, love, peace, or another important emotion for you. By focusing on how you want to feel, you can let this energy guide you forward through each decision you make. First, though, you must release the fear that has been holding you back.

