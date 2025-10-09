Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, October 10 — A Time For Self-Reflection Is Here

Retrograde Chiron squares Jupiter in Cancer on Friday, October 10, 2025, bringing a need for self-reflection to each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope. While you may be on the right path or in the right relationship, you still must allow yourself to slow down. Question yourself, examine your wounds, and challenge yourself to become a better person. So that once you take that profound step forward, there will be only confidence in the future you are creating.

The lessons of Chiron are never easy, but they do serve to transform your life path. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, reminding us that only we can heal ourselves. Healing isn’t found in the perfect partner, just as self-love isn’t. No one can heal you unless you’ve first explored the depths of your own wounds. To do this, you must question everything. Be willing to start at square one, letting go of all you thought you knew, so that you can discover the truth.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 10, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no urgency to make a decision, Aries. Just as there is no window of opportunity that is closing on you. While you do have hopes and dreams for your romantic life, you are being urged to take your time.

During this process of slowing down, leaning into your inner healing is crucial, especially with Chiron retrograde in your zodiac sign of Aries.

Be willing to admit that you don’t know everything, test the waters of being wrong, and let yourself learn a new perspective around this time. By using this as an opportunity to heal yourself, you will gain clarity on what choice to make in your romantic life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be bold in your healing, dear Taurus. Although bold isn’t necessarily an adjective you would use to describe yourself, that is precisely what you are being urged to adopt. Chiron is moving through the deepest part of your birth chart right now, which means this is where your healing must take place.

On Friday, try to focus on what you went through as a child and early in your life. Look for ways to reparent your inner child or create your own closure. What has been happening in your romantic life isn’t random, but part of the deep healing you’re currently being called to do.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be honest with yourself about the choices you’ve made in your life, Gemini. While you are looking to expand your life in the most abundant of ways, you need to slow down and pay attention to what has happened in the past.

Whether this relates to a lack of reciprocity in relationships, the influence of negative people, or not standing up for yourself in the ways that you need, it’s essential to reflect on these themes in your life.

You can’t just snap your finger and manifest abundance if you’re not getting to the root of what is going on. If you want a better life and love, then it’s time to focus on your previous choices.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must allow yourself to be seen, sweet Cancer. Today’s energy invites you to reflect on the ways you’ve chosen to live small or self-sabotage in an effort to be loved.

While you’ve always dreamed of being successful and having incredible love, you’ve also feared it too. It wasn’t that you preferred to live within your shell, but that you were scared of what would happen if you made your debut as your authentic self.

This has impacted relationships and your ability to receive the love being offered to you. Let this time be all about your healing so that you can finally be loved for the incredible person you are.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The universe has never been out to get you, dearest Leo. What you believe is what you will ultimately experience.

Yet, it’s felt easier at times to believe the universe is out to get you, or that you’ve been dealt an unfair hand, versus asking yourself what leads to these circumstances.

Try to be proactive in taking accountability, especially in terms of what has transpired in your romantic life. Your intuition is heightened now, so you must recognize that by making better choices, you can change the experiences you attract.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be honest about what you are afraid of, Virgo. While so much is often said about you learning to let go of control or judgement, the reality is that how you view yourself is as important as how you do those you’ve loved. It’s not necessarily about how you approach relationships that have caused turmoil, but how you view your own self.

As long as you still feel a need to be perfect, you’re not fully accepting yourself. Be honest with yourself and a partner if you’re afraid, scared or having doubts.

You are just as human as everyone else, and so it’s okay to let that veil of perfection slip and be loved for who you genuinely are.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a difference between needing someone and wanting someone, Libra. While you need the person that you are with, it doesn’t mean that you must solely rely on them to have all of your needs met.

You may need the person that you’re with because they help to make you better, or your life more wonderful. But you shouldn’t need them to accomplish your dreams.

There is a bit of contradiction to the energy this week in terms of having the help and support of a partner, so just be sure that you aren’t sidelining your dreams simply because you think you can’t accomplish them on your own.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The power has always been yours, dear Scorpio. The energy surrounding you today is very much akin to Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Just like this character, you've learned what is within your power, instead of thinking that someone else has a say over what you do with your life and your romantic dreams.

Reflect on the ways you’ve given away your power, as well as how you can start to step back into it.

Be sure that you’re not sitting around waiting for someone to make something happen when you’ve held the power all along to do it yourself.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to declare your love, Sagittarius. While you’ve been busy working through your feelings and fears of commitment, you’ve become a bit jaded when it comes to love.

These lessons, which involve the kind of love you truly need, will only help you as you continue to move forward in your life. However, you can’t let a fear of being hurt hold you back from going after what and who you genuinely want.

You can’t predict the future, but that doesn’t mean you should ever hold back from being honest. Continue to work through your feelings involving commitment but also let yourself share just how deep your feelings are.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Healing isn’t about what you create outside of yourself, but within Capricorn. You can often become fixated on making your life based on everything you didn’t feel like you had or were able to experience as a child.

Yet, no matter what you create or the relationship you build, it will never truly heal that part of yourself that questions whether you deserve to be loved.

You are enough as you are, but you need to spend time building an inner world of love, acceptance, and worthiness rather than thinking that what you accumulate in life can heal your wounds.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When a feeling arises, allow yourself to speak on it, Aquarius. You can tend to hold back from speaking your truth until it feels like it’s the right time, or you think your partner can handle it.

However, when you withhold your feelings, you eventually erupt. This can make matters much worse than they need to be. Instead of having imaginary conversations in your head or a whole notes section on messages you never send, try to bring feelings and situations up as they arise.

It’s not your job to wait for the perfect time or for your partner to be in the ideal place to listen, but you honor yourself and everything that you feel.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to prove yourself to others, Pisces. No matter how someone else loves you or showers you with gifts, it will never make up for your own inner work.

You’ve been moving through profound lessons on self-worth and worthiness, yet part of this is realizing that you don’t need to prove yourself to others, specifically romantic partners.

Slow down and reflect on how you can show yourself the worthiness and love that you seek. Take a step back from depleting relationships and recognize that you don’t need to overwork to feel chosen by another.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.