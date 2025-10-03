Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 6 - 12 — Things Finally Feel Normal Again

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 6 - 12, 2025, a powerful week of action for each zodiac sign as motivation returns and things finally start feeling normal again. The Full Moon in Aries on October 7 will feel potent since the transit is ruled by action-oriented Mars. Learning how to incorporate balance into our lives will be important this week as we try to prioritize the relationships that matter in our lives while still keeping up with all of our responsibilities.

Design: YourTango

The Moon will enter Taurus on the 8th, showing us that transparency is essential in our romantic connections. With Mercury now in Scorpio, this will be more pronounced during this lunation. Be open to having tough discussions with your partner or friends at this time. When the Moon enters Gemini on the 10th, we will be ready to have engaging conversations that uplift us.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Full Moon in your sign to start the week, it's time to reset. Analyze the lessons you've been learning throughout the year as this Full Moon reveals the progress and growth you've made so far this Libra season.

Your relationship dynamics are coming back into view as you will continue to apply what you’ve learned thus far this year. Being more mature, mindful, and compassionate is important this week.

Refining your knowledge will be essential before Saturn enters your sign once again next year, so practicing patience and being more understanding will continue throughout the week. It will also be a wonderful time to honor yourself.

The Gemini and Cancer Moon energy during the weekend will allow you to be more present within your communication and showcase some spontaneous ideas.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, taking good care of yourself will be the lesson from the Full Moon in Aries energy this week, since it helps you focus on what really matters in life. As you learn how to release stressors and stay away from drama, don’t get lost in things that do not concern you, especially if it will add unneeded stress or additional work.

The Moon in your sign on Wednesday will put you center stage, making you the life of the party. Being the center of attention will feel more comfortable since lucky Jupiter is making a positive aspect to your sign.

The Libra season energy will fuel more collaborations, especially when the Moon is in the sign of Gemini starting on Friday. However, there could be more impulsivity with your words and actions during this time, so be mindful of what you say and think before you speak and be prepared to be more diplomatic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this week's Full Moon in Aries might feel like you're going back in time since it could bring memories from Saturn being in this sign over the summer. Reflect on how your relationships have changed or transformed. How have you grown?

Focusing on the friendships that have brought you sustenance might be on your mind right now. The Full Moon could make you more appreciative of the people in your life who continue to empower and encourage you.

When the Moon is in Venus-ruled Taurus midweek, prioritizing Venusian activities could lift your spirits. Buying yourself flowers or chocolate, painting, or listening to music can help you recharge. For those who prefer books, it's a great week to dive into new stories.

The Moon in your sign will close the week. Continue to connect with art and perhaps start a new project.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as a cardinal sign, you may experience a lot of déjà vu this week with the Full Moon in Aries bringing back some of the lessons from the Saturn in Aries transit that occurred in the summer.

You’ll see what you have accomplished, what more you want to achieve, and how you’ve evolved as a leader. Saturn is pushing you to take control in the professional or academic sector, and now you can go in the direction you desire in order to attain more success.

Midweek, the Moon in Taurus will make you more curious about your surroundings. You could feel compelled to have a mini adventure with your friends, exploring new places, meeting new people, going to a museum or concert, or just having fun socializing.

When the Moon is in Gemini over the weekend, slowing down and spending time at home could bring a lot of comfort and joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week's Full Moon makes a harmonious trine to your sign, bringing a beautiful energy into your week. Your curiosity thrives, and if you want to get back to the academic sector or learn something new, this insightful energy helps you accomplish this.

You're feeling drawn to pursuing your passion, which is only fueled further by the Taurus Moon midweek. In the professional sector, you come to understand what skills you need in order to take on a managerial or other leadership position.

The Moon in Gemini adds some responsibilities to your plate over the weekend, but it can also be a thrilling period where you get to expand your social circle. During this Libra season, people are seeing your charisma and are falling in love with your vibe.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week's Full Moon in Aries is going to be very important for you because its motivating energy helps you realize your full potential. The Martian energy will serve as your personal awakening as you officially step into your power. You feel encouraged to learn something new or take the steps needed to perfect your craft.

This week, all you’ve acquired and learned in the last six months will be put to the test. Overall, you benefit from the wonders this time will bring you as you discover your strength and courage.

Things will feel more harmonious during the Taurus Moon on Wednesday and Thursday, helping you to recalibrate and recharge. Spend time at home watching movies, listening to music, or resting.

The Moon in Gemini will get you back in action over the weekend, when you'll be focused on excelling and success as you take on different roles that help you expand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you realize there is more to your relationship story this week with the Full Moon in Aries helping you build a better foundation. This is your time to evolve within your relationship. The Aries energy shows you how to be more comfortable on your own and give yourself the love and support you need so you can take more control and be less co-dependent.

When the Moon is in Taurus midweek, similar themes connected to love might be on your mind, especially if you’re in a relationship. Opportunities to grow with your partner will be prominent during this period.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Gemini brings a sense of confidence and courage, enabling you to step into the spotlight without feeling controlled or burdened by past experiences.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury enters your sign this week, initiating a new period when you will feel prepared to express your thoughts. Mercury in your sign helps your ideas flow, and during this Full Moon in Aries, it will prove to be handy for scheduling plans, working with others, and preparing projects. You are developing new tools for success, and with Mercury in your sign, brainstorming comes a lot easier.

The Moon in the sign of Taurus on Wednesday and Thursday provides you with patience and shows you how love could be a blessing in disguise. Libra season is teaching you about the need to heal and release grudges, while also allowing yourself to experience love in a beautiful way.

With the Moon in Gemini over the weekend, you could become more aware of your financial plans moving forward. Luckily, Mercury in your sign helps you to be proactive and save.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week's Full Moon highlights what you desire in your love life moving forward. But don't worry — while Saturn in Aries brought some cold and harsh energy, the Moon here feels more welcoming and gentler. You feel like you're back to your optimistic self, especially with the Sun in Libra making you believe in what before seemed impossible.

The Taurus Moon will have you working well with others midweek. You'll be in the right mindset to navigate any drama, especially at work.

The Mercurial energy at the end of the week brings more opportunities to meet new people. The theme of love continues over the weekend, and if you’re single, this could be an exciting period of connecting with new people.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, during the emotional Full Moon this week, your attention shifts towards matters of the home.

This week also brings to light the work you’ve done to build on your career or academic pursuits. The Aries energy will expose whether or not you have a shaky foundation, and if so, what you can do to strengthen it.

Midweek, the Moon enters Taurus, bringing a lighter energy that makes you more optimistic and romantic. If you’ve had some troubles in your relationship, this is a good time to reconcile and confront what you may be avoiding.

The Moon in Gemini adds structure, patience, and clarity to your weekend, a perfect time to refine your projects or finish pending tasks.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week brings to light your dynamics with others in the professional sector. How well do you work with others? Are you more irritable? Has your communication improved? If you need to make changes, this will be a perfect time to start.

Midweek, the Moon in Taurus will serve as an anchor, pushing you to connect with family. Opening your heart will be important this week. It will be easier to do so when the Moon is in Gemini, allowing you to be more vulnerable. With this emotional transit, it could be easier to open up to those you care about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, once more, another Full Moon will bring new changes into your life and help you to feel more prepared to tackle any challenges. The Aries energy will feel revitalizing, allowing you to take control, which will be a different pace from the eclipse energy last month. This is a week to step up your game and finally learn to trust yourself.

Venusian energy will flourish with the Taurus Moon on Wednesday and Thursday, connecting you with your imaginative side, making you more social, and helping you create a solid plan for your future.

When the Moon is in Gemini over the weekend, working well with others helps you get tasks done at home.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.