Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, October 5 — A Truth-Seeking Era Begins

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Pisces Moon opposes Venus in Virgo, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope by making you aware of any imbalances and the need to be thoroughly chosen in your relationship. This is a romantic, all-in, unconditional energy. The Moon in Pisces doesn’t just love, it does so in a way that feels surreal. Yet, because of that, it also wants to be loved the same way in return. Romantic gestures, grand plans, and emotional declarations are what the Pisces Moon has its heart set on. The reality is that your partner may not be able to love you in the ways you desire.

While the Moon represents your feelings and emotions, Venus in Virgo points to how you are practically being loved. Whether this is a complete imbalance of energy, a third-party situation, or a lack of romance, if you’re in a karmic relationship, you will have to face what arises. Be sure that you’re not loving the dream of the person that you’re with, or giving endless chances, as Pisces tends to do. Instead, be willing to see the truth of your partner and relationship, so that you can be confident you are being chosen just as fearlessly as you are choosing them.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, October 5, 2025:

Aries

Allow yourself to be honest with what you need, Aries. While you put a great deal of weight on the practical ways that someone shows their love for you, that doesn’t mean that you don’t dream of roses and grand gestures.

The energy today calls you to find a balance between choosing someone who is suitable for your life and who also treats your heart in the way that you deserve. It’s not frivolous to want romance, but a core need, so it’s time that you’re honest with your partner about how you’ve been feeling.

Taurus

Don’t just accept the bare minimum, Taurus. While Venus in Virgo is making you pay attention to the details of your relationship, you also need to be sure that you’re not accepting the bare minimum. Don’t be afraid to raise the bar on what you will accept in your relationship.

If your friends can remember your birthday and celebrate you, then your partner should be able to do the same. Be very mindful of not justifying their behavior, but instead, be honest about how you deserve to be treated by someone you are with.

Gemini

You can’t overlook how your choices affect others, dearest Gemini. As an air sign, you do tend to believe that you can have it all. However, you have been neglecting your partner or a specific area of your home life.

Your own aspirations have proven detrimental to your personal life. Yet, this isn’t the fault of your partner, but rather in your being present when you spend time together.

Be sure that you’re doing more than just clocking in hours with your partner, and that you are bringing the same inspired energy to your romantic life that you do to your dreams.

Cancer

Sometimes you have to trust that it will all work out, Cancer. While plans and details matter, there are some things in this world that logic can’t explain. You must be able to trust your own feelings about taking a risk in your romantic life, regardless of what appears to be the truth.

Of course, be sure that this person is worthy of you; however, right now, simply talking through the details isn’t enough. The only way you’re going to see if this relationship can work is to give it a chance and trust that no matter what happens, you’ll be better for it.

Leo

Don’t settle for less, sweet Leo. You do tend to be attracted to partners who can better your own life in some way. Whether through status or wealth, you tend to gravitate towards people who will elevate you, yet this doesn’t mean that love or chemistry will follow.

You must be careful about settling for less, especially when it comes to having your emotional needs met. You can jet all over the world and attend lavish parties, yet that doesn’t mean you will feel emotionally safe with someone. All of your needs matter, not just the ones for a luxurious life.

Virgo

Be sure that you’re not sabotaging your great love, dearest Virgo. Venus is currently in your zodiac sign, emphasizing your power of attraction and helping to turn on the dial of self-love. However, the Piscean Moon in your house of relationships represents you not loving your partner in the ways that they deserve and desire.

Focus on how you are showing up in your relationship at the moment. While Venus in Virgo is helpful, you may also be only looking at a situation through your perspective, which can also create greater challenges. Listen to your partner and be willing to love them in the ways they deserve to be loved.

Libra

You don’t need to be so critical of yourself, Libra. You have developed a profound sense of self-love, and your boundaries are stronger than ever.

You are truly learning what it means to love yourself in the ways that you extend care to a partner. However, you’re also being too critical of yourself regarding past romantic decisions and listening to your intuition.

The basis for self-love is acceptance, which means you can’t criticize what you had to go through to reach this place in your life. Forgiving yourself is actually a significant step toward receiving healthier love.

Scorpio

No one deserves to be judged, not even you, Scorpio. While you feel inspired to live the life of your dreams and embrace greater joy, a cloud has been hanging over you.

Whether this is your partner, friend, or family member, you are letting the judgment of another change the way you feel about yourself and the decisions that you make.

Be sure that you’re not taking the words of others as your own internal voice. You deserve love and happiness, and anyone who condemns that may not deserve a place in your life.

Sagittarius

You have to decide if what you’re doing is truly helping, Sagittarius. There is no denying the aspirations that you have for yourself; however, they don’t seem to be adding up to the life that you want to live.

Be sure to prioritize your emotional needs in this moment, including the relationship and home life you want to create. You can’t let an inner need for success and validation take you away from those who matter most in your life. Be sure that you redirect your path toward what will actually bring fulfillment.

Capricorn

Don’t let yourself become overwhelmed, Capricorn. Venus in Virgo is bringing roadblocks to moving forward in your life and relationship. While this is a lucky energy, it can be easy for you to get overwhelmed with the details and shut down. Instead of solely focusing on what concrete plans you can make, you need to start trusting your emotional body.

In your heart, you know what you want to do. Let yourself take a risk toward achieving a new beginning in your romantic life or expanding into new dreams. Just because something may not look possible doesn’t mean it is.

Aquarius

Trust yourself to know the way forward, Aquarius. You can’t always plan each step of your romantic journey. While you want to be sure that you’re looking at your relationship in a truthful light, you must also be sure that you’re not becoming overly reliant on plans as your safety net.

You have to let go and trust your emotions and how your partner shows up for you. There may still be fears that you have to work through. However, these have more to do with your last relationship than the person you are now. Be sure you’re not punishing them for someone else’s mistakes.

Pisces

Don’t force anything, dearest Pisces. You can’t talk someone into choosing you, or think that it’s just a matter of proving yourself to them. The Moon in your zodiac sign of Pisces today represents how you need to be loved.

Yet it seems either there are no romantic possibilities on the horizon, or that you are trying to feel chosen by someone who isn’t up to the task of loving you.

Don’t be afraid to walk away and spend some time getting to know yourself. Investing in yourself is always better than losing yourself to someone who doesn’t deserve you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.