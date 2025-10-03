3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, Starting On October 6

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and love all week from October 6 - 12, 2025. If ever there was a time to make what you want happen, this would be that moment. In rare form, we have two days, October 7 and October 8, where you can establish what you want to accomplish and create the foundation to build your dreams upon.

A Harvest Supermoon will happen on October 6, which means fated endings and beginnings are empowered by the Moon. Shortly after the Full Moon, you will have an opportunity to remove your obstacles to what you want to attract on October 9, and start a new journey that leads you to attract luck and love on October 10.

The intense energies of this week's astrology may lead to a breakup that fosters closeness over the next six months, with someone new or a partner where things eventually work out. A job loss could pave the way for a new career or you discover your needs more intimately, so you can follow your heart fearlessly.

Let's see what else is in store for the three animal signs that are the luckiest in love and life all week.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you will have a much different experience than other animal signs this week. Where others are saying goodbye to the past, you may be diving more intimately and deeply into your roots to establish them. You may feel that the closure you need during this week's Harvest Super Moon on October 6, leaving October 8 within the three-day window of lunar power. Your mindset and any false beliefs about starting anew, which often involves cutting ties with people you love but don't always get along with.

Your luckiest day is Earth Rooster Establish Day, October 7, when you'll start to work on a project or relationship to build it into what you want it to be in the future. Be flexible with timing, since there can be significant changes during Full Moons. How you handle stress will enhance your credibility and foster trust with others.

If you're looking to deepen a relationship or meet someone serious about marriage or commitment, avoid anything that's the opposite, like a fling or flirting without intention. Do things that emphasize integrity, a desire for high standards, and emotional and mental purity. Act with honesty and discipline.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you'll attract abundance, luck and love all week. Please pay special attention to Metal Dog Establish Day on October 8, as it will be on this date that you'll want to set a strong foundation for your future.

However, it may be challenging to do so until October 10. A Full Moon is happening this week, so delays to your dreams are to be expected because you need to let go of something to make things work. Be patient. You need to aim for the long game and worry less about short-term wins. A loss of time now will get caught up for you in the future, especially when it comes to finding the person you want to love for a lifetime.

When it comes to love, you will want to be perceptive. Metal will help you cut through illusions that cloud clarity and make it hard for you to see what is real. This week, you'll feel more strongly about loyalty in all things, but especially about love. You will want to guard your time and feelings, avoiding letting someone close to you whom you don't know well until a little more time has passed. Focus on sincerity in communication with others. Allow yourself to share your ideas and thoughts transparently. This is a week where feelings guide you more than actions; explore what yours are trying to say.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, this week, you'll attract luck and love, but what you desire won't happen without careful planning and forethought. You will need to be consistent in applying your energy toward a goal or dream. You won't want to allow procrastination or fear to stop you from doing what you know you need to do. Pay special attention to Friday, October 10, a Ren Zi 壬 子 Water Rat Full Day. You will want to reserve this day for completing the tasks that need to be done.

So, you need to set your goals down on paper. Do you want to be single and travel the world, or would you prefer to meet someone, settle down and get married, then later have children? Do you want to attract a business opportunity or a business partnership? Close a few doors that involve work or situations that drain your energy on October 9, that inhibit you from doing what you want and start thinking about the future.

Do you have a long-term plan in place? If not, try to put one together this week, specifically on October or October 8. You will have the most incredible luck on Friday, October 10, a Full Day. Life will feel busy, but you'll be able to manage it well with your tenacious personality. Bring projects to completion; network and engage in activities that put you in locations where you can meet people and foster relationships.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.