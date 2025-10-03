4 Zodiac Signs You’ll Definitely Want To Have With You During The Next Rapture

In case nobody told you, the end times are near — well, at least according to the internet. Though we've survived yet another Rapture, people are convinced that the end days are swiftly approaching. While this might seem a little unhinged, this type of fear-mongering is nothing new. From Y2K preparations to the world supposedly ending in 2012, we've all had an end-times scare at some point in our lives.

The September 2025 Rapture fears were reportedly first fueled by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela, but every year or so, there's a giant scare that causes thousands of people to panic buy and hunker down in their basements, hoping the rapture will spare them. And while most of us would never survive one, there are four zodiac signs you'll definitely want to have with you during the next rapture.

1. Capricorn

One zodiac sign you’ll definitely want to have with you during the next Rapture is a Capricorn. During the Rapture, someone needs to take charge, and Capricorns make great leaders. From their quick thinking to their great analytical skills, Capricorn is the definition of resourceful. And while they might be panicking deep down inside, they know how to keep their cool, putting everyone else at ease in the process.

2. Aquarius

Another zodiac sign you'll definitely want to have with you during the next rapture is Aquarius. With infinite wisdom and experience under their belt, most people view Aquarius as having the keys to the universe, according to a content creator known as the Jamn.

"They're ultra trendsetters," he continued, "and they're always cutting against the grain."

With the resilience and stubbornness of a mule, Aquarius has a way of pushing past their limits and seeing things to the end, no matter how difficult the road up ahead may feel. And, while everybody's going one way, Aquarius creates their own path, making this zodiac sign an essential part of any Rapture team.

3. Aries

Aries is definitely a zodiac sign you'll want to have with you during the next Rapture. Despite Aries' reputation for being a bit of a hot head, "when it comes to confrontation or any battle, I want an Aries on my side," explained the Jamn.

Aries is one of the few signs that is able to get the job done no matter what. And better yet, if there's one thing an Aries is going to do, it's ride or die for those closest to them. So long as they're able to keep their cool, Aries is one of the best signs to have by your side when life gets messy and unpredictable.

4. Scorpio

Similar to Aries, Scorpio knows how to tussle, so it's a zodiac sign you'll want to have by your side during the next Rapture. According to the Jamn, "If you need somebody on your side that's ready to ride or die for you whenever, no questions asked, that's a Scorpio."

Sure, they might be a bit intense and maybe even a little unhinged, but during the end times, you need a bit of that. Scorpio fights for their loved ones, no questions asked — even sometimes at the expense of their own safety. So long as those closest to them are safe, Scorpio will do whatever it takes.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.