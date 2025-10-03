Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day This Week From October 6 - 12, 2025

The luckiest day this week for each zodiac sign is here for the week of October 6 to 12, 2025. The Aries Full Moon will kick off the week, an especially powerful lunation connected to the New Moon and solar eclipse in Aries that occurred on March 29 earlier this year. You will now be able to see the rewards for your efforts as your intentions you made around that time are finally manifested. Aries is all about new beginnings, but you can’t just snap your fingers and make your life change overnight. Instead, it takes dedication, flexibility, and the belief that what you are working towards is meant for you.

Also at the start of the week, on October 6, Mercury will move into Scorpio, where it will remain until October 29. Mercury in Scorpio favors change and transformation, which will allow you to engage in conversations and accept offers that the Full Moon in Aries brings in. You are always your luckiest when you are engaged with what you love. Though you may need to be patient with the process, your efforts will always be worth it.

On Wednesday, October 8, Venus in Virgo will unite with Jupiter in Cancer. Venus is the planet of love, abundance, and wealth. In Virgo, it asks that you focus on the practical ways to make your dreams come true. Jupiter, on the other hand, brings in an expansive and unexpected energy, encouraging you to expand into new dreams and territory.

There is a great deal of transformative energy in the week ahead. However, it’s important to focus on what infuses you with the greatest energy. When you are doing what you love, you are immediately vibrating on the frequency of luck.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, October 7

Hold space for yourself this week, dear Aries. Your luckiest day this week is October 7, when the Full Moon rises in your sign.

Reflect on 2023 and what your life was like at that time, as well as what has changed in recent years. It can be difficult to see the purpose of events while you are experiencing them. However, the Aries Full Moon on Tuesday will be a powerful point of reflection. This lunation brings together all of the events of the last few years and helps you to see the greater purpose for yourself and your life path.

Focus on self-love during this phase, and consider journaling about your feelings. Hold space for yourself with grace and acceptance. Practice gratitude for the moments that felt difficult and realize that even when it didn’t seem like it, everything was happening for your greatest good.

This period of intense personal transformation will now soon be over, which means that you will be able to turn your gaze toward the future and finally start moving ahead.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, October 8

Life is made up of what you love, dear Taurus. On Wednesday, October 8, Venus in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in new opportunities for happiness, creativity, and love.

While this energy can positively impact your romantic life, the purpose is to bring in new offers that will help you genuinely build a life that you love. Rather than focusing on what you think will lead to happiness, this energy calls you to invest in efforts that bring about feelings of joy, love, and purpose.

Only by doing what you love will you attract the abundance and luck you desire. It’s time to give up thinking that you must stick to the rigid rules of society. There is no perfect path that will lead the life you dream of. Rather, it begins with choosing to focus on what makes you feel good, rather than drained. Look for what you love and pour your energy into that.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, October 6

Anything is possible, sweet Gemini. As Mercury shifts into Scorpio on Monday, October 6, you are moving into a time in which you will be able to make anything that you wish happen.

Mercury governs communication and, because of that, favors conversations and exciting offers. Mercury in Scorpio allows you to prioritize yourself and your dreams, while also becoming the catalyst for the changes that you are seeking in your life.

Be sure that you’re being honest and transparent with others, as Scorpio will require that during this period. Offers that arrive could also involve a great deal of change, including a relocation. Be sure to embrace what’s possible and don't sell yourself short on what you’ve always dreamed of.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, October 7

You deserve every ounce of success, Cancer. October 7 is your luckiest day this week, because as the Full Moon in Aries rises on Tuesday, you will finally receive the recognition and success you’ve been working towards.

Since the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra began in 2023, you were thrust into a new journey within your professional life. This period asked you to prioritize your dreams and invest in the success that you desire. It wasn’t that other areas of your life became unimportant, but you realized that you couldn’t put your dreams on the back burner for anyone else.

This is a powerful time of manifestation and new beginnings, so be sure that you affirm your deservingness of this period. The universe has been guiding you through every step of the process, and now you will finally see what the purpose has been all along.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, October 6

Don’t be the force that holds you back from the life you want, dearest Leo. Venus in Virgo and the Full Moon in Aries bring you a lucky and expansive energy this week. It carries themes of creation and abundance, but you may need to address personal matters and your own healing to be in the place to receive it.

Mercury in Scorpio, from Monday, October 6, to October 29, offers you a chance to tend to the roots of your life, whether this means making peace with having to leave your comfort zone or confronting your own wounds.

This is a profound time to make sure you’re not the one holding yourself back from your destiny. Be extra cautious, as there may be an individual in your close circle who doesn’t actually want you to do better than they do.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, October 12

Be willing to change the plan, dearest Virgo. Your luckiest day this week is October 12, when Venus in Virgo will align with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a powerful opportunity in your career path.

Lately, the universe has been teaching you that the original plan you made for your life is nothing compared to what the universe has in store for you. Because of this, there has been a great deal of energy surrounding letting go, surrendering, and remaining flexible. While you need a plan to feel secure, you also must be aware that these inner rules often limit you from achieving what you most hope for.

At the end of the week, consider changing your previous plans, applying for a new job, or approaching your supervisor in a different way. If a new opportunity arises unexpectedly, let yourself seize it.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, October 12

Your intuition always has your best interests at heart, beautiful Libra. Sunday's astrological energy will offer you powerful insights into how you can manifest the life you’ve dreamed of. Venus in Virgo will help you have greater acceptance toward your inner voice and listen with compassion to where you are guided.

At the same time, the universe is bringing breakthrough moments of new beginnings, luck, and abundance. This week, the key to luck is found by listening to your intuition and not those around you.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, October 6

Trust in your inner voice, Scorpio. Your luckiest day this week is October 6, when Mercury enters your sign, signifying a time to focus and work on your inner voice.

Your inner voice is made up of your beliefs, experiences, and desires. While this is often considered your personal truth, it also represents the voice inside your head that you hear when presented with a decision or defining moment. Your inner voice is one that you have control over, even if it doesn’t seem like it at times.

While this part of you should represent your inner truth, if left unattended, it can symbolize your wounds, painful experiences, and the voices of others. Stop the intrusiveness, self-sabotaging thoughts in their path, redirect your subconscious, and practice positive affirmations that support what you’re trying to manifest. You have control over your thoughts, but through this period, you’ll see just how much what you think creates the reality that you live.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, October 7

Make time to embrace a lighthearted energy, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Aries will rise on Tuesday, October 7, your luckiest day this week.

This energy marks a significant journey within your own life as the eclipses in Aries and Libra brought opportunities for transformation that began in 2023. As this lunation is connected to the solar eclipse on March 29, it will be crucial to reflect on that date and what was going on in your own life.

You often approach life with a level of seriousness that takes away from your ability to connect with what matters most, but now you now have an opportunity to bring closure to your past while also embracing the new beginning you’ve already forged.

Try to focus on lighthearted energy in the days ahead. Do what brings you joy, make time for those that you love, and let yourself see that this has been the purpose of life all along.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, October 6

You are never alone, dear Capricorn. Mercury moving into Scorpio on Monday, October 6, brings about an important phase in your life as you are urged to connect with those around you.

As an earth sign that is symbolized by the goat, you often see yourself as going it alone, even though you aren’t. You may be dedicated to your goals and aspirations, but you’re forgetting that you’re also part of an important community.

One of the biggest lessons that you must learn in your lifetime is to embrace help and support from others. While early in life you felt a deficit in this area, that doesn’t mean this is still the case.

Be honest about how you feel and what you need help with. You don’t have to pretend to be fine all the time. Rather, it is your responsibility to start leaning on those in your life so that you can let go of the belief that you are alone in your journey.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, October 6

Entertain new possibilities this week, Aquarius. You must let yourself transform, especially as Mercury shifts into Scorpio on your luckiest day this week, Monday, October 6.

If it doesn’t resonate any longer, then there is no reason to keep it in your life. If it feels like you’ve outgrown your career or the toxicity has become too much to take, then that is your sign to expand yourself and start looking for a new position elsewhere.

Scorpio rules over your career, and Mercury in Scorpio is your sign to start having conversations about what comes next in your life. Whether this is a promotion or an entirely new career path, the power is yours. Have important conversations, advocate for a higher position, or apply to a new job or institute of higher education. This is your chance to change what isn’t working, so take it.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, October 8

Your life should be the fuel for your soul, dearest Pisces. On Wednesday, October 8, Venus in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Cancer, reminding you that you must devote yourself to what brings a positive and reciprocal energy into your life.

Although Virgo and Cancer both represent possibilities of a romantic nature, if you’re single or just choosing to focus on yourself right now, there is still a great benefit to be had. Virgo energy is about the love that you have for your life, while Cancer helps you to embrace your creativity and inner child joy to truly feel fulfilled by what you do.

This is a turning point for you, Pisces, as you should feel greater freedom, happiness, and the return of divine possibilities. Love is not just in romantic matters, but in all aspects of your life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.