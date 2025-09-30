October 2025 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign — A Much-Needed Reset Is Here

October 2025 monthly horoscopes are here, revealing an action-packed month for each zodiac sign.

In October, the Sun transits through Libra and enters Scorpio on the 23rd, so the beginning of the month puts a focus on the people who bring peace into our lives. The energy shifts when the Sun moves into Scorpio, putting money and transformation in the spotlight. Mercury also leaves Libra on the 6th for Scorpio and then moves into Sagittarius on October 29, so the planet of communication moves through three signs this month.

Venus remains in Virgo until it enters Libra on October 13, where it is considered at home, making the second half of the month a great time for get-togethers or updating your look. Mars continues to transit through Scorpio all month, and Neptune re-enters the sign Pisces on October 22 for one final pass until January 2026. Pluto turns direct this month. A Full Moon falls in Aries on October 6, which could stir drama if you’re not careful — but it’s also perfect for fresh starts and creative bursts. And the New Moon falls in Libra on October 20.

October 2025 monthly horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Full Moon on the 6th falls in your house of partners. Issues often arise during a Full Moon driven by your ruler, Mars. You may focus more on money or your partner’s money, intimacy, and how you feel in the relationship.

On the 13th, Pluto changes directions, turning direct. The same day, Venus enters Libra and opposes Neptune, creating confusion and uncertainty. But Neptune leaves your sign and re-enters Pisces on the 22nd, creating a big shift. Finally, you may be able to get clarity!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Full Moon on October 6 brings up issues that are deeply hidden in your subconscious mind. Now is the time to release them. After the 6th, you will focus more on partners, but don’t make the mistake of getting into a power struggle on the 6th when Mercury squares Pluto.

Venus enters your house of work and health on the 13th, giving you a friendly boost. On the 22nd, there is a pleasant partner-oriented New Moon, and the Sun enters your house of partners for the rest of the month. The 23rd could bring disruptions here if you aren’t careful, but after this, it should bring smooth sailing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Full Moon falls in your house of friends and groups on October 6, and the focus will be on you.

When Mercury enters Scorpio and squares Pluto on the 7th, watch for issues or power struggles at work.

The new moon on the 22nd will be your cup of tea as it falls in your house of friendship and love. Neptune returns to romantic, but sometimes confusing, Pisces at the same time, but you should have no problems unless this is aspecting something personally in your chart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Full Moon shines the spotlight on you and your career on October 6. With Jupiter’s help, you may soon have a new opportunity if you haven't received one already.

Venus enters Libra, or your fourth house of home, on the 13th. But with its opposition to Saturn, you may feel restricted in some way, but this passes soon.

The New Moon also falls in your fourth house, placing a focus on home and family around October 20. It’s a good time for entertaining and spending time with those you love the most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, October is a month of strong communication and some travel for you.

The Full Moon on the 6th is positive and could bring some kind of education or a trip. When Venus enters your third house on October 13, it amps up communication and potentially short trips even more.

Pluto turns direct midmonth, and it opposes your Sun. If you were born within the first few degrees of the sign, this will bring major change in relationships.

The New Moon falls in romantic Libra, or your third house, which may bring important communication or travel. The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, placing a focus on family and home — so enjoy the rest of October!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Venus in your sign will help keep you grounded and feeling good the first 13 days of the month. After this, Venus enters your second house of money, helping with opportunities to increase your finances.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 6th falls in your eighth house of other people’s money and intimacy. You could take a relationship to the next level or re-work your finances.

Pluto turns direct in your sixth house of work on October 13, amping up your ambitions. The Libra New Moon falls in your second house of money, and Libra rules the seventh house of partners, so this may well be a very lucky moon for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Full Moon falls in your seventh house on October 6, placing a focus on partners in your life, either personal or professional.

When Venus enters your sign on the 13th, this ushers in a month-long period where you should look and feel great and draw others to you. On the same day, Pluto turns direct in your fifth house of love. This can have a significant positive impact on your love life.

The New Moon on the 22nd is your official ‘birthday moon,’ which often serves as a type of yearly reset.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon on October 6 falls in your sixth house of work and health. If you've been thinking about starting a new health routine, there's no time like the present.

Mercury also enters Scorpio on the same day, but its square to Pluto can cause a power issue if you aren’t careful. Pluto turns direct in your fourth house, and if you were born within the first several degrees of your sign, it can bring major change in the home.

On the 13th, Venus enters Libra, so you can expect a broader social month. This will be followed by a New Moon in Libra on October 20, so you should be popular this month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love on October 6, creating a focus here or on certain friendships.

When Venus enters Libra, it will transit your 11th house of friends, so expect to do a great deal of socializing this month. This will be followed by a positive New Moon in Libra on the 22nd, focusing on friendships as well.

Neptune re-enters Pisces at the same time, moving from your fifth to fourth house of home/family. You will be affected by this only if you were born within the last 2 degrees of your sign; otherwise, you will hardly notice it. But if you do, this will be the final pass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Full Moon on October 6 falls in Mars-driven Aries, so you could experience some issues at home. This could be compounded by Mercury’s entrance into Scorpio and square to Pluto at the same time.

Venus enters love-oriented Libra on the 13th and transits through your career house, helping you shine in your career. You may even meet someone new there.

When the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, you will focus more on socializing. The New Moon on the 23rd will shine a light on your career and romance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Pluto turns direct this month in your sign. This should help to amp up your ambitions and make you feel more motivated. If you were born during the first two degrees of the sign, you have undergone many changes and you will start seeing results as Pluto moves forward.

The Full Moon in Aries highlights your third house of communication on October 6, and the Libra New Moon on October 20 highlights travel or education.

Neptune re-enters your house of finances one more time this month, but if this doesn’t aspect anything in your chart, expect no problems.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Full Moon falls in your second house of finances on October 6, placing a focus here.

Venus enters Libra on the 13th. You may find you really feel good in a current relationship. Pluto will turn direct in your 12th house on the same day, amping up any emotional baggage you need to release this month.

Neptune will re-enter your sign one more time on October 22. The good news is that by now, you should have a lot more clarity than you did earlier in the year!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.