Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 2, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 2, 2025. The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius for the second day. Aquarius energy urges you to be yourself, but also to embrace the uniqueness in others.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Star, a symbol of peace and unity. This card's message is to share wisdom with others from within yourself. Be open to hearing the ideas shared in the world, and don't keep your own hidden. Instead, share them and brainstorm. Consider starting a group! Let's explore what type of knowledge you might contribute today, according to the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, October 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords, reversed

You can handle just about everything, but when you reach a certain point, you may feel like enough is enough. Now, you've been through the worst of it, Aries, and now that you're beginning to feel a little bit stronger, life can start again.

The Ten of Swords, reversed, represents the most challenging part of a situation, and it's when you feel the worst. However, the good news is that once this has passed, you will be glad you didn't allow yourself to fall back into comfort patterns that would have avoided negative emotions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you have a list of things you want to accomplish in this life, and you may not know when or how you'll check each box off on your lofty to-dos. However, not knowing ever stops you from making sure you are on point each day. Today is no different for you!

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, may throw a monkey wrench into your schedule with warnings of unwanted (and unexpected) delays. Be flexible, should you have to wait for what you want to happen. Consider it time to overprepare. You will do what you need to do; that's the end of the story.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

Gemini, you're a thinker. You're ruled by the planet Mercury, which is why you have a quick wit and a strong sense of humor to go along with your funny thoughts. You have no problems saying what you think or feel. It's very easy for you to do, and today you may have a true-blue a-ha moment.

The Ace of Swords is about epiphanies and a strong sense of forethought, where you must consider your ideas carefully. Take what you realize seriously.

Don't make a mistake and brush it off because you feel like it's unimportant. You may be on the brink of something big — a stepping stone or a nail to lay your hat on. This moment could be the one to change the course of your day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Wands, reversed

Cancer, as an emotional zodiac sign, your feelings can be a helpful tool or a source of exhaustion. You often find a way to work through your sensory overload by doing good for others, and that may involve forgetting you have needs, too.

Today's tarot, the Nine of Wands, lets you know that resentment could be knocking at your heart's door. You may feel like you are doing too much and not getting the same in return. Changing your perspective is the cure, and don't let what bothers you stay unspoken.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are bold and courageous, and when you feel driven to take charge of your life, you will give your all, and then some more. You may not know your power and strength. You might not realize how much of a force you are in the world.

This realization is where the Nine of Cups, reversed tarot card, comes in to remind you that applying too much power can be a negative when you are aiming to do something positive.

You don't want to misapply your authentic intention by trying too hard. Instead, be present in the moment, but also know when to step back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, everyone goes through certain situations in life where they have to ask if fate or destiny is real. You may be pondering the meaning behind various experiences, relationships and your inner world; those questions will cause you to seek interaction with the universe and have it reveal itself to you.

The Wheel of Fortune is about learning how to navigate life's various ebbs and flows. You may be uncertain what to expect or what outcome will manifest; however, letting things happen naturally is a good place to start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, you love living a life of leisure, and going on a vacation may be on your mind. You want to spend quality time with your family and take a break from the daily grind. You may hope to do things that cost money, and perhaps that's money you don't have at the moment.

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is asking you to put your responsibilities at the top of your priority list, even if that means you need to cut corners or not do everything you want to right now. It may feel like a big sacrifice and perhaps disappointing not to have the exact picture-perfect time you imagined, but your pocketbook will thank you for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, you prefer everything to be organized and in place so that you can plan and anticipate what's needed in advance. Part of the problem with always needing to plan, though, is that it can leave others feeling controlled or stifling the creative vibe.

Today's Ace of Wands, reversed, encourages you to slow down and savor the process. Don't be afraid to let things go how they need to, even if you don't have to be perfect with every single piece in order.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands

Sagittarius, you are a superstar, and you don't need to be told that you are because it's plain to see to every person you meet. Today requires you to take a step out in courage and to be open to what the possibilities of the future will bring. You will not be disappointed when you test the waters.

The Queen of Wands is about authenticity. What's more real than being yourself? It's OK to pursue your dreams with passion. You will be thankful for what you have and what you have learned this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you are really good at focusing on what makes you and others shine, especially when a matter involves work. You will always uphold the highest standards because you know that's what it takes to win in the world.

Your mindset will benefit you and the people who influence you today. The Five of Wands, reversed, warns you about potential drama or conflict on the horizon. Keep a cool head and don't let problems crawl under your skin.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil

Aquarius, you are not easily tempted or persuaded to do something that doesn't make sense. You will see a temptation coming from a mile away and not fall into it easily. There's a lot to learn, though, from these life experiences.

And today, you may have a lesson in endurance in the midst of potential failure. The Devil tarot card is here to warn you that when or if you ever feel trapped, and that the only way out is to compromise, hang in there. You don't have to do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Swords

You are a truly healing soul who radiates positive energy to many people in your life. You may not always hear about the positive impact you have on a person, but you sense that the work you do motivates you.

Knowing you're making a difference makes sacrifice worth it and gives you a desire to keep pushing forward. The Six Swords tarot card is here to remind you to keep moving on.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.