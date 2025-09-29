Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 29 - October 5

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of September 29 - October 5, 2025. A few changes are taking place that may impact your card reading this week. The Moon will travel through Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, so we are focused on work, business partnerships, and identifying our hidden enemies. Use this time to set your focus for the month in terms of career and professional goals. Relationships will come into focus later in the month, around October 21.

In tarot, the collective tarot for everyone this week is the Judgement card. The way to approach this week is self-accountability. In everything you do, consider the consequences of your actions. If you feel that something is wrong or can be improved, try to find new ways to make a difference, rather than waiting to see who will take charge. Let's explore what else is in store for your astrological sign this week.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign the week of September 29 - October 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aries, you are someone people admire, and sometimes they also fear you. It's your tenacity and energy that can create problems, and even though you don't feel like that is your issue to deal with, it can create hidden enemies.

Your tarot card of the week, the Queen of Swords, reversed, invites you to create boundaries with people you know you should avoid or not be around. You may be met with resistance, especially if you were weak about drawing a line in the past.

This is the week to work on any inability you have to establish limits, especially access to your time and energy. Stay strong when you're vulnerable, and don't hesitate to ask for support from others if needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Nine of Wands, reversed

Taurus, this is most assuredly a work week, which you will take full advantage of. You will advance your agenda and complete some important projects. During the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you may be invited to take a trip or talk about travel.

The message from your weekly tarot card, the Nine of Wands, reversed, is to be careful not to burn the candle from both ends. You may be at risk of being tired. Try to give your body what it needs when you sense you are less energized, rather than waiting for when you're cranky.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Five of Wands, reversed

Gemini, there are things that you know you need from others, and you may have felt that your personal desires have gone unmet. Yet, this is the week when your relationship situation takes a turn for the better. You wil have a heart-to-heart or come to a compromise that helps to clear the air of negative energy. Perhaps, you'll be able to start all over again in a friendship that was on the rocks.

The tarot card for the week, the Five of Wands, reversed, promises an end to unwanted tension. You can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The world will feel much warmer once these matters are put behind you. It's easier to prioritize your friendships when you are both on the same page, and this week that can happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The High Priestess

Cancer, the First Quarter Moon will take place in your relationship sector, and you will discover how much you have learned from others over the years. There are times when you need to tap into your inner voice.

You often get caught up in living that you fail to make room for peace. If there was ever a week to permit yourself to unwind at the end of each workday, it is now.

Your weekly tarot card, the High Priestess, reminds you that you are an intuitive and nurturing human being. You do so much for others, so it makes sense that you ought to also do things for yourself.

Be more gentle and kind to yourself. When you need space, don't let the need to people-please override your instincts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Nine of Swords, reversed

Leo, this week, it's essential that you prioritize all aspects of your health, including mental and spiritual well-being. The First Quarter Moon is the perfect time to work on problems in your life that cause you to feel uneasy. You may not even be aware how much a situation is impacting you until you take time to think.

When you're functioning in survival mode for so long, your body gets used to that level of intensity, but that does not make it healthy or normal. This is the week to work on it and resolve those problems.

Your weekly tarot card, the Nine of Swords, reversed, points you in the direction of money issues. The good news is that you may start to see a situation turn around. Less financial stress means more happiness, and that is what your goal is for the week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: King of Swords, reversed

Virgo, this week, the First Quarter Moon makes this a perfect time to focus on your passions and consider making what you love an act of romance. You can fall in love with your goals. If you're working on a particular goal or project, find new ways to motivate yourself to finish it.

According to your weekly tarot card, you may experience some power struggles with others or perhaps within yourself. You will need to use every single tool you've ever learned about emotional regulation to walk away, defuse and avoid confrontation with others. Focus on your life, and you will find that you can replace negative company fairly easily without feeling alone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, this week's First Quarter Moon brings your attention toward home, an area of your life that holds deep meaning for you. While this Moon focuses on work, you will look one step beyond work and consider how your career affects your family's quality of life.

The Knight of Wands is your tarot card this week, and it brings up travel. You may come to realize that a particular habit or routine requires some adjustments to improve your schedule or give you more room to prioritize others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, this week you may need to have an important conversation with a friend or someone that you work with. There can be a topic you have avoided, but now it's on the table and ready to be addressed.

The energy is going to be slightly more intense than you prefer, but you can handle it well without problems. The topic could involve financial matters.

The tarot card of the week for you is the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, and it signals problems related to financial recklessness. Who is overspending and on what? Where can expenses be cut back or consolidated? Research to find answers, and if necessary, seek advice from professionals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, money matters are so important to you. It's a necessary evil. You may not be solely motivated by earning money, but because it is a means to achieve your goals, while providing for others, you will pursue it with all your might.

The warning from this week's tarot card is about results, and you have to be careful where you dedicate your time and attention. The Eight of Pentacles is reversed, so you could end up not reaping what you sow.

You may find out that you are unable to seal a deal. So if you have to go back to square one to get what you want, don't hesitate. Do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Six of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the First Quarter Moon is in your sign, so you're making personal changes, and these feel very important for your future. You will need to work on defining your goals, especially those related to your work, career, and social status. Perhaps you're aiming too low or too high; a careful review of your life can help you determine the right target.

The Six of Cups, reversed, is helping you identify the area of life to focus on first: childhood and any unhealthy attachments from the past. It's tough to move ahead in life if you're still struggling to let go of people, places, or things that no longer fit into your future. You will want to detach and address these matters this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, sometimes you have to let go of one situation to explore and find a better one. The First Quarter Moon helps you to discover that your life has a few hidden enemies in it that need to be confronted. You may be dealing with internal self-esteem issues, or there may be external problems that hinder your progress. Keep your eyes open and don't be afraid to acknowledge when things are off.

This week's tarot card is the Page of Pentacles, reversed, and you will discover a few procrastination issues that you practice each day. Instead of putting off unpleasant but necessary tasks for later, do them first. Set your mind to the fact that no matter what mood you're in, you won't let time pass without being productive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Empress

Pisces, friendships and the people in your life that you value are a top priority during this First Quarter Moon phase. It's the perfect time to schedule lunch dates or make plans for the holidays, especially if you'll be out of town in November or December.

Your weekly tarot card, the Empress, invites you to channel your loving and caring energy toward creative activities. You will want to be nurturing and believe in the flow of abundance. You'll want to experience greater sensitivity and use that power to support the people you care about most.

