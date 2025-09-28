Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For September 29 - October 5, 2025 — Things Finally Feel Normal Again

Weekly love horoscopes are here for September 29 - October 5, 2025, a much more peaceful week for each zodiac sign when things finally start feeling normal again. The only major energy shift we will experience this week (other than moon transits) is Mercury’s square to Jupiter on Wednesday, October 1. This energy is typically pleasant and hopeful, unless something gets blown out of proportion.

The big news this week will be the upcoming Full Moon in Aries. Though it occurs next week on October 6, it will be almost full and at the lunar peak on Sunday night, October 5. An Aries Full Moon is associated with action, movement, and new opportunities. This means the weekend can be a time of bravery, but watch your temper — Aries can have a short fuse at times, so the weekend may be a time when irritation or anger spins out of control. This moon will conjunct Neptune, the planet of creativity and confusion, and make confusion more dominant on the world stage. It will sextile both Uranus and Pluto, which are typically transcendental planets and affect the collective more than us individually, but this could represent a good time to speak and communicate with others or make a bold advance when it comes to love. Let’s take a look at love horoscopes for each zodiac sign this week:

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for the week of September 29 - October 5, 2025:

Aries

Aries, the upcoming Full Moon in your first house of self will put the spotlight on you!

You may feel a need for more depth in your relationships and seek more intensity this week. With Mars now transiting your eighth house, which rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship, there is a good chance you will get your wish.

Taurus

Taurus, this week will be important in terms of the decisions you make regarding either moving forward in a relationship or letting a relationship go. The Capricorn Moon on Monday will ground you in these decisions.

By the end of the week, the Aries Full Moon will bring up any old baggage you may hold onto that is not in your best interest, and it should be released.

Gemini

Gemini, your or someone else’s intentions will seem clearer this week, one way or another, in terms of a relationship. With Venus now transiting your fifth house of joy, real love is getting closer if not already there.

The Full Moon energy over the weekend means it should be a time of socializing and networking.

Cancer

Cancer, the Capricorn Moon starts your week with clarity about a partner or love interest that may have been clouded before.

If you are single, Mars in your house of love will move you forward in terms of meeting someone new or connecting with someone you have been interested in for a while now.

Leo

Leo, Saturn’s retrograde through your eighth house is speaking to you now about the way you feel in a current relationship, if you are partnered. Pay attention to what is happening.

If you are single, the week brings opportunities to meet someone new through communication and networking.

Virgo

Virgo, you just made it through a rough solar eclipse. You have come to some firm decisions now about a partnership, if you have one, and this week you feel ready to make your intentions clear. Don't let anyone try to sway you.

If you are single, the first part of the week may bring an opportunity to meet a love interest. By the weekend, you may take a relationship to a new level.

Libra

Libra, Venus is transiting your first house, helping you look and come across at your best, whether single or partnered. Your presence is even warmer and more approachable than usual, and that energy draws others in naturally.

As we approach the week’s end, your focus will be on a partner (if you have one) or a love interest. If you're single, this week there is powerful potential to meet someone new.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your focus this week will be on deepening bonds through communication and personal interaction with a love interest. This is a week when conversations can open doors that actions alone can’t.

This week is a good time to focus on togetherness as well as open and honest communication. Make time for one-on-one moments that feel intentional — no phones! The more open and honest you are, the stronger the bond becomes.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with the Full Moon at the end of the week falling in your fifth house of love, your focus will be on a current partner or meeting someone new.

Focus on deepening connections and really getting to know the person, especially if they are new in your life. By the weekend, you will be ready to let your hair down!

Capricorn

Capricorn, grounding your emotions and prioritizing partnership will be of prime importance this week. The drawback to this is that you may need to utilize better time management and focus on the things that are most important so you can spend time where it matters.

If you’re partnered, carve out intentional time together. If you’re single, think about how you can make space in your schedule for connection instead of letting busyness become an excuse.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week you may consider slowing down some of your many activities to focus on a personal relationship or someone new you have recently met.

If this is someone you are really interested in or a current partner, it will be important to communicate your long-range goals, especially if you want them in your long-term plan.

Pisces

Pisces, it was a rough solar eclipse for you, but now the energy should finally be lightening up.

It looks like you were forced to make a decision about a relationship one way or another. If you have let a relationship go, it was time. If the relationship still stands, it was meant to remain and will only improve from here.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.