Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 30, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here with a warning for September 30, 2025. The Moon enters Capricorn while the Sun is in Libra. The strong cardinal energy makes it hard not to pursue goals, but since the Moon is in its fall in Capricorn, meaning its energy is weak, our feelings could betray us.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Tuesday is the Three of Swords, so one of the warnings we receive today is to guard against potential betrayal. In other words, don't share what you're doing with anyone you know can't be trusted with your information. Keeping this in mind, each zodiac sign has its own one-card reading for September 30.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Tuesday, September 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, you never let failure stop you from trying one more time to do what you set out to do. Today's tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, is about missed opportunities.

Don't let one hard pass prevent you from attaining a dream. It's there for you for a reason. Go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Wands

Taurus, you are someone with incredible determination and stamina. Once you know what you want, it's tough for you to lose motivation and desire to work hard for it. When life pushes, you push back even harder.

Today's tarot card, the Queen of Wands, reminds you that inner confidence is everything you need right now. You are your own cheerleader and the person who understands what you need more than anyone else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Wands, reversed

Gemini, it's great to be the type of person who can be adaptable. When life changes, you don't let it stop your flow. You figure out how you can fit in and remain positive throughout the process. It's so easy to be around you as a result, and you're a true team player.

Today, something unfortunate could come your way, but you won't let it be the end of the story. The Ace of Wands, reversed, is about missed opportunities. Instead of letting the day's events rewrite what you expected the outcome to be, you'll figure out how to make things work, and they will.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Wands

Cancer, you are bold and courageous. In fact, beneath that shy exterior is someone soft, sentimental and kind. Today, step out of your comfort zone and reveal the emotionally intelligent part of yourself that is eager to connect on a deeply spiritual level.

Today's challenge from the Knight of Wands is to take daring action. What may feel hard for you to do can be the most excellent decision you make all week, and you'll get significantly excellent results for your bravery.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Star

Leo, you're hard to ignore with your dazzling personality and charm. You are also always thinking ahead. Your thoughtfulness is what makes you so special and memorable to others.

Today's tarot card, the Star, is a signal to let others see your brilliant mind and heart. The world could use more joy, and yours helps to renew optimism in others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you work so hard to accomplish everything you set your mind to do. Most of the time, you hit every goal you aim for. At other times, you miss and begin to feel like you need to try harder.

Today's tarot card, the King of Wands, invites you to avoid being so hard when a lack of confidence creeps in. Give yourself permission to make mistakes and learn from them. That is a form of winning, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant

Libra, you are so patient, and you can be a pretty determined zodiac sign when it comes to things that you believe in — tradition and doing things as they are always done.

Today's invitation and ask from the tarot is to dive into your inner sense of knowing. What is your spiritual wisdom telling you to do? What might your heart be saying?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, you value partnership and prefer things to run smoothly. You value honesty, and integrity is super important to you. So, when you sense things aren't as they ought to be, it can create a real problem for you emotionally.

Today's tarot, the Eight of Cups, reversed, invites you to address unhealthy relationship dynamics. If you can't discuss it directly with your partner or friend due to stonewalling or diverting attention to other things, consider speaking with a therapist.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician

Sagittarius, you have a lot of energy and have a mind that can imagine amazing things. Today's a day for you to use that gift and talent to the highest degree possible.

Your tarot card, the Magician, is here inviting you to manifest what you hope to attain in your future. Write it down on paper. Sketch it out. Think about it before you go to sleep. Claim it as yours, and eventually it will be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, you're focusing on self-improvement lately with careful consideration of what you need to do to make your economic situation better. Your tarot card, the Two of Pentacles, reminds you that handling financial obligations is always a wise investment of your time. So why not prioritize it today?

Generate innovative ideas and experiment with various scenarios. Think outside of the box.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, you are ready for a fresh start. As the most unique zodiac sign in astrology, you are constantly changing.

Well, you're in luck because today's tarot horoscope, the Ace of Cups, invites you to enjoy a new beginning, especially one that is emotional. Investing in yourself is the perfect place to start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil, reversed

Pisces, you are a forgiving zodiac sign, and sometimes it's part of what causes you to stay in situationships for too long. The Devil, the reversed tarot card, is asking you to evaluate your motives in relationships.

Are you staying because you don't want to hurt someone's feelings? Perhaps, it's advisable to break negative ties. What's the healthiness of your situation? Does it work for you?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.