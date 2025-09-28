Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, September 29 — A Powerful New Era Begins

On Monday, September 29, 2025, each zodiac sign sees how the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps improve their love horoscope for the day. You know which direction to head in, and you will become the creator of your own destiny. While the New Moon phase was about setting your intentions, that may have been delayed due to the unexpected events surrounding the Solar Eclipse. If so, this is an opportunity for you not only to take action in your romantic life but also to establish a long-term intention that you want to discuss.

The First Quarter Moon represents a period of being able to move forward with your intentions, and in Capricorn, this offers you a balanced and logical approach to romantic matters. While you still need to connect with your heart and honor your feelings, this energy can help you identify what you need, so that you can start taking the steps to achieve it. During this lunar phase, it’s important not to become bogged down in what is but instead set your sights on what you hope for in the future. Set intentions, make an actionable plan, and allow yourself to make a move from your heart.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, September 29, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on how you feel, not what everyone else wants for you, Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn inspires you to reflect on how you want to think within your life. While this may bring up themes related to how others perceive you or what constitutes success, it must begin with your emotional fulfillment.

Be sure to give yourself time to reflect on how you want to feel in a relationship, or in the future, and honor that above all else. The love you dream of isn’t created just through physical changes, but in you knowing what will bring the fulfillment you seek.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself try something new, dear Taurus. No matter what the past has held, you are always able to embrace a new beginning. Yet, new beginnings aren’t just for you if you’re single, but also in an existing and long-term relationship.

No matter how long you’ve been together, a new beginning is always possible, especially after a period of turmoil. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn invites you to reflect on what you want to begin during this time, knowing that you also have the luck of the universe on your side to make it happen.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure you’re seeing the truth of your relationship, Gemini. Capricorn energy governs your house of intimacy and transformation. During this time, you can begin to desire a stronger or more supportive connection and start to consider the changes you want to make in your relationship.

A First Quarter Moon does offer you the ability to create progress, but you also must make sure that you’re taking action on the truth. There must be a balance between love and logic, so don’t ignore any intuitive feelings right now that tell you something is off.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to see how it will all play out to have faith, sweet Cancer. Capricorn is the zodiac sign that governs your house of relationships and romance. When this energy is being activated, you tend to see activity in this area of your life. With a First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, it means something new is beginning.

This could be the start of a beautiful new relationship, but it also may be a subtle shift within yourself that creates the space for someone to love you. Be sure to be open to meeting new people and don't hold yourself back from the very thing you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Bring it back to basics, dearest Leo. Getting back to basics is not something you do often. After all, you are the zodiac sign of glitz and glamour. However, when it comes to setting the standard for how you are loved, you must make sure that you’re aware of your needs.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn invites you to reflect on how you’re caring for yourself, what routines you’ve set up, and how that corresponds to the relationships you attract. Instead of focusing solely on the milestones of a relationship or the excitement you’ll experience, be sure to set an intention for consistency and emotional availability as well.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your time, beautiful Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn will occur in your house of marriage, children, and joy.

This is a lovely area to have a First Quarter Moon, but be sure to avoid rushing into anything. By not rushing, it also means not viewing a ring as a guarantee of forever or trying to control the outcome of your relationship.

Try being present in your connection and let yourself enjoy the phase that you’re in now instead of only daydreaming about the future. You can have some healthy and productive conversations around this time, but they shouldn’t distract you from being fully present in your connection.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what must be done, Libra. Capricorn energy rules matters of your personal life, including your home, family, and relationships.

This area is known as the roots of your life, and it is what allows you to make any of your dreams come true. With Capricorn as the ruling energy here, you must make sure that you are feeling grounded and stable within your life, especially in your living arrangements.

Capricorn invites you to do whatever is necessary to ensure that your inner life is safe, secure, and stable. Try to vocalize these needs to your partner or use this as a chance to create them for yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Ground yourself in what is real, Scorpio. You are one of the most intense zodiac signs. This is your gift, but it can also serve as your greatest lesson. Due to your intensity, you often attract partners and relationships that mirror it.

However, part of the process is learning that a relationship doesn’t need to be unhealthy to be intense or profound. Use the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn to ground yourself in what is real.

Put aside the chemistry you feel and reflect on how the person in your life is showing up, as well as how you are showing up. Be sure to base your relationship on what is real, rather than simply on the excitement of karmic lessons.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to put in the work, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn ignites an opportunity for you to set an intention for the kind of love you genuinely deserve.

Capricorn energy rules themes associated with self-worth, deservingness, and what you most value in relationships.

Self-worth is a lesson that you have recently wrapped up; however, you may see some themes resurface during this time. Be sure to put in the work for what you deserve, rather than settling for what is easy, as this is a time to upgrade the love you receive.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pull your energy back to you, dearest Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign of Capricorn represents an opportunity for you to self-reflect. During this period, you will be keenly aware of your feelings, needs, and beliefs about relationships. Yet, you may not feel understood by your partner.

This lunar energy serves as an invitation to pull your energy back to yourself so that you can reflect on the changes you want to make. If you’re not happy with something, it’s not always at the fault of your partner. Instead, this can be your chance to make meaningful and lasting changes that will benefit your romantic future.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t question your dreams, Aquarius. Capricorn energy rules the most hidden aspects of your emotional world. While the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn can increase your intuition, it also brings a lens of practicality that may not serve you well in relationships. During this time, you must be sure that you’re not letting the logic of Capricorn overrule your own intuition.

Be conscious of how you speak to yourself or look for emotional evidence from your partner. Bring your awareness to the trust you have in your partner, as well as to that which you have within yourself. Dreams aren’t meant to be questioned but acted upon.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s no reason to isolate yourself, dearest Pisces. As the twelfth zodiac sign, you can often be a bit of a hermit or isolate yourself during periods of growth. While this has been something you’ve been doing, it’s important also important to take opportunities to connect with others.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your house of socialization and wishes. Capricorn energy broadens your circle of friends, brings in new romantic possibilities and encourages you to believe in the ability to make your wishes come true.

Plan an evening with your friends, or that person you’ve been crushing on, as this is the perfect energy to get back out and start enjoying life again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.