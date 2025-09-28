Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 29 — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

Monday's daily horoscope is here for September 29, 2025, revealing how the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn highlights effort, focus, and progress for each zodiac sign. The halfway mark of the lunar climb is a reckoning, and you can feel it. The wish you made at the New Moon now meets resistance and gravity.

It’s a solid day for taking on one task that requires structure and follow-through, especially if it’s something you’ve been avoiding. Productivity feels rewarding, but only when you commit your full attention to what matters most. Half-finished work will feel heavier than usual, so give yourself the satisfaction of fully closing a loop. Avoid rushing or scattering your energy. You’ll see better results by keeping things steady and intentional. Let's explore what this means for each astrological sign starting this Monday.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, Monday tests the weight of your ambitions. Every step you take now carves out the shape of your legacy, demanding you measure your impulse against endurance.

What you begin to build today could outlast you. But, only if you’re willing to bear the climb with patience and intention. The climb will not forgive shortcuts, but neither will it fail those who show up fully.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the path ahead stretches wider, daring you to expand beyond what’s comfortable. Inspiration alone will no longer carry you, but if you commit to the truth, the whole world opens up.

Your worldview is ready to mature, but only if you anchor it in reality rather than fantasy. On September 29, can you stretch yourself enough to meet what lies beyond the familiar?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, what once felt light and playful now requires honesty and patience that extend beyond impulse. This is where intimacy evolves into a genuine connection, rooted in genuine love.

And, it’ll show you how your presence becomes the accurate measure of your commitment. The bonds you nurture now are tested not by excitement or ease, but by your willingness to show up consistently.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, on Monday, the focus shifts to the commitments you make to others, the promises you keep, and the responsibilities you bear.

Partnerships are tested, not for chemistry or ease, but for whether they can sustain the weight of real life. Your loyalty, patience, and courage will define the structures you inhabit.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, discipline whispers through the rhythm of your everyday life. This is where power is forged quietly, step by step, and where attention to detail becomes your secret weapon.

On September 29, can you rise above the temptation to shortcut, to skip the groundwork, and instead embody the persistence that transforms effort into mastery?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the fire of creation meets the gravity of form. Dreams, artistry, and desire demand structure if they are to endure. It is no longer enough to imagine beauty.

You must craft it, refine it, and stay the course until it stands solid in the world. Every act of creation asks for discipline, patience, and courage.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, family, ancestry, and the foundations of home call for attention on Monday. What you inherit, repair, and choose to leave behind all count.

The bonds that anchor you are also the ones that test your endurance and integrity. Can you stand firm in the structures that have shaped you, while building new ones that support the person you are becoming?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your mind and your words are sharpened against the grind of reality. The crucible of discipline turns your insight into wisdom and your vision into strategy.

On Monday, speak with precision, act with integrity, and let what cannot endure fall away. The question isn’t what you want to say, but what is worth saying at all.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the glitter of quick gains is falling to the wayside because what matters now is durability. Every resource, talent, or skill you possess is called to purpose.

How you invest your energy, and what you choose to nurture, will define what lasts beyond fleeting desire. In this moment in time, think about what it looks like to be ambitious and grounded.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, who are you becoming? Visibility alone cannot sustain you. On Monday, it is character, resilience, and perseverance that define your ascent.

This day is not about appearances, but about bearing the load you’ve claimed for yourself. You have what it takes to meet yourself at the top and stretch into the resistance as you get there.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the shadows you may have ignored or the patterns you have tolerated need your honesty and care.

Discipline here appears to be surrender, allowing patience to lead you to a deeper understanding of yourself and the life you’ve created.

What happens when control no longer serves you, and endurance becomes your only ally?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your ties to your community might be tested. The scaffolding of your relationships must bear some shared responsibility if it is to endure and make you feel whole.

You are asked to give and invest where it matters most. As long as you don’t let convenience dictate your contributions, you’re on the right track.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.