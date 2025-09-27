These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Drained, But They’re About To Get Their Spark Back

Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, entered Scorpio on September 22, 2025. This is wonderful news for the four zodiac signs that have been feeling drained, because this energy gives them their spark back.

While Mars was in indecisive Libra and we experienced a rather challenging eclipse season, these astrological signs may have found it difficult to take definitive action. But according to astrologer Matilda Zhuang, Mars in Scorpio provides some much-needed energy that gets these signs back on track.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, this past eclipse season made it feel basically impossible for you to flourish. You've definitely been feeling drained, but with your ruling planet now in Scorpio, you're about to get your spark back. As Zhuang explained in a video, struggles with debt, taxes, or issues with money in general have been draining you. But the astrologer said things will begin to clear up soon, as Mars in Scorpio "is a lot to do with finances this month, so if you share resources with a partner, somebody you live with, reworking through these things, it’s going to be more fair and balanced in your favor.”

Advertisement

Your relationships also get a boost of energy since Scorpio is known for getting beneath the surface. According to Zhuang, the next few weeks provide the energy to have those conversations you’ve been avoiding, allowing you to get into a better place with those you love.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, the next few weeks may bring a relationship issue to a head, but the good news is you'll finally have the energy to actually deal with it. The good news is this is a time of really wanting to understand who others are at their core, so unless you're in a relationship that objectively has no future, you'll be much more willing to hear your partner out and move forward together.

If you’re not in a relationship, then expect to welcome more people into your life, Zhuang said. Whether it’s romantic partners or business partners, expect to create something together. If you already have a business partnership, expect renegotiation to happen as you get more benefits out of the deal than you had beforehand.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you've been feeling drained physically, but Zhuang said Mars in Scorpio "is a really good time to get your physical health and mental health in order.” Whether that’s following a meal plan or sticking to your workout routine, “You’re gonna feel that surge of energy and that motivation come up" enough to remain disciplined enough to keep up with it all, Zhuang said.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, if you've felt intellectually drained, Zhuang said you're about to get that creative spark back. The best way to make the most of this energy and overcome any creative blocks is to simply go out and fun, said Zhuang, who added that your goal over the next few weeks is to "reconnect with that joy that's inside of you."

Engage in things that spark that inner joy and make you feel like a child again. Not only will it make you feel good, but it’ll likely contribute to your success later down the line.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.