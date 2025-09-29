Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From September 29 - October 5

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from September 29 - October 5, 2025. We close out the month of September on a strong note. On Monday, focus on long-term projects. If you need to work a little later or run errands with the family after work, this is the day to do it. Tuesday is the perfect day to start something new, such as opening an account, beginning a new relationship, or searching for a job.

We have two days where caution is required. Wednesday, be careful; it's a red day. Use this time to clear clutter and remove any items that bring you bad luck from your home and workspace. Thursday is a Danger day; it's OK to work on projects you had already begun, but don't overwork or take on anything new. Friday is perfect for celebrating a successful work week or entering partnerships. Saturday is a day to receive or give rewards. On Sunday, enjoy doing the things you need to do; you don't have to have any particular goal, but remain active. Let's find out what else is in store for all animal signs.

Dog

This week, you will be more focused on loyalty and the people in your life who support you in a mutually beneficial way. You will cultivate partnerships in a way that fosters a sense of closeness and connectedness. Your best animal sign connection will be with a Horse; Horses will give you a sense of lightness when relationships feel heavy and hard to understand.

You may experience some difficulty in relationships on Wednesday or Thursday. Don't let relationship challenges cause you to withdraw; this can make you feel disconnected when you desire to remain close. Do the opposite if this happens. This week's power color for you is beige or shades of orange and brown. These colors will help you stay emotionally grounded and remind you of the trust that comes with steady commitment.

Dragon

Dragon, this is the week you make improvements to your finances, and you may need to make some substantial changes to boost what you can save. Cutting back can require some careful personal analysis of spending, so do your due diligence to review credit cards, checking accounts, and any other accounts that seem to need attention.

The animal sign that partners best with you is the Rooster; they will help you tap into your critical thinking and give you the courage to speak up for yourself. Your best color this week is gold, to help you connect with your worth and inner confidence. Avoid feeling desperate, but stay focused on your overall goal.

Goat

Goat, this is the week to take yourself seriously. If you have never considered creating a personal brand — including colors, style, or delivery of presence — the time has arrived to do so. It doesn't matter if you're a stay-at-home parent, a student, or someone who works in an office; how you look will feel like a top priority item all week.

If you want feedback, as a Rabbit, their honesty and careful wording will help you to explore options without hurting your feelings or ego. Also, focus on launching a few things that mean something to you; this can be as simple as planning your holiday greeting cards or refining your guest list for the upcoming holidays. Wear hues of creme or ivory for a sense of peace and harmony, with a touch of class.

Horse

Horse, an exciting week is ahead of you, and if you have been thinking about making travel plans, you are in luck! This is the time to make plans, buy tickets, and go out and do things you enjoy. If you are friends with someone with a Tiger animal sign, consider reaching out to them to see if they would enjoy spending time together.

You will love their fierce personality, and it can resonate nicely with the vibe you pick up from the energies this week. Wearing red will enhance your drive and motivation. Connect with things that foster high energy, like warm foods or spices, if you can tolerate them.

Because you're interested in exciting adventures more than usual, don't take uncalculated risks or act impulsively. Also, avoid overcommitting to things; plan and sign up for things that you can prepare for in advance.

Monkey

Monkey, this week, your natural curiosity will make life enjoyable. You'll be focused on learning and gaining knowledge from books, media, and other people. Try to avoid non-vetted information sources. Stick to the things that you know are reliable, like primary sources, instead of blogs or reels.

It's the perfect time to sign up for a course or return to college. You're a natural problem solver all week. Your animal sign ally will be the Snake, for their ruthless mentality; work on building inner clarity. Avoid too many activities, like multitasking. Instead, pick one thing and focus on it. Wear yellow to support creative thinking.

Ox

Ox, this week you're on a path to success, especially in your career. Romance will also be a part of your life, but what's in the forefront may be finding a new job, trying to earn a promotion, or making things run smoothly at work. Your ideal partner or ally is a Rat animal sign. Their intuitive energy will help you to see things that you might miss because you're so focused on work.

Be open to change and willing to compromise, especially when negotiating with those you love. Your power color for the week is deep, dark and earthy brown. Wear it for stability and a reminder that you are stronger than you sometimes feel.

Pig

Pig, this is a week where your friendliness comes in handy. You will want to focus on activities that promote goodwill and foster a sense of unity with friends and strangers. You may work closely with a Sheep or Rabbit animal sign, and your personalities will complement each other nicely. An old friend may reach out this week, and a long-lost relationship can be rekindled.

This is the perfect week for volunteer or activism activities. If you have an organization you would like to align yourself with but haven't yet, make calls and begin to express your interest. Be cautious when it comes to overspending; be frugal and avoid impulse buying, even if you feel you have unlimited funds to spend. Wear blue to promote a state of calm. You want to safeguard your intuitive energies and promote a natural state of flow.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your soft and gentle approach will work nicely with this week's energies. Your attention and focus shift toward family matters, making it easier for you to connect with the people you love. A Pig animal sign may be more involved in your day-to-day life, and this can be due to their compassionate nature. You will be processing a lot of emotional energy, so having a shoulder to lean on and a person to confide in will be great for you.

The best color for you to wear this week is pink (and it's an excellent color for the entire month). Pink will help you to remain connected to receptive energy and give you a sense of nurture when your energy runs low. Avoid conversations that feel closed and confrontational; instead, focus on loving and warm interactions that are supportive and uplifting.

Rat

Rat, you like your privacy and personal space, but there is a time and place for networking and meeting new people. This is a week where you will want to have business cards ready and your 30-second pitch rehearsed. The world of socializing will open up for you and push you to mingle.

Wearing navy blue will sharpen your intuition. The best animal sign to spend time with is the Ox, as they can offer you valuable feedback and advice. When conversing with others, avoid using personal information to connect; instead, stay present and focus on what the speaker is saying.

Rooster

Rooster, you can be vocal and visible without compromising integrity. This week highlights the importance of presenting yourself to the world. Self-promotion may feel slightly uncomfortable for you, especially if you tend to be shy.

If you are friends with a Dragon, get closer to this individual, as they will support your goals and create a supportive ally when you try to attain them. Try not to be overly critical of yourself, and listen to advice when it's given. Your best color to wear this week is white because it promotes mental purity and emotional clarity.

Snake

Snake, your primary focus this week is influence, and you will be a person who moves others to take action. You're magnetic this week, and your charm is beyond alluring. The power color for your animal sign is burgundy due to its deep, sensual energy. There will be a soft yet intense quality to your communication, so you will want to remain aware and careful with the words you choose.

Your ally of the week is a Monkey, who will easily play Devil's Advocate with you to sharpen your message. Be open to asking lots of questions and to allow people to approach you with their own. Don't dismiss messages that you're unsure of; instead, be curious.

Tiger

Tiger, do you wish to be more proactively involved on social media for a particular cause? This is the week to brush up on topics related to social media, online presence and engaging content or presentations. You are a naturally creative person, but it can be hard to push yourself into the public eye. Try not to compromise your message, but don't dominate conversations with your Tiger intensity.

You have a strong presence, and it may require work to find a balance between your thoughts and the delivery of your message. The best person for you to work with this week is the Horse, due to their free-spirited nature; they will balance your intensity. Your power color for this week is emerald green, due to its intense energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.