These 6 Zodiac Signs Get The Justice They Deserve Between Now & October 21, 2025

Libra season has begun, and as it's the zodiac sign of fairness and balance symbolized by the scales of justice, there are six zodiac signs that get the justice they deserve between now and October 21, 2025.

According to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, the New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo, which rose on September 21, kicked off a "powerful fated beginning." Combined with the balanced energy of Libra season (along with the energy of the fall equinox, which encourages embracing the traits of your shadow side), these six zodiac signs are about to see the tables turn in their favor.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you haven't had the best track record when it comes to relationships, but now that we've entered your astrological season, you're about to get the justice you deserve. If you've felt like you've been struggling in one-sided relationships or not getting the respect you deserve, between now and October 21, “Boundaries are really coming in to seal the deal and make things work on equal footing,” Hathor said.

Advertisement

It won't be all sunshine and rainbows the entire time, as “you might get into some heated debates if you share custody of kids or there’s some sort of shared financial resource,” Hathor warned. However, it’s important to take a deep breath and clear your head to avoid you or your partner fall into the trap of trying to control each other's every move. Luckily, with the Sun in your sign opposite Saturn, it’ll be much easier to assert yourself and put your foot down.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, Hathor explained that you get the justice you deserve this Libra season because “the sun here gives you balance in your mental and spiritual, and physical spirits, and it also increases your intuition.” So during this astrological season, you'll be able to clearly see people for who they really are and avoid getting the wool pulled over your eyes.

In addition, Mars, your ruling planet, is squaring Pluto, the planet of deep transformation, at the beginning of Libra season from September 24 - 28. During this time, expect things to tense up slightly as arguments in the home might have you feeling more stressed than usual. However, so long as you’re able to keep to the sidelines and avoid major blowouts, you shouldn’t be met with too much opposition and will find things going your way.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you’ve been putting in the work lately. From working late hours to staying on top of your goals, you’ll be pleased to know that you're about to get the justice you deserve as you finally start seeing everything you've done pay off.

Between now and October 21, “You’re going to feel a new sense of fresh renewal," Hathor said. "Justice will be restored and balance restored between any friend groups or groups you show up with.”

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lately, it might feel like your entire life has been put on hold, Capricorn. However, you're getting the justice you deserve this Libra season when your career really starts taking off and you experience the achievement you've been working so hard towards. From bigger paychecks to simply more meaningful recognition, you’ll be shining bright during this astrological season.

That being said, it won’t all be smooth sailing as Mars squares Pluto from September 24 - 28 may bring some tension, but as long as you can keep the balance and learn to let things go, expect to get the justice you deserve.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, congratulations! While it might seem tough now, it won't be much longer until you get the justice you deserve. After this Libra season, nothing will be the same as “You’re getting a whole new perspective on something," Hathor said.

With Pluto in your sign, life hasn’t been the easiest as you’ve felt challenged by authority figures, despite how far you’ve come. Though this has definitely tested your limits, there's now "a weight being lifted from your shoulders that you were carrying mentally.”

6. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“Pisces, Libra season is bringing harmony to your intense, intimate relationship,” Hathor said. You feel like you're finally getting the justice you deserve from a past or current partner who may have left you without any real closure or apology. This individual will invite themselves back into your life, using the past to clear the air and alleviate some of the resentment they held for you.

And while this might make for a great conversation, this can also trigger you if you haven’t been attuned to your subconscious. So even if it’s hard, keep yourself in check and present in the moment. Even if it’s tough to listen to, this healthy debate might be just what you need to evolve as a person.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.