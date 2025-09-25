Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, September 26 — There's No Room For Ego Today

On Friday, September 26, 2025, retrograde Uranus will align with retrograde Neptune in Aries in each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope, encouraging you to find common ground or a compromise within relationships. Uranus recently entered Gemini in July of this year, beginning a brand-new cycle of possibilities and optimism. Uranus will move back into Taurus before officially starting this new cycle on April 25, 2026.

Although retrograde Uranus brings about positive and unexpected life changes, retrograde Neptune in Aries challenges your ability to see beyond yourself. Neptune is the planet of faith, hope, love, and the beliefs that govern your life. In Aries, there is a sense that only your way is the correct one, which can lead you into battle rather than finding peace within your relationship. While this is all part of the process, today's energy calls for common ground and compromise instead of being right. There is loneliness in having only your beliefs to cling to, and in relationships, it is about how you relate to and with one another. Let this energy be the beginning of putting down your sword and leaning into the new solutions and love that are available only through compromise.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, September 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be the first to say you were wrong, dear Aries. Neptune in Aries can cause you to cling to beliefs that may actually be creating challenges in your relationship. With retrograde Uranus in your house of communication and understanding, you are being urged to change your mind and find a neutral ground to build from.

In this case, Neptune in Aries makes you think that you’re right solely because of your beliefs without considering your partner’s point of view. Try to apologize and look for ways to improve your relationship together.

Taurus

Not everything is as bad as it feels, Taurus. Aries energy rules your house of the subconscious. Because of this, you may feel like the situation around you is hopeless, or that your partner is destined to misunderstand you forever.

While Uranus is trying to help you have an awakening involving what you deserve, you can’t do that from a victim mindset. Try to look for the silver lining in all situations, even if you think you’re headed towards a break-up.

When everything feels like it’s falling apart, it is the moment when you can start changing matters for the better.

Gemini

Be careful with your approach, Gemini. Uranus in your zodiac sign is helping you to change your mind and hold space for new perspectives and beliefs. However, Neptune in Aries may be making everyone around you, including your romantic partner, unwilling or unable to grow with you.

Remember that you are not responsible for another’s growth or their willingness to see the light. You can’t force someone to agree with you, or to take opportunities for healing. Instead, you can only observe who is in alignment with your soul and who isn’t.

Cancer

You don’t have to fight to be loved, dearest Cancer. It may feel like no matter what you do or how hard you try, you never quite receive the love that you deserve.

In this case, it may be tempting to continue on this path, thinking that if you do more, then you’ll finally have the relationship that you desire.

The universe is asking that you take a step back, though. Instead of fighting to be loved, devote yourself to your own healing. You never need to overwork or prove yourself to be of value to a partner, but you need to see that for yourself.

Leo

It can’t be just about what you want, Leo. You are entering a phase of growth that may feel uncomfortable. Instead of just taking your desires or ideas and running with them, you are being urged to learn what it means to form a partnership with the one you love.

This is especially important as you are beginning to think about what comes next for yourself. However, up to this point, that’s also the issue. This new phase can’t be all about what you want; instead, it has to be forged together with the one you love.

Virgo

You can’t control the outcome, dearest Virgo. It can be terrifying to think of giving up control; however, that is only an illusion. The more you try to control the outcome of your relationship and life in general, the less you actually will.

Try to focus on yourself today and challenge yourself to take a step back and observe the events in your romantic life. You don’t need to control a relationship that is meant for you, nor do you have to resist change to the extent that you have been.

Libra

Your dream may not be your partner’s dream, sweet Libra. When you’re in love, you want to do everything together with your partner. While this can be said of all relationships, for you, it has taken on a greater intensity as you see your collaboration as indicative of your romantic success.

The personal dreams you have for your life may not be those your partner has. In some cases, parting ways can become the most loving act; yet in others, it brings an opportunity for achieving independence within togetherness.

Don’t be so quick to make a decision, but also recognize when something is solely yours to accomplish and not your partner’s.

Scorpio

You don’t always need things to go your way, Scorpio. A healthy relationship doesn’t always mean your partner does what you want them to, or on the timescale you think they should. The two houses that represent change in your chart are both being activated today, yet a push-and-pull energy is present.

Uranus wants you to let go and embrace the possibilities. Neptune in Aries is strict, causing you to focus solely on your path. Try to surrender to what is happening and practice grace for your partner, as that will help you feel greater trust in them and your future.

Sagittarius

Let go of what you once thought you wanted, Sagittarius. As you grow, so will your beliefs and perspectives about love and relationships.

If you once swore, you’d never marry, you may discover that it actually aligns with your truth now. Yet, it can also mean that the person you once thought was your forever may only become a lesson.

The energy today suggests a dramatic change in letting go of previous romantic ideals to make space for your own growth. No matter what it entails, you must choose growth, as any other decision will no longer feel right.

Capricorn

Happiness isn’t found in the status quo, Capricorn. You must allow yourself to explore ways to improve your relationship and living situation. There is nothing impossible during this time; however, you can’t resist what you know you need.

Uranus in Gemini is helping bring about opportunities to improve your life; however, Neptune in Aries has you resisting change, especially within your home.

Try to trust this process and realize that the happiness you desire won’t be found by denying your own needs.

Aquarius

Try to see the situation from their perspective, dear Aquarius. You are an open-minded zodiac sign. One that believes in freedom and growth, yet that has been restricted recently as Neptune moved into Aries and stationed retrograde.

Neptune is having you hold onto the belief that love can only look one way. This is making you approach matters of the heart with a new strictness and is limiting growth in this area of your life.

Try to hold space for shifting your perspective by creating a time to genuinely reflect on what your partner is saying. It’s not about judging where they are at, but understanding them that will help improve your relationship.

Pisces

A great relationship is always about both people being loved in the ways they deserve, dear Pisces. You’ve had to learn a great deal of lessons involving honoring your self-worth so that you can receive the love you deserve.

However, now you may only be thinking about your needs at the moment. Try to focus on exploring new ways to relate with your partner, especially if you’re living together or are spending a great deal of time together.

Explore what it would mean for both of you to be loved in the ways you deserve and be open to learning. Understanding your worth was key to your growth, but now it's also key to understanding your partner’s.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.