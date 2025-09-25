Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 26 — The Moon Enters Sagittarius

Today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 26, 2025, is here with a focus on the Moon. Today, the Moon moves into Sagittarius, an adventurous and optimistic sign that encourages us to expand our minds and try something new.

Routine is pushed aside under this astrology forecast, replaced by the pull of adventure and the chance to see life from a new perspective. On Friday, try a different coffee spot, take a new route home, or say yes to plans you’d normally turn down. Just be mindful not to overcommit — you don’t need to do everything to feel alive. As long as you remember that the detours of your path are not mistakes, you’re on the right side of this transit. Let's explore what this means for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the horizon stretches beyond your usual vision. On Friday, the Sagittarius Moon calls you to step into the unknown.

When it comes to Sagittarius, the archer, familiar maps don’t apply. It’s the risks you take that expand your very sense of self. It’s thrilling, and it’s terrifying, and that’s precisely the point. You can stay comfortable, or you can chase the spark that only curiosity can light up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your best-kept secrets and relational ties are at the forefront of your mind on September 26. What you hold dear, emotionally or materially, may shift if you pay attention.

Vulnerability is the only door to transformation. Someone may see you in a way that unsettles, electrifies, or awakens a part of you long asleep.

You can resist, or you can let intimacy become the force that reshapes your inner landscape.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, partnerships may feel raw and tender on Friday. Under the Sagittarius Moon, the dance of give and take, honesty and tact, open doors to understanding you didn’t know were there.

Don’t just skim the surface, as you could miss the message. Lean in and witness the extraordinary in the ordinary. Relationships are often launching pads for our own personal growth and ascension.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the small acts of care and seemingly mundane choices you make each day are more potent than you realize. On Friday, increase the attention you pay to your life’s tiny details.

Honor routine as a sacred practice to see the power in what most people dismiss. Growth is happening quietly, but insistently, like a tide.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, fire is in your veins, but today it’s about direction. Every act of creation carries a special task if you wield it with intention. Impulse tempts, but refinement rewards.

Today asks you to sit in this question: will you scatter your fire into the void, or aim it like an arrow that lights up everything it touches? Boldness isn’t enough. Focus, patience, and intention transform heat into power.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, perfection hides in repetition and devotion in the smallest gesture. Today, the quiet labor you perform (like planning your grocery list) carries a potency that will outlast anything flashy or loud.

Every detail you attend to is a brushstroke painting your larger life. The world may never see it, but that doesn’t diminish its power. Precision is power, patience is art, and the ordinary is secretly extraordinary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, harmony masks tension, and today the mask is slipping. Smiles, gestures, and polite conversation are merely the surface. Underneath, desire and truth pulse like an electric current.

Clarity is your reward if you can look past appearances. Balance is not the absence of chaos. It’s actually seeing the truth within it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, intensity isn’t a threat. Use it as a guide. Vulnerability is your pathway forward.

You can fight it, suppress it, or deny it, but the deeper you allow yourself to go, the more liberation you discover. Surrender and see what emerges from the depths.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, mystery calls on Friday, and it’s louder than your doubts. Today, curiosity is your currency and courage is your ticket to success.

Clinging to comfort is the old way, but if you turn to a new way, you can land yourself in territory so new it feels like magic. Will you chase the spark of the unknown, or settle for the predictable?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the small choices you make each day carry weight far beyond what meets the eye. Power lives in discipline and the care you bring to every action.

You can try to force the world into shape, or you can move with the invisible currents and watch mastery unfold on its own terms.

Patience is not passivity. It is the art of leaning into tension and seeing farther and deeper than you ever could by brute force.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, friendship hides in the overlooked. Today, your imagination and intuition serve as your compass, guiding you toward connections that others might overlook as trivial or ordinary.

Dare to open your heart to the unusual, the unexpected, even the awkward, and discover bonds that transform you in ways you never imagined possible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, desire flows in unseen currents, revealing architecture invisible to the casual eye. Today, vulnerability is your path to the connection you're looking for.

You can ignore the whispers beneath the surface, cling to the predictable, and remain unchanged, or you can dive into the currents of intimacy. Trust the unseen and find transformation waiting in the depths of a relationship.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.