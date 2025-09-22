Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, September 23 — A Profound Era Begins

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, each zodiac sign will be drawn into the mysteries of the heart, as your love horoscope turns attention to Mars. Mars, the planet of ambition, determination, and desire, will spend its first full day in Scorpio. Mars points the way to achieve what you want. In Scorpio, it rules the truths, wishes and feelings that you may not always pay attention to or listen to. You can create the type of relationship that truly feels as if it is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love.

Mars will be in Scorpio from Tuesday, September 23, through November 4. This is a period of profound revelation and transformation that can help you revitalize your romantic life or attract a love that genuinely is aligned with your desires. While all this energy can help foster a strong connection and desire between you and your partner, be mindful of jealousy or overly judgmental tendencies. At its best, Scorpio can help you achieve the deep romantic bond you’ve always dreamed of, but it can also bring out the darkness in you and your partner. Stay open, but also aware, so that you can use this energy to feel like the entire universe has conspired to bring you together with that special someone.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

Aries

Focus your attention on what you genuinely need, dear Aries. Mars in Scorpio brings about a fervent desire for change and a deeper connection with your romantic partner.

If you’re single, be mindful of actually building an emotional and mental bond with your partner before crossing the line into physical intimacy. However, if you’re already in a relationship, then you must pay attention to your unspoken needs.

This relationship can possess the depth you desire, but you will have to start being honest about what you need and be willing to take the steps to achieve it.

Taurus

Get set for romance, Taurus. As Mars moves into Scorpio, it activates your house of dating, romance, and love, creating an intense and opportune time for your relationship.

Scorpio is your opposing sign, which means that you are being asked to find the balance between your zodiac sign and that of this water sign.

Move past the logic or the fear of change and let yourself dance in your deepest desires. Honor the kind of relationship that you genuinely want and let go of thinking that love ever had to look a particular way to be real.

Listen to your heart during this period, no matter where it leads you.

Gemini

Explore your feelings, sweet Gemini. Scorpio energy governs themes related to well-being, healthy relationships, and personal boundaries.

With Mars shifting into Scorpio, you could feel an ardent desire to better yourself or your relationship. Yet, you do need to be mindful of ensuring that you’re honoring healthy boundaries during this time.

It’s not on you to fix your partner or improve a specific area of their life. Focus on yourself and hold the space for your partner to do the same.

By shifting the focus back to yourself, you can be confident that you and your relationship will become better because of it.

Cancer

Don’t let anything get in your way, Cancer. Mars moves into Scorpio and ignites a strong desire to create a life of pure and unrivaled joy and connection.

Scorpio energy suggests that to feel happy in your life genuinely, you must listen to your inner desires and feel emotionally fulfilled. Be sure that you are prioritizing your emotions during this time rather than any external aspects, as this is what Mars in Scorpio calls you to focus on.

Scorpio also governs themes related to marriage and commitment, so your romantic life will enter an exciting and pivotal period.

Leo

Uncover your inner truth, Leo. You must start to listen to yourself. Although you’ve been on a journey of deep personal growth since this time last year, you need to check in with yourself.

Be sure that you’re not ignoring any intuition around this time, and that you are focusing on what matters most to you.

Mars in Scorpio activates your sector of home, family, and relationships. This may be as simple as renovating or updating your home sanctuary; however, it could also bring about a significant transformation in where and with whom you live.

Delve into your inner truth and let that be the guiding light of any changes you make.

Virgo

Speak from the heart, dearest Virgo. Scorpio governs your house of communication, representing your inner thoughts and what you share with your partner.

This energy can help you become emotionally transparent and vulnerable as you share the most intimate aspects of yourself.

However, you also want to be wary of being judgmental or jealous. Virgo and Scorpio are known to be the two most judgmental zodiac signs.

Be sure any issues you bring up are genuinely real and not because you think perfection will protect you from heartbreak.

Libra

Face your shadows, dear Libra. You are entering a transformative time in your life where all of the events from the last few years will finally start to make sense. Not only is this a period of increased clarity, but it’s also one where you can reap the rewards for your past choices.

Mars in Scorpio helps you to invest in what is of most importance to you; however, it will also make sure that you aren’t bypassing any of your personal healing.

Be sure to focus on understanding your worth during this time. Not just in terms of love, but affirming that you do deserve a healthy and peaceful relationship.

Scorpio

You can’t ignore your inner feelings any longer, Scorpio. Mars in your zodiac sign of Scorpio heightens your emotional awareness and gives you the courage to act on your desires.

This is a time to embrace what it means to lead an unapologetic life. While you don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, you also must realize you can’t protect others if it means you are the one who suffers.

Focus on the feelings you’ve been avoiding and let yourself understand and discover the purpose within them.

You are meant to take charge of your life and your romantic destiny during this period, but to do that, you must start listening to your feelings.

Sagittarius

Make time to connect with your higher self, Sagittarius. You are one of the most spiritual and philosophical zodiac signs. Yet, you can often neglect this aspect of yourself in favor of what seems exciting or calls to your human desires.

With Mars in Scorpio, you are being urged to reconnect with your higher self. Give yourself a chance to reflect on the meaning of events in your romantic life, and don’t ignore any intuitive signs.

This can be a period of heightened awareness about yourself and anyone you are romantically involved with, so be sure to pay attention.

Capricorn

Give yourself what you’ve always wanted, Capricorn. Mars in Scorpio ignites a social and outgoing time in your life.

Scorpio energy rules romantic relationships as well as social connections. With Mars in this water sign, you will want to spend time with those with whom you have a deep bond.

This isn’t just simply looking for an enjoyable time, but rather the desire for a deep connection. If you’ve been busy with work or other matters recently, this will allow you to reconnect with your partner and begin a new chapter in your relationship.

Just be sure that you are honoring what you’ve always wanted, and who is of the most significant importance to you.

Aquarius

How you feel is all that has ever mattered, Aquarius. Stop talking yourself into what you should be doing or accepting less than you really deserve.

Mars in Scorpio helps to awaken you to the power of making the choices that are right for you, even if those in your life may not agree.

By shifting the focus inwards, you will be able to better honor how you feel versus how your relationship looks to others. This can be a profound time of transformation and new beginnings as you learn to trust yourself.

Pisces

Embrace all the world has to offer, dearest Pisces. Mars in Scorpio activates your house of new beginnings, luck, and abundance. With this energy, you are being called to leave your comfort zone behind and get out and explore the world, or the dating world.

Scorpio possesses remarkable depth, not unlike your own, and can help you create the type of transcendent love that you’ve always dreamed of.

Be aware that you may not only have to leave your comfort zone, but also your current location, to find it.

Travel is encouraged during this period, as by embracing new experiences, you will finally find the love that has been meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.