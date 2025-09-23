This Zodiac Sign Has Been Struggling Lately, But Everything Is Finally About To Fall Into Place

It seems as though everyone’s been going through it lately, but thanks to some challenging astrological energy, there's one zodiac sign that's been struggling more than most. But according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, the worst is behind them as everything is finally about to fall into place.

Whether it’s bills piling up or losing a job recently, this sign has been in a mental rut since the beginning of the year. After months of mental fatigue, this sign has lost its spark and is in desperate need of inspiration. Luckily, with Mars, the planet of passion, entering their sign, this zodiac sign has a chance to step back into its power like never before.

Scorpio has been struggling lately, but everything is about to fall into place.

Though Scorpio is known for flying under the radar, this zodiac sign has been more MIA than usual. The planets are always changing signs, bringing luck to some and love to others, but Scorpio has been in a sort of quiet rut. Luckily, with Mars entering this sign on September 22, 2025, the planet of passion is bound to get Scorpio's energy back up.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, Scorpio has had it "kinda rough" with Mars, which brings intensity and raw energy, in their 12th house, which rules the subconscious mind. As Grim explained, this has caused a bit of grief. From lacking sleep to experiencing mental fatigue, Scorpio has been struggling lately as their overall health has taken a hit for the worst.

Starting September 22, Scorpio will be powered up by Mars.

With Mars finally entering Scorpio “for the first time since late 2023," Grim said, "you’ll feel this intense push to start taking action and making sweeping changes.” Instead of sitting idly by twiddling your thumbs, you’ll finally have the mental energy to make active changes in your life, as the time for reflection is over.

This doesn't mean it will be easy sailing the whole time, Grim added, noting that “Because of the Pluto square, you might have some challenges and people who test you and push you towards an extreme.”

However, try not to panic. While it might sound bad at first, these extremes will show you exactly what it is you need to change in your life. For the better, it’ll help you separate from the people who aren’t healthy for you.

“And as you clear away bad influences, you can be decisive in starting new endeavors that are positively transformative for you,” Grim said.

Though Scorpio will be challenged to dig deep, everything starts falling into place from here.

Having Mars in your sign may be "intense at time," Grim said, but it will be worth it as you begin to "harness your full power." Plus, with the great water trine happening in late October to early November, expect to progress quickly in whatever you set your mind to.

That being said, be consistent, Scorpio. Even if it isn't easy, keeping up that momentum for just a little while longer is just what you need to receive your biggest blessing yet. Even if it doesn't come automatically, by reflecting, cutting people off, and focusing on what's important, good luck is sure to head your way.

