Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading is here for September 21, 2025. The Moon and Sun will align, creating an eclipse, a powerful energy that often changes the course of a person's life. The World tarot card is our collective tarot card for everyone, representing a feeling of completion, like you have accomplished all you wanted to do at this time of your life.

This is a perfect message for a day when the Moon is at the new lunar phase. You are ending one chapter and starting a new one. Let's find out what this means for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Sunday, September 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Death, reversed

Aries, you like to do things the moment they come up. You may find that it's more complicated than usual for you to wait. But patience is needed on September 21.

Today's tarot is the Death, reversed card, and it predicts a delayed ending. You may sense a situation coming to a close soon, but not yet.

A part of you may want to snuff it out to settle your mind quickly, but don't. There's a lesson to be learned; give it time to unfold.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands

Taurus, you are a person who typically sees things coming long before it happens. So, when you have the Three of Wands it encourages you to look ahead.

You may be in a strong position to anticipate what you have to prepare for in the future. The signs will be there, so don't hide from life. You want to be fully present to be in the know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Wands

Gemini, you can be quite the innovator. You love to try new things and aren't afraid to be the first to adopt changes. So, when your daily tarot card is the Knight of Wands, you can expect to experience new challenges.

Expect to discover things about yourself that you hadn't noticed before. You may like some of them, while others you might wonder how to change. Take inventory, and pay attention to what the day brings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords, reversed

Cancer, listen to your intuition. Your gut instincts are there to guide you, so when you feel like life and situations are intensifying, don't brush that hunch off. Chances are, they are.

You may be feeling slightly overwhelmed during this eclipse today. And that is entirely normal. The energy can last a few days, but remember, your heart will guide you in knowing what you need to know. Will you listen?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Page of Swords, reversed

Leo, be open to exploring the deeper meaning of things. You have been really determined in past areas of your life, but all that strength can become rigidity. Today's tarot card, the Page of Swords, reversed, teaches you that it's time for change.

When you assume what you're going to hear, you project your own meaning to the message before it's delivered to you. That's the warning you get from today's tarot card: the potential for miscommunication. Be careful what you think you hear. Ask questions and clarify.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Cups

Virgo, what does your heart say? Today's tarot card is about learning who you are. You were born with characteristics and traits designed for a purpose, and that path will open to you this week because the eclipse is happening in your zodiac sign.

So, listen to what the Knight of Cups is trying to tell you. It's saying you have emotional depth. You are all you need; believe it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Libra, you have to do what's best for you, even when you are met with peer pressure. You are balanced, and you remain calm and composed even in the face of problems.

That's the overall meaning of the Temperance tarot card: self-control. You have it. You emulate it, and what you model, others can learn from. Be the leader.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords

Scorpio, work toward inner healing. You are an intense zodiac sign, but for good reason. Today's goal isn't to ramp up that inner intensity, but instead, to lower it.

You have to work on the inner peace that you crave. That may mean that during this eclipse season, you ought to find other things you enjoy doing.

Distraction is a good thing on days like this. Choose things that are entertaining and mentally

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, what is it you're craving from your life right now? You are a warrior who loves to adventure and because you're such an open-minded person, new worlds are welcomed and appreciated.

Today's tarot card, the Nine of Cups, reversed, warns you against unfulfilled desires. Don't let them fester. Pursue them with all you have.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, fate finds you where you are. You can sometimes be a little bit of a disbeliever when it comes to destiny topics, but today's tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune tarot card, is a sign that you're on the right path.

A door is opening up to you. Eclipses, espcially when they are in a fellow earth sign, can change life the course of your life, especially if you've been headed in the wrong direction. Trust that the universe knows where you need to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands

Aquarius, be brave even when life is hard. You have a sharp mind. Use it. The Seven of Wands encourages you to be courageous and to brave things out.

You have a lot of information from experience, research, observation, and conversations with others. So, take all that knowledge you've gathered and put it to good use. You can do it!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands, reversed

Pisces, the thing that moves you forward may also cause you to wait at times. You can be a go-with-the-flow personality type.

So, when you get Ace of Wands, when it's a reversed tarot card, during an eclipse in your partnership sign, you may come to a place where you are affected by others and their timing.

Today's prediction may be a project gets delayed. Don't blame shift or feel resentment. Things will go more smoothly later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.