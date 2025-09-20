Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 21 — The New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Here

Today's daily horoscope for September 21, 2025 is here, a powerful day marking the start of a new beginning for each zodiac sign. This Sunday, a major cosmic event will occur as the New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo takes place.

Virgo does not flatter us with spectacle. This is a zodiac sign that demands purification, precision, and the courage to face any mess we’ve inadvertently made in our lives. This New Moon eclipse in Virgo is like the universe performing an audit on you, quietly tightening the screws of your life. What will you choose to release, refine, or realign? Sunday's horoscope has some clues for each astrological sign.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, where have you let the noise of the world dictate your pace, rather than listening to the natural cadence of your own body and mind?

On September 21, take a moment to reflect on what has grown stagnant in your routines. Noticing what truly nourishes you and what only dulls your spirit can open you up to a whole new way of living that can feel more you!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, your creativity flourishes when you are given both freedom and structure. On Sunday, the New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo is a sign from the universe to take your passions seriously.

Instead of shrinking them into hobbies, honor them as doorways into your vitality. What are the small practices that make your inner fire sustainable? What is the art to you?

Embrace the laughter and the risk that could bring your heart back to life.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your words hold the power to soothe or to sting. As the New Moon eclipse in Virgo rises on Sunday, there’s a reminder for you that the way you name things becomes the way you live with them.

Clear the static from your conversations and cut through half-truths. When you treat language as a sacred tool rather than idle chatter, you find that what you speak gathers shape, texture, and consequence.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, the quiet work of sorting through what is truly valuable whispers to you now. Not in the form of possessions alone, but in the kind of nourishment you allow yourself.

On September 21, take a closer look at how you tend to your resources to reimagine what abundance means when stripped of performance and comparison. Your worth is not found in accumulation, but in the calm steadiness of knowing you already hold what you need.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, on September 21, the focus returns to the structure of your everyday life. It’s not just about the glow up but about crafting a rhythm that lets your brilliance endure.

There’s a sacredness in folding the ordinary into art and seeing your routines as temples. Your vitality expands when you create systems that support you rather than suffocate your spirit.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this New Moon eclipse in your sign is a cosmic restart and reset. The mirror is turned toward you, and it reflects not just your strengths but also the ways you overextend or over-perfect.

This is a homecoming to tend to yourself with love rather than critique. You are being asked to see the holiness in your imperfections, but instead, the beauty in the unarranged. There is power in noticing what drains you and releasing it.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, your inner world that you tend to soften for others’ comfort asks for your unflinching attention on Sunday. Rest becomes an act of resistance. Silence becomes medicine.

Here, in the spaces where no one is watching, you remember what holds you steady when the world feels loud. By allowing yourself to retreat and recalibrate, you learn that solitude is fertile ground where you get to write its next chapter.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the universe's call comes through your connections, friendships, chosen kin, and creative collaborators. On September 21, there’s a need to refine who and what you give your energy to.

It's a good day to discern which bonds truly expand you and which tether you to cycles of depletion. When you allow only the most nourishing relationships to remain, you make space for the kind of connection that feels like a shared ritual.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, what you are building is no longer just for survival, it is for legacy. How can your work become an offering? How do you shape something that doesn’t just feed the now but ripples outward with purpose?

During the New Moon eclipse in Virgo on Sunday, refinement, discipline, and devotion are the tools that help your vision take form. This is your permission slip to treat your ambitions like a craft.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, your wisdom deepens when you strip away the excess and return to what is essential.

On September 21, examine what truths you have outgrown and hold yourself accountable to the ones that still anchor you. Knowledge here becomes less about accumulation and more about discernment.

Which truths still feel alive in your bones, and which ones have become empty echoes you’re ready to release?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, can you face your inner depths with clear eyes? We’re talking about the shadows and the hidden corners inside of you and your closest relationships.

There is liberation in clarifying what is owed and what is shared, and in refusing to remain entangled in unspoken debts. Your eclipse glow-up here appears to be characterized by clean boundaries and fearless intimacy.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, during the Virgo New Moon eclipse, your partnerships become the mirror through which you see your own patterns of giving and receiving.

There is a call to examine the dynamics of closeness and notice where you dissolve too quickly. Where do you resist offering yourself at all? You’re about to jump-start into a whole new rhythm of reciprocity.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.