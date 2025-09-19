Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting September 22

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs this week from September 22 - 28, 2025. There's a busy week ahead, but three days stand out with energy and action, leading to luck arriving. You will want to keep your mind and options open on Tuesday. September 23 is an Open Day, which is wonderfully auspicious.

On Wednesday, you may feel a drop in energy, but don't let this cause you to worry. September 24 is a Close day, which allows certain aspects of life to come to an end. You will have closure of an area where your good fortune is preparing, so be aware. Friday, you'll want to declutter. Treat September 26 as a day to clear your home's energy. Set out salt bowls with herbs to remove negative energy. Let's see what else to expect this week for the three Chinese zodiac signs.

1. Goat

Goat, the week of September 22, is a time when luck arrives for you when you take action toward a new goal. The day when luck is likely to come is on Tuesday, September 23, Yi Wei 乙 未 Wood Open day. What project would you like to begin? What have you been hoping to nurture that you want to see grow? You may feel like you have to be assertive or take decisive action.

This week, try to avoid getting caught up in negative emotions, such as anger and frustration. If you feel either of these, do something that helps to alleviate their burden on your mind. You want to stay in a state of calm and openness. Tuesday doesn't require you to act aggressively. Nurture your goals and let your sweet personality bring good luck into your life.

You may find that someone helps you to make room for what you desire. You will want to be kind to yourself and to others. Begin a spiritual daily ritual. Start new projects, but don't overcommit yourself.

2. Monkey

Monkey, you are naturally curious, and when there's a day that things don't work out the way you want them to, you'll want to know why. But this isn't the week to tinker and try to fix every single problem. Instead, let things go when you see that the energy in your life is shifting. Stay focused on what's ahead of you, because you don't want to be so busy you don't capture the moment when luck finally arrives.

Starting Wednesday, September 24, a Bing Shen 丙 申 Fire Close day, you will see things you have worked on come to an end. You may get a payment for work, or a person who owes you money will repay their final balance. You may spot an area of your life where luck arrives through careful review of your opportunities. Closure will make room in your life for you to try different things, which can give you insight into what area of your life needs attention, allowing you to pivot to a new project later.

3. Dog

Dog, you are so loyal to things that often you stay with a project or situation far longer than you ought to. This week, you will feel like life is headed in a new direction. You won't have it easy when luck arrives because there will be a part of you that needs to work against your natural inclination to hold on to what no longer serves you.

However, on Friday, September 26, the Wu Xu 戊 戌 Earth Remove day of the week, it's essential to clear away cluttered energy. Luck will arrive in your life once you make a decision. You will have to take responsibility for the choice you make. To make room for luck, you'll want to review your daily habits and routines. You'll also want to conduct a mini-review of your relationships. Aim for personal healing; let your spirit be quiet and let your soul receive what you need.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.