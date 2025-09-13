Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, September 14 — It's Time To Let Go

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini rises on September 14, 2025, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope. This Sunday is your chance to let go of what isn’t working as you realize you actually deserve so much more. Within the Eclipse Portal, this energy arrives with greater intensity.

The Last Quarter Moon is potent and demanding on Sunday as it will require that you release whatever is necessary so that you can move into the New Moon and Solar eclipse with greater freedom and space. In Gemini, this Last Quarter Moon isn’t just about release but also about becoming aware of the power of choice. You don’t have to continue, no matter the circumstances. Instead, it’s better to make that choice for yourself now than have the universe do it for you later. Letting go isn’t always easy, but when the universe calls for it, it’s the best choice you can make.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, September 14, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t always need to be so understanding, dear Aries. While in the past, this was hardly something you would be accused of, your recent journey has led you to question everything, including yourself.

Because of this, you’ve been less likely to make any final decisions. This has led you to give the benefit of the doubt more than was necessary, which means it’s also time for you to call it like you see it to avoid any future heartbreak.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything you give up will be replaced with something greater, Taurus. You crave not just stability in life, but financial security.

While this is responsible for your success, it can also be the source of your downfall. It can be challenging to give up the financial security of a relationship, even if you know you’ve outgrown this connection.

Yet, by doing so, you do create space for something better. Be sure to trust in your own ability to make the security and stability you desire, without ever compromising your self-worth.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s okay to let a past dream go, sweet Gemini. When you are in a relationship with someone, it’s not just the person or the emotions that you contend with, but the dream of what the future will hold for both of you.

When a relationship ends, it becomes easier to release the person and process the emotions than to realize that it also means you need to dream a new dream for your future.

Yet, this is what the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini represents. Release the old and start dreaming of a new vision for your life moving forward.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Release the self-doubt, dearest Cancer. Gemini energy governs the house of your subconscious. Not only does your intuition live here, but so does your connection to spirit.

Yet, this isn’t a place where logic can prove your feelings, especially in terms of love and romance. You must focus your energy on letting go of the self-doubt during the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini.

You have already been receiving intense downloads over what direction to take your life in, but to achieve it all, you have to believe in yourself.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to walk away from what no longer serves you, Leo. There is a person in your life that you’ve been keeping around simply because of the length of time you’ve known them.

This may be a romantic partner or a friend who has a strong influence on the choices that you make. While you already know this person doesn’t have your best interests at heart, you’ve still kept them around.

Yet, in doing so, they are blocking you from manifesting and moving forward. Use the energy today to walk away from this person and relationship, knowing the best truly is yet to come.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When in doubt, always choose the voice of your soul, Virgo. Gemini energy carries a duality that represents your human self and your soul.

The human self seeks to survive, but the soul knows that it is meant to thrive. With the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, you are being urged to choose from your soul.

Choose what is in the best interest of your romantic life, not what is merely convenient at this moment.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to make a choice, Libra. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings.

This is an area of your life that is especially active as Uranus just began a new seven-year cycle in this air sign.

Dramatic change is in store for you, but you can’t let yourself become overwhelmed by the prospect of making a decision. When it comes to love, there is no wrong choice.

If someone is truly meant for you, and you walk away, you will eventually cross paths again. If you say yes to something that ultimately turns out to be a no, you’ll receive that clarity.

Yet, to not make any choice is to give up the power that you’re currently receiving from the universe.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of trying to control the outcome, dear Scorpio. You don’t need to know how it will all turn out to embrace the waves of transformation within your life.

Although you have tried, you are finally understanding that you can’t control the outcome of a relationship or a particular chapter of your life.

When something or someone is meant to leave your life, nothing you do will work to change that fact. It’s better to let go of trying to control the outcome than to continue to create greater challenges for yourself.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Indecision will only cloud your judgement, Sagittarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your house of love and relationships.

While Gemini is your opposing zodiac sign and so brings an intense and complementary energy to your romantic life, it’s also a sign of duality.

This can make matters in your relationship difficult, as it constantly feels like you’re deciding between two people or two different romantic paths. Yet, you have the power to release this indecision and instead focus on the decision your heart has already made.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try something new, dearest Capricorn. You usually aren’t the first to jump into action when it comes to embracing what is new, yet that is precisely what you are being guided to do under the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini.

This energy helps you to create space in your life for what matters most and can bring a new chapter of love, greater joy, and time to truly rest.

Give yourself time to reflect today on what new opportunity or beginning is presenting itself, and then choose to go all in, releasing the idea that keeping everything the same is your only choice.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to be afraid anymore, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini encourages you to let go of the fear that has affected the decisions you make in your romantic life.

Gemini governs your house of marriage and romance, yet it can also bring fear. You can always see both sides of a situation, which means that, as much as you can see why this relationship can work, you can also see why it won’t.

Yet, you must be able to separate intuition from fear. Listen to your body and how you feel around this person. When thoughts cross your mind, acknowledge them, as you may need to release your fear to embrace this opportunity for love.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A new way of life is here, Pisces. Gemini energy governs your home, relationship, and family. It’s a deeply sacred space for you in your life, yet it also comes with the need to find balance.

Both your zodiac sign and Gemini are the only two that carry a sense of duality, so understanding yourself and your feelings is crucial. With Uranus recently shifting into Gemini, a new era has begun in your home setting, yet you haven’t fully let go of the old.

This is where the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini comes in, as you are fully encouraged to let go of what was, so that you can embrace what is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.