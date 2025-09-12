Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 13, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope message is here for September 13, 2025. It's a big day for all zodiac signs astrologically. The Sun will align with Mercury in Virgo, causing people to feel slightly intense. It can be challenging to see things clearly, and since Mercury is burned by the Sun whenever they are too close, stating what needs to be stated clearly can be a challenge.

Today's collective tarot card for this day is the Six of Cups. The message is to find what makes you feel happy, whether it be a place or person, to help you navigate the day's energy. Find out what's in store for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, September 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Sun, reversed

Aries, your tarot card for today is The Sun, reversed, and it's telling you to be brave and stay optimistic, even if you feel afraid that life won't work out as you hoped it would one day. The things you do now may be part of lessons you need to learn.

You may be going down a difficult path to help make you stronger and more resilient. You are learning to trust the universe and its powers. You may not feel that way now, but with time, you will see things much more clearly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Wands

Taurus, the message from today's daily tarot card, the Ten of Wands, is to let some of the burdens you carry go. You may feel like you have to do everything yourself. But you don't, and you shouldn't. You can let others help you, even if you have to ask for it.

Don't be afraid to ask for help, even if you are unsure what the reply will be. You can test the waters of friendship to see who will be there for you or not.

Give up what things you dislike doing the most and bless a person who loves to do what you don't.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups, reversed

Today's daily tarot card, the King of Cups reversed, is about having patience and understanding toward others. Sometimes you'll interact with someone (a stranger or a person you know) and realize that they lack emotional maturity.

It may be that they haven't learned to master their fears, or something else is going on. Either way, try not to take someone's extreme reaction personally, especially when you can clearly see that it is not meant to be that way.

Instead, choose to understand, and when possible, see how you can help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

Cancer, you're such a peaceful zodiac sign, so when you receive the Six of Swords, a kind and gentle tarot card that symbolizes how you need to be with yourself.

Sometimes the world requires you to put up your guard or pretend that things don't hurt you as much as they do. However, on September 13, it's OK to be vulnerable and to connect with your softer side. Allow yourself to experience what it's like to be yourself, free from the judgment of others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Stay positive, Leo, because when you have the right attitude, everything else falls into place. On September 13, with the Ace of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, you may be tempted to fall into the pit of despair, but don't let that happen.

Realize who you are and how life often takes you through a dark night of the soul to show you a new way of seeing yourself. You realize how incredible you are, and gain respect for your inner strength during moments of weakness.

Whatever you're facing right now, Leo, it's all going to work out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, when you work with others, amazing things can happen, especially when the people you team up with choose to help each other improve and succeed.

Today's tarot card for September 13, the Three of Pentacles, represents the collective energy of individuals who strive to create an environment of success.

Let yourself believe in the potential of togetherness. Don't let past experiences prevent you from having a positive future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups, reversed

Libra, pay attention to what happens when you're in conversation with someone. Today's Two of Cups, reversed, represents repetitive conflict. So, if an argument keeps coming up, ask why.

Don't deflect or pretend that it isn't there. Instead, use that strong ability you have to connect with others and work toward healing through honesty and emotional connectedness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Emperor

Scorpio, do you often take a leadership role when you are with friends or family? The Emperor is about a strong personality type that loves to lead and can sometimes be slightly more powerful or authoritative than others.

Today, pay attention to the role you play in friendships or with family members. If you catch yourself being slightly dominant, check to see how others are feeling. Be sure to read the room and try to lead without stepping on others' ability to rule their own lives.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, when you have the Six of Cups reversed, it is often a sign that someone is slightly stuck in the past.

It's great to reminisce about how things used to be, but it's essential not to expect past times to continue unchanged.

Change happens all of the time, and it doesn't make one situation better or worse than another; it only means that you have evolved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool, reversed

Capricorn, where are you headed? Today's tarot, The Fool, reversed, is about feeling lost or directionless. You perform best when you have a clear goal and know what you're aiming for.

Today, consider what you need to do to reach your current dreams and goals in life. Do you need to stop and figure something out before making changes? Is what you're doing now working? Make it a point to know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, you are doing a great job, and the Eight of Pentacles is stating that your skills are continuing to improve.

If you're trying to improve your work or career by honing a particular skill, keep striving. What you're doing now will help you to get the job or recognition you crave.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Wands

Pisces, your tarot card for today is the Knight of Wands, and it's about passion and creativity.

Today's goal for you is to engage in activities that foster a sense of wonder about life and the world. Aim for what brings you the greatest happiness and makes you feel most connected to your authentic self.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.