Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 15 - 21

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each zodiac sign for the week of September 15 - 21, 2025. This week begins with the first Monday that feels like all is right with the world. It's a Full Day, which means we start with hustle in mind and a desire to get things done. Tuesday allows for a brief break from the daily grind by giving us a balance day. Use this time to rest and finish projects you began on Monday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, we will overcome the mid-week hump with a Stable day. It's perfect for date night or handling personal matters. If you have something new to start that is not already on your schedule, aim for Thursday, the day typically reserved for project initiation. Friday is for removing blocks that inhibit your plans. Avoid taking risks this Saturday, it's the red day for the week. Sunday is going to be very rewarding; it's a Snake day, a successful day, and a doubly lucky time. Now let's find out what's in store for all animal signs.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, you are an incredible and fierce leader, so when you have a chance to start things on a positive footing, you seize the opportunity. On Monday, review your schedule to set priorities for the tasks you need to complete before the end of the week. You will want to avoid risky activities over the weekend, especially those related to purchases or travel.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is perfect for planning travel and finishing a project that's been put on hold. Aim to start a new project on Thursday, but for activities that require last-minute touches, Tuesday is your best day to do so. You will have your best relationship with someone born under the Ox sign.

The ideal color for you to wear is green, which is believed to attract wealth and prosperity.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, your loyalty helps you to make friends in high places this week. You will notice a change in your social network as a result of shifts in your focus and attention. The universe may be opening new doors for business, and this can be a wonderfully lucky time for you.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign brings harmonious and supportive energy to love and partnerships. You'll find it easier to resolve conflicts and achieve peace when tough topics and conversations arise. You will have your best relationship with a Pig for its determination and ability to make sacrifices for friends.

Advertisement

The ideal color for you to wear is orange, which attracts creative energy and allies.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you are quiet and thoughtful this week. You will recognize certain things about yourself and others, and this is what will keep you from getting into gossip or problems with people who seem to have an agenda. Avoid saying things that you would not want to be repeated in public.

Advertisement

This week's horoscope for your animal sign, and you're very intuitive and perceptive. This sense of psychic energy will give you an edge in making investments, especially when it comes to the time you dedicate to improving your romantic relationships. You will have your best relationship with a Tiger for their shwedness.

The ideal color for you to wear is gold for its brilliance and a reminder of your worth.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, you can be quick to take action and sometimes slow to react to drama. You possess the inner endurance and mental fortitude. This week's horoscope for your animal sign brings lots of physical and emotional energy.

You're full of vitality. You're a natural leader, by birth, but the astrology for this week doubly supports this energy, particularly Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21. You will have your best relationship with a Rooster for their endurance and courage.

The ideal color for you to wear is green, which is believed to attract luck and remove negative energy.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you will have an eye for detail and a sense of optimism when it comes to business dealings. You are a problem solver of complex matters. Your communication skills are strongest on Tuesday, September 16. You may be acting out in the role of an advisor.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is suitable for updating your technology, including passwords and other online security measures. If you need to make any repairs for your car, computer, cell phone, or other tech device, aim to schedule or complete them this week. You will have your best relationship with a Horse for their love of pleasure and freedom.

Advertisement

The ideal color for you to wear is white for purity and clarity of mind.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you are so sweet and kind. You may have high endurance for stress when needed, but you may hold some negative energy in your body by the weekend. Make time to destress around Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement

This week's horoscope for your animal sign brings disclosures in relationships. You may discover something you didn't know (but needed to) about a partner (friend, lover or family member), and it can impact how you interact with each other the rest of the month. You will have your best relationship with a Rat for their cunningness and ability to create a strong strategic plan.

The ideal color for you to wear is yellow, which promotes imagination and fresh ideas.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, you are sociable and known to adapt easily to your surroundings. People like and value this chameleon-like trait of yours, and it helps you position yourself for leadership in situations where personality dynamics are tense.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is perfect for focusing on financial matters. You may find it helpful to plan your monthly budget for October. You may receive a repayment from a loan on Sunday, September 21, and come into money; invest it wisely. You will have your best relationship with a Dog, for their tenderness and loyalty.

The ideal color for you to wear is purple, which helps you remember your spiritual identity and connect with your ancestral heritage.

Advertisement

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you're a high-energy and independent zodiac sign who loves freedom and avoids making commitments that don't match your desires or wants. Compromise will be tough for you to do without some buy-in from others. You'll need to have a clear path for goals around Thursday, September 18.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is perfect for get-togethers. You may receive an invitation to a future social gathering in October. Don't say yes without knowing what you're being asked to do. When it comes to planning business or personal matters, collaboration is easier for you, especially when working with a Dog or Ox.

Advertisement

The ideal color for you to wear is red, associated with luck and power.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, you are so kind and caring. You're known for mercy and grace. You will be an ally to someone who needs your tenderness. Your compassion ought to be guarded, and you will want to have a friend on speed dial when you need to defuse from carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Advertisement

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is ideal for getting organized in every area of your life. Declutter and limit objects that cause you stress and discomfort. You will want to engage in activities that bring you a sense of peace and calmness. Think about what you want to accomplish in the new year. Begin to set the groundwork for your goals. You will have your best relationship with a Goat for their outlook and determination.

The ideal color for you to wear is silver, which is said to attract courage and strength.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, you are playful, and sometimes you can get into trouble because you don't take certain things as seriously as you ought to. This is the week to demonstrate seriousness and maturity. You will want to remain sober-minded and emotionally grounded on Saturday, September 20, as riskiness may be potentially problematic at a higher level than usual.

This week's horoscope for your animal sign is perfect for writing and communication projects. You may have a creative breakthrough. If you have to update your email signature, outgoing voice mail or other types of auto-generated correspondence, the perfect day to craft your message is Wednesday, September 17. You will have your best relationship with a Dragon or Snake for their wit and intelligence.

The ideal color for you to wear is black, as it helps you avoid negative energy and remain spiritually focused.

Advertisement

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you have a lot of incredible traits, including, but not limited to, one area you need to be careful around this week, which is your propensity for spending. Avoid overindulgence, especially overeating, overshopping and cluttering personal spaces. In fact, aim to adopt a minimalist mindset.

Advertisement

This week's horoscope for your animal sign centers on doing things that improve your health and financial well-being. Aim to cook more at home and buy things that support positive food choices. If possible, remove clutter from your entryway on Friday, September 19, a day of destruction, to set the tone of health and tranquility for when you enter and exit your home. You will have your best relationship with an Ox to help you stay focused on your goals.

The ideal color for you to wear is orange, which is said to attract creativity.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, your hard work and hyper diligence. Your dependability will be both an asset and a risk. Be careful not to take on more than you know you can do in a week. You may be asked to take on additional responsibilities by those who recognize your capabilities, but you must set boundaries to avoid workflow issues.

Your astrology focuses primarily on romance and career developments. Your career may offer some growth potential. You may hear information about opportunities to improve your position or solidify your role in a workplace situation. Your partnership will show more appreciation and affection; it's an excellent week for bonding with your dates and engaging in intimate conversations. You will have your best relationship with a Rabbit due to their supportive energy and loving personality.

The ideal color for you to wear is pink, which is said to attract love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.