What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 12, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign. On September 12, 2025, we have a lot of mercurial energy, and it sets the tone for a big day. On Friday, the Sun will be in Virgo, and the Moon will be in Gemini. This energy lends itself to unpredictability. Life feels unstable, and when situations are uncertain, you must decide how to respond during trying times.

The daily collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Knight of Swords. The Knight is decisive, while the Swords is about thinking that leads to quick action. So, you may be reactive today, and you may feel determined with what you choose to do. Today's first message for each astrological sign is to be mindful, especially if you experience decision fatigue from having to solve many problems early in the day. Now, let's see what else is in store, according to a tarot reader and the cards!

What each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals for September 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords

Aries, today is the day when you start to see the light. When difficulty happens, you realize there's a breaking point in everyone's life, including yours. Hard lessons die harder, and you never let yourself waste a moment to grow stronger.

So, if you are to experience anything similar to the Ten of Swords, a challenge that makes you feel like your world has caved in, you'll not succumb to it. Instead, you'll learn how to turn the worst of times into a period of great transformation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, yes, material things matter, and you enjoy having a good life. But material things shouldn't control you or define who you are as a person. Your character is the only thing that should make you feel like your life is how it's supposed to be.

On September 12, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, wants you not to worry about money. Money will come and it will also go. You can earn more, and you can find ways to add to your net worth in many ways.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Cups, reversed

Gemini, what your tarot card for today wants you to know is that you may feel lonely at times. The Three of Cups, reversed, is about isolation from friends.

If you have been thinking about withdrawing from the world, maybe this tarot is here to tell you not to. It could be the last thing you ought to do. Instead, reach out and connect to avoid falling down a slippery slope of loneliness.

It's so easy to think that people are too busy to talk or that you were too much the last time you spent time together. Rather than jump to conclusions, ask. It's better to work through misunderstandings than hide from conflict.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, today's tarot card for you is The Tower, and this may mean you need to know that a problem could happen, especially if you're not careful or you aren't paying attention to what's happening around you.

Things can spiral out of control when you're mindless or focusing on distractions when you ought to be fully present.

Redirect your attention when you catch your thoughts wandering off. Ask questions to stay fully connected during conversations. Remember, presence is key.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords, reversed

Don't hold on to a grudge, Leo. Grudges can be associated with all sorts of unhealthy changes in your physical body.

Instead, try to release the emotional part and focus on the reaction. You can make decisions that protect your mind and heart in the future.

Not having an emotional response doesn't make adverse events OK or unimportant; it just means you aren't allowing them to control your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands, reversed

Bye, struggles, hello peaceful times. You have been waiting for this moment to arrive, Virgo, when hard times are viewable only through your rearview mirror. That time is now, and the best of your week is about to begin.

What you need to know is this: even when challenges end, it can take some time to detach from the experience mentally. It can be hard to believe a difficult moment is behind you; let yourself process the experience, and as you embrace a new and improved reality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, no one likes to be told what to do, and when you have a person in your life who's continually trying to control how you spend your time, it leaves you feeling frustrated and even avoidant.

Today's message from the Emperor, reversed, and what you need to know is that you don't have to let someone push your buttons and make you feel like you have no options. You do!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

Scorpio, you are so close to getting what you want out of life. You may even feel your palm itch, signaling that times are changing for the better. Today's tarot card, The World, reversed, is a sign showing you how good life can be for you.

Are you doing things that hold you back? Maybe you are focusing on the wrong activities or procrastinating out of fear (not laziness).

Create a game plan and follow it without fail to get through this emotional hump. You'll see how progress happens even if you're not in the mood to do what you know you should be doing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, you are on a roll today, and what you do seems to turn into gold. Today's tarot card is the Ten of Cups, and it mirrors the great things coming to you in life.

Since Cups represents emotions, prepare for joy. Here's what you need to know for September 12: You're about to enter a beautiful period of life where love, friendship and personal dreams are fulfilled. You will feel like you have arrived! You have!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Wands

Capricorn, pat yourself on the back for doing such a great job in life. You need to know, according to the Four of Wands, that you have done an incredible job building the type of life you want to have. You have earned yourself a supportive friend base.

You have created safe and secure connections with family and your coworkers. You are positioned for success. All you need to do now is repeat what you're doing each day. Remain consistent.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands

Aquarius, it's amazing how you always find the good in whatever situation you face. And, what you need to know about Nine of Wands on September 12, is that your optimistic attitude is contagious.

You will be an uplifting influence because of how well you handle whatever life throws your way. You see the potential in things, and instead of running away from hard work, you run towards it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

Pisces, don't allow temptation to pull you down to a level you know you were never meant to be at. The tarot card for the day, The Devil, wants you to remember how temptation is very common.

You will always have someone or something trying to get your attention. Not all opportunities are good. You should let certain things go, especially if you don't feel a connection to them. Stay true to yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.