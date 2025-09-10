6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On September 12, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on September 12, 2025. Friday is a Close Day, carried by the Wood Monkey during a Rooster month in the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Close Days are endings that create openings that bring the finality you didn’t realize you were waiting for. With the Monkey’s sharp, restless energy guiding the day, resolutions can arrive quickly, sometimes in surprising ways.

Instead of forcing progress, today’s good fortune comes when the universe clears something out for you. What no longer has power over you drops away, and in its place luck arrives in the form of relief, timing, and fresh opportunity. Here’s how six animal signs feel it most strongly.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Friday’s pillar is in your animal sign, which makes this Close Day especially personal. Something that’s been dragging, maybe a commitment, conversation, or a recurring distraction finally stops taking up your energy.

The good fortune here is that space clears for something new almost immediately. You may get confirmation of a plan, hear back from someone who was stalling, or finally decide you’re finished with an old cycle (or person) that's been draining your energy. The freedom itself is your abundance. Congratulations!

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

This month is your spotlight, and Friday’s Monkey energy pushes you to notice what you’ve been tolerating for too long. This Close Day on September 12 brings resolution, not more waiting.

Your luck comes from letting an ending happen gracefully. Maybe someone else drops out or a plan changes and suddenly the pressure is off. You don’t have to hold it together for everyone else. What replaces that weight is a sense of possibility you’ve been craving. It's finally your time.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

The Wood Snake year is amplifying your gut intuition, and Friday those instincts tell you it’s time to stop carrying something you’ve outgrown. Whether it’s financial strain, an old fear, or even a role you’ve been stuck in, the energy on September 12 makes it easier to set it down.

Your abundance shows up when you realize you’re not losing anything real. Instead, you’re making room for support, stability, and opportunity to flow in. Once you release, you’ll notice small but undeniable signs that good fortune is lining up in your favor. Finally.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

The Monkey pillar on Friday sparks quick changes for you, Horse, especially in how others relate to you. A cycle that’s felt repetitive finally wraps up and you can see clearly what’s worth your attention and what’s not.

Good fortune arrives when you stop pouring energy into something that isn’t feeding you. It might be a dynamic, a worry, or even a task you thought you had to finish. By letting it go, you free up room for something refreshing and surprisingly helpful to take its place. You need this energy. Trust.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

For you, this Close Day brings a sense of finality that feels grounding instead of unsettling. A decision lands, a bill is handled, or a schedule clears in a way that gives you stability.

Your luck is in recognizing that an ending doesn’t leave you stranded, it actually sets you free. With Friday's Monkey influence, small adjustments can ripple out into bigger wins. The good fortune may not improve every one of your problems, but it leaves you with peace and balance you’ve needed.

6. Goat

Design: YourTango

The Water Sheep month is still carrying you, but Friday’s Close Day energy asks you to say goodbye to something you’ve been emotionally tied to. Once you allow it, your load feels lighter and your perspective opens.

Your good fortune comes from the release itself. Whether it’s letting go of someone else’s expectation, old self-doubt, or a lingering plan that never felt right, you finally see what’s possible without it. The reward is an unexpected opening, one that leads to more joy and ease than you anticipated.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.