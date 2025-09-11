3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On September 12, 2025

On September 12, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Communication takes on a whole new tone, and it has us feeling liberated and true to ourselves. Friday's astrological energy breaks through hesitation and shows us that truth really is beauty.

Luck arrives for three zodiac signs when we are willing to speak clearly, listen closely, and act on what we know to be real. Pay attention on September 12, as there will be many opportunities for good luck to take place. Conversations open doors, and signs show up exactly when we need them. This day delivers good fortune in both practical and surprising ways. The universe rewards honesty and authentic expression.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The universe opens a door for you, Taurus, in matters of security and feelings of self-worth. On this day, September 12, you may find luck through a conversation that takes place between you and a friend. It's an eye-opener, so to speak.

This conversation will feel like a gift directly from the universe, reminding you of your value. You have your moments of insecurity, as we all do, but you're also the person who snaps out of it quickly. September 12 is a snap-back kind of day.

The confidence you gain today is part of the good fortune itself. This day shows you that if you are honest with yourself, you stand to shed what is no longer necessary. It's clean-up time, and that's what brings you good fortune, Taurus.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Words are your superpower on this day, Gemini. On September 12, you will find that what you say is both valuable and magical. And when we talk about magic, we mean making something out of nothing.

In other words, your luck on this day comes out of nowhere and is directly related to something you say. Oh yes, those words of yours make an impact on someone, Gemini. And that someone, in turn, will help you.

Your ability to express yourself never goes to waste, Gemini. You have a way with words that benefits you greatly on September 12. You are clever and focused, and on this day, you're able to drum up the magic that makes you such a great communicator. What you say counts and has value.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On September 12, luck shows up as you finally seeing that an idea of yours has true potential. You feel ready to take on something that will push this idea forward, and you've got luck on your side this time, Capricorn.

You are looking at something like a negotiation that really goes your way, or some kind of release of tension and doubt. Luck, for you, feels like clarity, Cap. For the first time in forever, you feel fearless and focused.

The good fortune you encounter on this day proves that persistence pays off. Friday's astrological energy helps you see clearly that opportunity favors the prepared. And that you are, Capricorn, that you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.