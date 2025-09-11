3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On September 12

On September 12, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. When Mercury aligns with Jupiter, clarity and optimism get together to show us what’s possible. This is a transit of insight, and the universe delivers signs that inspire confidence and a sense of direction. The message is simple: the future holds promise, and the path forward is visible, so long as we’re willing to see it.

Advertisement

On this day, we are willing to see it, and that's what kicks everything into place. For three zodiac signs, September 12 is all about trusting that good things are on the horizon. This Mercury-Jupiter alignment delivers a sign that lifts our spirits and points the way to opportunity. Hope is a tangible thing; it's not abstract or blind. It's real, and it encourages forward movement.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury aligning with Jupiter brings clarity and reassurance, Taurus. On September 12, you will encounter a situation that shows you that the progress you’ve made is real. This message may come through in a conversation you have.

Inspiration is all around you right now, Taurus, and you may even feel giddy over how things are starting to play out. You will feel inspired to take a step forward, knowing that circumstances are aligning in your favor.

The universe is trying to tell you that your efforts are being recognized and rewarded. Hope is alive and well in that world of yours, and all you can feel right now is grateful to be alive.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, this transit illuminates possibilities that expand your horizons. On September 12, you may receive guidance that points you in the direction of something creative or adventurous.

Your optimism is well-placed and sets the tone for the day. A sign of hope may appear as advice from someone you respect. When it hits you that what they've just said is oh-so-real, you may feel overjoyed simply to have heard it.

Advertisement

This day confirms for you that the future is bright when you trust your instincts. And for you, Sagittarius, it's hard not to trust them. Follow the guidance you receive and take confident steps forward. It's all good.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury aligning with Jupiter offers you a moment of inspiration that feels almost like a gift, as it's so good and so surprising. On September 12, you will receive some sort of sign or message that restores your confidence in what lies ahead.

And yes, that's what we call hope. Hope is now a very real part of your life, and you may notice that it's one of those Law of Attraction things. The more you believe in it, the better things turn out to be.

Friday's astrological energy encourages you to embrace optimism, look forward, forget about all the worries and nonsense. The sign you receive on this day confirms that your future is full of potential and that your efforts will be rewarded.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.