4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On September 12, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on September 12, 2025. On Friday, there's a pause in communication that you can learn from, which is symbolized by the Moon's silence just before it transits from Taurus into Gemini. The Moon typically doesn't speak to any other planets before changing zodiac signs, and in this space, nothing is happening. There is no download of information. Our feelings take a pause.

Pauses are good for abundance and luck, even in astrology. They are quiet moments that permit reflection, and in that space, you can connect with the energy of the universe to get direction. That's what Friday promises for four astrological signs. You need to understand why you inherently want what we want, or we risk losing it.

1. Gemini

Gemini, on September 12, you'll attract significant abundance and luck after you close the door on the past. When you really think about it, your past helps you to uncover your strengths and your weaknesses. Both allow you to grow as a person, and when you grow, wealth compiles in a way that can't be stopped.

Wealth, in all forms, grows quickly once you understand how it works. But if you haven't matured or learned how to handle the bounty, you can easily lose what you've gained. It's this flow and momentum that today's pause, when the Moon goes from Taurus into your sign, allows. You see where your past mistakes have hurt you, and also how they have helped you.

You realize what this means for you on a very personal level. The blame game ends. You pointing the finger at others becomes an exploration of the self. You learn that if anyone is going to make good things happen for you and prevent the negatives that rob you of time or focus, the onus is on you. This moment is when abundance begins to manifest in your life, and the gold you gain will be from the soul; the luck you earn will be the spark of light that comes from inner knowing.

2. Virgo

Virgo, today's pause helps you to understand how spiritual knowledge frames your actions. Starting on September 12, you attract abundance and luck when you put an end to rigid thinking that is rooted in doctrine. Even though you like to consider yourself fairly open-minded, dogma that's rooted in upbringing can be rigid to undo. Those things you've been taught to believe may have held you back from the future you crave. You realize that today, and you start to make mental adjustments.

Small changes in your thinking become actionable steps that lead to growth and propel you to a higher level in life. When people sense this in you, they respect how you don't hold on to something just because that's the way it's always been done. You're an evolving, breathing, intelligent being. You help people to see you as a person of trust and a leader who is continually aware.

Your awareness is what helps you attract abundance in your job, including potential opportunities and valuable alliances. And, you earn more respect, both online and on your team, which in turn boosts your confidence, a quality that translates to how you are at home. Today's going to be an excellent day for you, Virgo, and you will see the benefits last for days, even through the end of your birthday month. Lucky you.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will attract significant abundance and luck on September 12, after you release the pain of past secrets that could hurt your future relationships. You are naturally honest, to the point of saying things people consider to be painful truths. Plus, you know that secrets erode self-confidence.

Everyone feels it even if they can't tell it's there, and you, more than anyone else, know the impact that has on attraction. You have drawn to yourself things you don't want. This unwantedness makes sense to you. If like can attract like, then there's only one way to address the problem related to attraction and luck. That's when you say to yourself, "let there be light", and in that pause of the Moon leaving Taurus to enter Gemini, it reflects great light onto what's happening so you can emotionally extract it.

Friday marks the start of a new you, the one who removes the barriers and is authentic in your relationships. You don't have to write a tell-all text or open up and speak confessionals. You do need to let go of what you think the past means for your future, though. And when you do today, that's when the light starts to shine on what can become of your life in all sorts of lucky ways.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you are so deeply spiritual that you can tell when the universe gifts a moment of silence. In that stillness, your soft-spoken inner voice tells you to speak your mind, and you can do it in the presence of authority figures, the people you often think are better than you when they are not.

It's not easy to say what's on your mind, especially if you have felt devauled when you shared your thoughts. Rejection isn't easy to work through, and it's set you down the path of heartache one too many times. So, today, when the Moon goes from Taurus to Gemini, you learn to be brave and strong. You surrender those memories because you've learned all you can from each of them. They no longer serve you a purpose. Their value is done.

Your value comes from finding your place in the world, and you, Pisces, can. You can learn to earn respect from people who've intimidated you due to their strength and accomplishments. You realize that you can talk to people in a way that they need to hear your message. It's not you that's the problem when it comes to saying what needs to be said.

You speak up for yourself and pay close attention to the way you frame words during their delivery. Today's abundance unfolds because you have gained a lucky lesson. Speaking up matters, but not all audiences listen in the same way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.