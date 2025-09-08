How The Powerful Eclipse Portal Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

From September 8 to 14, 2025, the powerful eclipse portal affects each zodiac sign. The transits for this week are about rebuilding and getting us prepared for the ongoing eclipse season. At the start of the week, the Aries Moon will feel like an awakening, snapping us out of the dreamy Pisces energy and pushing us to take action.

The Moon is in Taurus beginning on September 10, and it will receive support from the Sun in Virgo. Together, these transits will allow us to make practical plans moving forward. When the Moon moves into Gemini, the influence of Uranus will bring us some surprises. This can also be a supercharged period for brainstorming new ideas. The Waning Gibbous phase this week is helping us to prepare for the future.

Aries

The transits this week will have you more focused on your thought process and how you are learning to take your ideas and new goals more seriously. Embarking on a new creative journey is also possible at this time. The energy of this week’s transits may put an emphasis on siblings or relatives. News or updates from them could be connected to this energy, and you may feel inspired to reach out to family members and offer to help with any problems.

Taurus

During this Virgo season, it's easy to put the work in, Taurus. Focus on building and creating financial abundance and stability this week. You are developing the tools needed to get to where you desire. You may need to shift your routines, as you see what works well for you and continues to keep you motivated and engaged in your process. After the lunar eclipse in Pisces, this could be a period of getting reconnected with your value system.

Gemini

During this week’s Waning Gibbous phase, there's a focus on understanding the people around you and the impact they have on your life. You must put your ego aside, Gemini, and be willing to work with and listen to others. Only then will you be able to reach new heights, especially within a collaborative setting. After the lunar eclipse, you understand that strong leaders need to learn more about humility and diplomacy to thrive in their related field.

Cancer

Developing a stronger plan to achieve your dreams may be on your mind this week, Cancer. After the lunar eclipse, you have the confidence and courage to focus on building what you already started over the last six months. Your desire for achievement will be fueled by the Aries energy early in the week, a perfect combination during this eclipse cycle, showing your potential and drive for success.

Leo

Your successes will be an important theme this week, along with your self-expression, Leo. During this eclipse season, you are noticing the achievements and accomplishments that you made over the last year. However, there is a lesson for you to learn about being an inspiring friend or leader. Be open to making compromises with others and taking time to work through any issues you have with them. Your compassion and willingness to listen to others will be what differentiates you from the batch.

Virgo

Understanding yourself and breaking free from your inner critic will be key this week, Virgo. With Mercury in your sign, you may become quite caught up in your thoughts. However, the transits are showing you that you have talents that help you shine. Be willing to let others see the gifts you hold and prepare to unleash your creative talents, as eclipse season is bringing to light what you may have kept hidden. Get ready to be in the spotlight, as we get closer to the next Solar eclipse in your sign.

Libra

You have a lot of drive and motivation this week, Libra, as the Aries Moon highlights your independent nature and what you can accomplish in leadership positions. Remember to be mindful of the way you interact with others, though, as Mars in your sign may make you more irritable than usual. However, once the Moon enters Gemini, you will be more receptive to the flirty and passionate energy that will brighten up your mood.

Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, this week is about learning how to work well on your own. With Mars in the sign of Libra, this could pose challenges that will be echoed through the upcoming Aries and Gemini lunar transits. Utilize this period for reflection and incorporate this energy into any pending projects. Because Mercury is in Virgo, you may receive some excellent inspiration, which could allow you to brainstorm new plans and ideas for the next eclipse.

Sagittarius

After the lunar eclipse, you may have a new passion for the work you want to do, or perhaps you are contemplating a shift within your career. This is a good time to redefine your goals, as Virgo season is showing you how to build upon your education, develop practical plans, and connect with your true passions, especially when it comes to hobbies or career goals.

Capricorn

For you, Capricorn, this week's transits are all about learning how to be more present with your partnerships and how to best be there for your friends and romantic partners. With the Taurus Moon, you will see how love has impacted you in the last year. You are entering a new phase, where you are maturing as a partner and friend. The impact of the eclipse shows you why all relationships matter.

Aquarius

This week, after the lunar eclipse in Pisces, there will be a focus on partnerships. During this Waning Gibbous phase, you will learn how to reconcile and bring a lot of healing to your connections moving forward. The energy also pushes you to see the impact the transits might have on your academic or professional sector. This is a period for reaching alignment, as we all prepare for the next New Moon, which will help catapult your plans.

Pisces

For you, Pisces, this week is about understanding yourself on a deeper level. During this important eclipse season, you are learning how to pour love into yourself and to protect your boundaries. Yet, you are also learning how to work better with others. The transits for the week show you that you can still have strong and successful relationships with friends and colleagues, while also prioritizing yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.