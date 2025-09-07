Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From September 8 - 14

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign for the week of September 8 - 14, 2025. We have two red days this week: Monday and Sunday. Monday, September 8, is a Danger day, so exercise caution and be super careful not to take high risks or participate in self-defeating behavior. Sunday, September 14, is a Remove day, so use that day to let go of what isn't working in your life. It's actually the perfect time for release, as it marks the end and beginning of a new week.

Your most productive day will be on Thursday, September 11, an Open day. Use this time for errands. Success and receiving good things arrive mid-week on Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, every Tuesday and Wednesday for the rest of the month is a good time to get what you want and be rewarded for your hard work. The day to complete projects is Friday. End the week strong. Now, let's find out what's in store for each Chinese zodiac sign, according to astrology.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

You are kind, easygoing, and generous; therefore, you naturally seek a balance in life in everything you do. This week, focus on resetting your daily habits and routines. Remove things that make you feel like you have to compromise your life, and when you do, you’ll bring harmony back to good health in the area of mindset, which affects your finances.

Your cooperative spirit will work well with other Dog animal signs. You help someone or give advice that’s helpful and reduces a friend’s workload. The key for you this week is to keep an open mind: Teamwork makes the dream work, instead of putting the ‘i’ in the word team, where it doesn’t belong.

Because you prefer comfort, be careful on days when you sense sudden changes; avoid what unsettles you; don’t try too hard to fix what seems impossible to repair. Flexibility is your best ally, but don’t allow adaptability to become your weakness. You’ll just end up regretting going against your instincts.

Treat this week as an emotional and physical reset. Aim for simplicity and minimalistic life choices; steady, positive momentum.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you’re a visionary, and you can be super ambitious. When it comes to setting big goals, you’re an ace. But sometimes you need to relax and not try so hard to always win. On Monday, avoid trying to accomplish everything at once. Instead, consider what no longer works for you, and aim to let it go for peace and tranquility’s sake.

Your pride can get in the way this week; don’t let it. Mid-week, you’ll want to change life’s direction, but it’s best to remain true to your priorities even if you think that a different path looks easier.

You may learn a lesson in patience in an existing relationship. You will want to work on your shadow side, especially if you know that you struggle with pride or arrogance. Aim for gentleness and softness. Study humility and look for reasons to embrace cooperation. By softening your approach, you’ll find people are more willing to support your plans.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you are gentle, creative, and sometimes sensitive, but you hide it well. This week, you may be an energy magnet and pick up on other people’s energy. Try not to absorb it into your behavior, which can be easy for you to do on Monday and Tuesday. Instead, focus on helping others.

You may be in the perfect position to mentor or guide. You will possess emotional depth that provides insight into a wide range of situations. Your groundedness will be appreciated by the following animal signs: Rooster, Ox, and Snake.

This week, you’re a nurturer who understands what needs to be done and how. Your friendship can come across as the mother hen of your social group. Be sure to take care of yourself when giving so much emotionally to others. Nurturing instincts make the weekend an excellent time for an emotional reset.

Relationships may seem demanding later in the week. Rather than assuming others’ intentions, use your natural empathy to ask for clarity. Ask questions and be open-minded and sensitive. Being a good communicator will help you prevent misunderstandings from growing into something you don't want them to become. Think small, intentional chats and aim for peace in all things.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you can be so full of life. This week, you are lively and fiercely independent, and you’ll accomplish a lot of work before the week is over. On the first day of the week, focus your attention on productivity (yes, this may be tough when you prefer pleasure over work).

However, you will have an Open day on September 11, so prepare in advance for what you need to accomplish on Monday and Tuesday. Use ChatGPT to organize your goals if you want to save time and effort.

Since you may feel averse to time restrictions, you’ll want to have a checklist to follow. Use the two designated workdays, the Open and Close days, to handle your errands and complete tasks. Keep the end of the year in mind if you have travel plans that need to be finalized.

Your straightforward nature will be beneficial to your intimate relationships. Loved ones will feel good being around you. Yet on the Success and Receive days, your honesty provides guidance and help to you.

In love, your enthusiasm inspires others to collaborate with you. Resist the urge to rush; steady movement suits this week better than sprinting. Because you’re action-driven, discipline ensures success now. By holding your pace and waiting for your stronger day ahead, you’ll be set for real breakthroughs.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

You are known to be clever, curious, and playful, Monkey, but on the more negative side of your personality, you can become easily bored, and that can lead to trouble. This week, you need to exercise patience with yourself and others.

You will have a lot of energy and be prone to chasing distractions. Try not to do that; instead, invest your energy wisely in what you want to build. During the Open Day, you may overexert yourself because you are eager to try new things. Keep a schedule to help you avoid burning the candle from both ends. Find a way to balance pleasure and work, and time for rest. Because you love to socialize with others, you may be humored by the red days early in the week.

Still, try to remain sensitive to other animal signs that could feel stressed about what’s going on in their lives, specifically, if you know a Rabbit, Dog or Horse. Instead, offer helpful suggestions to help solve problems. You may be someone’s hero by the end of the week.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, you are so patient, and when someone needs a friend who is steady, they have one in you. Your reliability is a type of resilience that provides structure to others. This week, you will feel ready to take on a heavy workload. You are gearing up for something significant over the weekend.

On the Establish day, your drive and determination put your hardworking nature to the test. You will want to dig deeply into a project that’s already underway and make substantial progress.

As there are a few tense days ahead this week, you may want to remind yourself of the value of emotional regulation in relationships. You want to remain practical and calm in the middle of every storm.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, this week will prove your sensitive nature is an asset in your life. Be cautious during the Remove and Danger days, as they may leave you feeling frustrated and wondering why you must deal with things or situations that should resolve on their own.

When you start to feel negative, remind yourself of your life's big why. It will help you to remain focused. This weekend, especially on Sunday, try to avoid clashing with someone you depend on, such as a parent or boss. You will want to remain professional even in personal settings.

Your loyalty may be tested because you are doing more work than others. You will want to discuss fairness with a partner or family member, and you can model it by establishing clear boundaries and intentional living.

Because you’re disciplined, you will show up in ways others cannot. Keep promises. Be someone trustworthy, and watch how those traits pay off for you.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You are so gentle, and when it comes to others, you respond in a diplomatic, and thoughtful tone. You will strive for peace and harmony, and you’ll dislike conflict. On Monday, a day of danger, you may encounter miscommunications or sudden obstacles. Be patient and avoid arguing — you know when to push a problem to resolution or wait for it to solve itself. You’re a peacemaker this week, and it will show.

Your nurturing side shines on the Open and Close days. Focus on making healthy decisions and encourage others to make minor improvements in their health. Your home life can be an excellent place for rest. You’ll make sure others feel supported and secure. Practice self-care rituals and try to avoid situations that make you feel overwhelmed.

You’re a deep thinker who ponders the future more than most. The Establish day is a good time for writing your year-end goals. Even small, steady plans will make it easier to clarify what you want for your future, particularly in the lunar new year.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, you are so clever and resourceful. When you need to be quick on your feet, you do so without any problems. This week’s horoscope shows how you thrive under pressure, especially when you have already established some structure.

This week begins with a Success day on Tuesday, followed by a Receive day on the following day; both days highlight your ability to organize and manage details when good things happen in a windfall. Expect smoother progress in projects that require careful attention, especially financial planning, which aligns with your animal sign.

You may overextend yourself for others on the Open day mid-week, trying to please people and socialize during work hours. Try not to overcommit yourself to anything that you know can be put off for another time or doesn’t make sense. During this week’s Danger day, set limits and clear boundaries; don’t allow others to dictate your time.

On the Establish day, your hardworking nature makes you a success, but try not to push too far ahead. This is a week to take your time and remain in the moment. The key is to remain persistent and act smart. Small steps and steady progress are your big wins.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you are known for being precise, disciplined, and detail-oriented. You prefer order, and when someone needs things organized, you’re the first person who gets called. This week, you may feel like decluttering and reorganizing. Your mindset will sense what needs to be removed, allowing you to prepare for future success.

Your clarity of mind serves you well on the Open and Close days, while the Establish Day is perfect for taking a first step toward your goals. Don’t expect instant results this week; work on clearing negative energy as your primary focus.

In relationships, try to avoid being overly critical of others. This week, negativity can lead to arguments. You will want to avoid being someone who seems to know everything. Ask lots of questions and understand what’s happening is much better for you to keep the peace.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you are an infinitely wise and intuitive animal sign. The week of September 8, it’s a good idea to be strategic and very selective about where you invest your time and energy. This week, you’ll gain new insights about life and love on the Receive day. Use the Open and Close days to recharge and quietly set plans for the future.

Your discerning nature helps you on the Establish day, when new opportunities may surface, and you’ll be tempted to try new things rather than complete what you’re already working on. Avoid saying yes to everything; choose your activities carefully. Quality always serves you better than quantity when it comes to what you have from Monday through Sunday.

In relationships, old tensions may come back up for you to work through. Since you prefer in-depth conversations, plan meaningful discussions around this week’s Remove and Danger days to help navigate challenging moments.

Facing problems bravely, will lead to a good outcome. You may discover a relationship turns for the better by Friday. Consider your long-term goals to maintain steady progress throughout the week.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, your animal sign is quick and bold. You are ambitious, and sometimes you can act restlessly. The week of September 8, you’ll feel that tension grow and crave excitement and adventure, like an impromptu vacation or a night out with friends that’s spontaneous and unplanned.

Avoid taking unplanned adventures on Sunday, September 14, the Remove day. It’s going to bring some unstable, volatile energy. Try not to be swayed into high-risk adventures, and steer clear of people who make impulsive decisions or enjoy confrontations for their own amusement. You’ll want to conserve your power.

Your natural confidence thrives early in the week. On the Open and Close days, your courage will help you to confront areas of your life that are unkept and disorganized. Plan to create a structure on this week's Establish Day. You will find it much easier to reorganize your life. Your Open day offers a chance to hit the reset button this Thursday. Participate in creative hobbies or exercise to stimulate your mind.

In relationships, you may find that your power could be intimidating, but don’t try to mute your charisma. Around mid-week, misunderstandings can happen. Take the time needed to ask questions and listen carefully to people when they speak to you..

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.